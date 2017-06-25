MAKE YOUR THEMES AND PLUGINS READY FOR TRANSLATION Makarand Mane WordPress Enthusiast, Freelancer http://www.makarandmane....
What is localization?: • Localization describes the subsequent process of translating an internationalized plugin. • Local...
Why internationalization is important?: • WordPress is used all over the world, it is a good idea to prepare a WordPress p...
How you will translate this?: // My plugin <?php echo '<h2>Hello world!</h2>'; ?> http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
Understanding the Localization Framework: • POT (Portable Object Template) • PO (Portable Object) • MO (Machine Object) ht...
Loads translated strings of theme • load_theme_textdomain( $domain, $path ) • load_theme_textdomain( 'yourtheme', template...
add_action( 'after_setup_theme', 'my_theme_setup' ); function my_theme_setup(){ load_theme_textdomain( 'my-theme', get_tem...
Loads translated strings of plugin • load_plugin_textdomain( $domain, $abs_rel_path, $plugin_rel_path ); load_plugin_textd...
add_action( 'plugins_loaded', 'myplugin_load_textdomain' ); function myplugin_load_textdomain() load_plugin_textdomain( 'm...
WordPress function to use: • __() function • _e() function • _n() function http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
<?php echo '<h2>Hello world!</h2>'; ?> Will become echo '<h2>' . __('Hello world!', 'yourtheme') . '</h2>'; http://www.mak...
//If you want to print result. <?php echo 'Hello world! ‘; ?> Will become _e('Hello world!', 'yourtheme'); http://www.maka...
//Retrieve the plural or single form based on the amount. <?php _n( $single, $plural, $number, $domain ) ?> <?php $rating ...
Additional functions in WordPress: • _x() function • _ex() • esc_html__() • esc_html_e() • https://codex.wordpress.org/I18...
Add comments above your statement: /* translators: Password reset email subject. 1: Site name */ $title = sprintf( __('[%s...
How to generate PO file using POedit: • Demo http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
Tools to create POT file: • POedit • Grunt tasks - grunt-po2mo http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
Online Tools to translate PO file: • Transifex • WebTranslateIt • Poeditor • Google Translator Toolkit • GlotPress http://...
WordPress plugins to do translate PO file: • CodeStyling Localization • Loco Translate http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndm...
Thank you!!! https://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane / mkrndmane / in/makarandmane mane.makarand@gmail.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MAKE YOUR THEMES AND PLUGINS READY FOR TRANSLATION

29 views

Published on

There are some basic functions you have to consider while writing your plugins. This PPT will guide you to make your theme and plugin translation ready. #Wordcamp #nagpur

Published in: Software
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • How may developers? Non developers? Do you developed any plugin or theme. Knows and don’t know translation. Polyglots? WordPress translation day?
  • Once you make them translation ready, people from regional community can translate it to there language.
  • How you will translate it
  • Add _x _n

    • MAKE YOUR THEMES AND PLUGINS READY FOR TRANSLATION

    1. 1. MAKE YOUR THEMES AND PLUGINS READY FOR TRANSLATION Makarand Mane WordPress Enthusiast, Freelancer http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    2. 2. What is localization?: • Localization describes the subsequent process of translating an internationalized plugin. • Localization is abbreviated as l10n (because there are 10 letters between the l and the n.) • Internationalization is the process of developing your plugin so it can easily be translated into other languages. http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    3. 3. Why internationalization is important?: • WordPress is used all over the world, it is a good idea to prepare a WordPress plugin so that it can be easily translated into whatever language is needed. • As a developer, you may not have an easy time providing localizations for all your users; • You may not speak their language after all. However, any developer can successfully internationalize a theme to allow others to create a localization without the need to modify the source code itself. • https://codex.wordpress.org/I18n_for_WordPress_Developers http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    4. 4. How you will translate this?: // My plugin <?php echo '<h2>Hello world!</h2>'; ?> http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    5. 5. Understanding the Localization Framework: • POT (Portable Object Template) • PO (Portable Object) • MO (Machine Object) http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    6. 6. Loads translated strings of theme • load_theme_textdomain( $domain, $path ) • load_theme_textdomain( 'yourtheme', templatepath.'/languages' ); http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    7. 7. add_action( 'after_setup_theme', 'my_theme_setup' ); function my_theme_setup(){ load_theme_textdomain( 'my-theme', get_template_directory() . '/languages' ); } http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    8. 8. Loads translated strings of plugin • load_plugin_textdomain( $domain, $abs_rel_path, $plugin_rel_path ); load_plugin_textdomain( 'wp-admin-motivation', false, dirname( plugin_basename(__FILE__) ) . '/lang/' ); http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    9. 9. add_action( 'plugins_loaded', 'myplugin_load_textdomain' ); function myplugin_load_textdomain() load_plugin_textdomain( 'my-plugin', false, basename( dirname( __FILE__ ) ) . '/languages' ); } http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    10. 10. WordPress function to use: • __() function • _e() function • _n() function http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    11. 11. <?php echo '<h2>Hello world!</h2>'; ?> Will become echo '<h2>' . __('Hello world!', 'yourtheme') . '</h2>'; http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    12. 12. //If you want to print result. <?php echo 'Hello world! ‘; ?> Will become _e('Hello world!', 'yourtheme'); http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    13. 13. //Retrieve the plural or single form based on the amount. <?php _n( $single, $plural, $number, $domain ) ?> <?php $rating = '3'; echo sprintf( _n( '%s star', '%s stars', $rating, 'your_textdomain' ), $rating ); ?> http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    14. 14. Additional functions in WordPress: • _x() function • _ex() • esc_html__() • esc_html_e() • https://codex.wordpress.org/I18n_for_WordPress_Developers http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    15. 15. Add comments above your statement: /* translators: Password reset email subject. 1: Site name */ $title = sprintf( __('[%s] Password Reset'), $blogname ); http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    16. 16. How to generate PO file using POedit: • Demo http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    17. 17. Tools to create POT file: • POedit • Grunt tasks - grunt-po2mo http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    18. 18. Online Tools to translate PO file: • Transifex • WebTranslateIt • Poeditor • Google Translator Toolkit • GlotPress http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    19. 19. WordPress plugins to do translate PO file: • CodeStyling Localization • Loco Translate http://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane
    20. 20. Thank you!!! https://www.makarandmane.com /mkrndmane / mkrndmane / in/makarandmane mane.makarand@gmail.com

    ×