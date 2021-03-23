Universal ap operation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universal APのモード切替方法 Extremenetworks Japan Motohisa Konno Mar 2021
CONFIDENTIAL. ©EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 2 モードは3種類 • Cloud-mode (IQ Engine / HiveOS) Extreme Cloud IQに接続...
CONFIDENTIAL. ©EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 3 AP305C/CX コンソール接続 The serial connection settings are: 9600 bi...
CONFIDENTIAL. ©EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 4 Login : admin Password : aerohive Hive OS から WiNG OSへ変更する Wel...
CONFIDENTIAL. ©EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 5 Reboot直後はCentralize-modeで起動してくるので Distributed-mode（スタンドアロン）へ変...
CONFIDENTIAL. ©EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 6 Hive OS へ変更する Centralized-mode へ変更する WiNG OSから他OSへ変更する ap305c...
CONFIDENTIAL. ©EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 7 Centralized-mode から他OSへ変更 Hive OS へ変更する Centralized-mode へ変更す...
CONFIDENTIAL. ©EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 8 工場出荷時へ戻す（HiveOS起動時へ戻す） ボタンを10秒程度長押し ハードウェアリセットは Hive OS起動状態での...
