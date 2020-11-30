Fmce africa mko's presentation - 13102020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FMCE AFRICA 2020 VIRTUAL CONFERENCE FACILITY MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION @FMCEAFRICA #FMCE #AFMN WORKING TOGETHER T...
FMCE Africa | 2020 THEMES • Definition of terms • Infrastructure and economic growth • Real Estate and Economic Growth • H...
DEFINITION OF TERMS
FMCE Africa | 2020 Definition of Terms Infrastructure Infrastructure is the general term for the basic physical systems of...
FMCE Africa | 2020 Definition of Terms Infrastructure Types of Infrastructure Soft Infrastructure These types of infrastru...
FMCE Africa | 2020 Definition of Terms Infrastructure Special Considerations IT Infrastructure Many technical systems are ...
INFRASTRUCTURE & ECONOMIC GROWTH
FMCE Africa | 2020 Infrastructure and Economic Growth According to - Katherine Davisson - Head of Shaping the Future of Ci...
REAL ESTATE & ECONOMIC GROWTH
FMCE Africa | 2020 Real Estate Real Estate is a conversion of an asset to economic use through transformation for the econ...
FMCE Africa | 2020 Real Estate The economic impact of real estate is huge – the 1990 global recession was caused by real e...
FMCE Africa | 2020 Circular Economy “A circular economy describes an economic system that is based on business models whic...
Circular Cities
FMCE Africa | 2020 Circular City “According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a circular city embeds the principles of a ...
FMCE Africa | 2020 Examples of counties working on Circular Cities 1. Rwanda 2. South Africa 3. Morocco 4. US 5. Wales 6. ...
Sustainable Cities
FMCE Africa | 2020 Sustainable City Sustainable cities, also referred to as an eco-cities, work towards creating environme...
FMCE Africa | 2020 Examples of Sustainable Cities 1. London 2. Stockholm 3. Edinburg 4. Singapore 5. Vienna 6. Zurich 7. M...
HOW INVESTMENT IN INFRASTRUCTURE IMPACTS REAL ESTATE GROWTH
FMCE Africa | 2020 Impact of Real Estate & impact on infrastructure Urbanization Between 1900 and 2015 urbanization popula...
FMCE Africa | 2020 Social Infrastructure Social infrastructure are basic services needed for a city or community to functi...
FMCE Africa | 2020 Economic Infrastructure Economic infrastructure supports economic activity and directly benefit the pro...
FMCE Africa | 2020 Investment Required and Impact As stated in earlier slides there are 2 types of infrastructure and mean...
FMCE Africa | 2020 Investment Required and Impact One of the major challenges of real estate development in most cities in...
Investment in Public Infrastructure will spur Real Estate Development

  1. 1. FMCE AFRICA 2020 VIRTUAL CONFERENCE FACILITY MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION @FMCEAFRICA #FMCE #AFMN WORKING TOGETHER TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF FACILITIES MANAGEMENT ACROSS AFRICA. 13- 14 OCTOBER 2020 How investment in public infrastructure can spur the real estate industry. By Dr. MKO Balogun 13th October, 2020
  2. 2. FMCE Africa | 2020 THEMES • Definition of terms • Infrastructure and economic growth • Real Estate and Economic Growth • How investment in infrastructure affects Real Estate development and growth • What kind of investment – PPP, Public or Private solely? • Q & A
  3. 3. DEFINITION OF TERMS
  4. 4. FMCE Africa | 2020 Definition of Terms Infrastructure Infrastructure is the general term for the basic physical systems of a business, region, or nation. Examples of infrastructure include transportation systems, communication networks, sewage, water, and electric systems. These systems tend to be capital intensive and high-cost investments, and are vital to a country's economic development and prosperity. Projects related to infrastructure improvements may be funded publicly, privately, or through public private partnerships. In economic terms, infrastructure often involves the production of public goods – social services. KEY TAKEAWAYS • Infrastructure are the basic systems that undergird the structure of the economy. • Examples of infrastructure include transportation facilities, telecommunications networks, and water supplies. • Large scale infrastructure is usually produced by the public sector or publicly regulated monopolies, but at smaller scales infrastructure can often be produced by private firms or through local collective action. • As an investment, infrastructure tends to be less volatile than some other asset classes and is sometimes sought as an investment. By JIM CHAPPELOW - INVESTOPEDIA
  5. 5. FMCE Africa | 2020 Definition of Terms Infrastructure Types of Infrastructure Soft Infrastructure These types of infrastructure make up institutions that help maintain the economy. These usually require human capital and help deliver certain services to the population. Examples include the healthcare system, financial institutions, governmental systems, law enforcement, and education systems. Hard Infrastructure Examples include roads, highways, bridges, as well as the capital/assets needed to make them operational (transit buses, vehicles, oil rigs/refineries). Critical Infrastructure These are assets defined by a government as being essential to the functioning of a society and economy, such as facilities for shelter and heating, telecommunication, public health, agriculture,. Along with the aforementioned sectors, infrastructure includes waste disposal services, such as garbage pickup and local dumps. Certain administrative functions, often covered by various government agencies, are also considered part of the infrastructure. Educational and healthcare facilities may also be included, along with specific research and development functions and necessary training facilities.
  6. 6. FMCE Africa | 2020 Definition of Terms Infrastructure Special Considerations IT Infrastructure Many technical systems are often referred to as infrastructures, such as networking equipment and servers, due to the critical function they provide within specific business environments. Without the information technology (IT) infrastructure, many businesses struggle to share and move data in a way that promotes efficiency within the workplace. If IT infrastructure fails, many business functions cannot be performed. Private Investment in Public Infrastructure Sometimes private companies choose to invest in a country's infrastructure development as part of a business expansion effort. For example, an energy company may build pipelines and railways in a country where it wants to refine petroleum. This investment can benefit both the company and the country.
  7. 7. INFRASTRUCTURE & ECONOMIC GROWTH
  8. 8. FMCE Africa | 2020 Infrastructure and Economic Growth According to - Katherine Davisson - Head of Shaping the Future of Cities, Infrastructure and Urban Services, and Joseph Losavio, Community Specialist, Infrastructure and Development Initiatives, both of World Economic Forum in their article on infrastructure and economic growth • Low and middle-income countries could see $4 return for every $1 spent on building infrastructure that focuses on long-term resilience. The economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing governments around the world to come up with policies for stimulating the global economy. Many are considering a tried-and-true method to boost economies in the short-term and provide wide societal benefits in the long term: infrastructure investment. Countries around the globe are set to launch the biggest round of infrastructure investment since the post-2008 financial crisis stimulus measures. It's easy to see why: the demand is enormous. The world is on-trend to face a $15 Trillion gab between the infrastructure investment needed and the amount provided by 2040. On the supply side, when 1% of GDP is invested in infrastructure, economic output increases by about 0.4% in the same year and by 1.5% four years later. Economically, the case for technologically advanced, resilient and sustainable infrastructure is clear. Low and middle- income countries alone could see a net benefit of $4.2trillion from investing in infrastructure that prioritizes future- focused resiliency. That's a $4 return for every $1 spent. Integrating new technologies during the design, construction and operational phase of an infrastructure asset can significantly lower the cost while improving the functionality.
  9. 9. REAL ESTATE & ECONOMIC GROWTH
  10. 10. FMCE Africa | 2020 Real Estate Real Estate is a conversion of an asset to economic use through transformation for the economic, social, emotional benefit of investors and users as well as their safety and stem, financial institutions, governmental systems, law enforcement, and education systems. Real Estate plays an integral role in any economy. Residential real estate provides housing for families. It's the greatest source of wealth and savings for many Americans. Commercial real estate, which includes apartment buildings, creates jobs and spaces for retail, offices, and manufacturing. Real estate business and investment provide a source of revenue for millions. Real Estate leads to development of cities and cities to development of nations
  11. 11. FMCE Africa | 2020 Real Estate The economic impact of real estate is huge – the 1990 global recession was caused by real estate How do we improve the development of cities with development of value based real estate and its accompanying infrastructure framework? – The ideas of Circular and sustainable cities What are the major infrastructures needed to ensure cities developed efficiently and adequately leading to boost in real estate investment? What infrastructures are social – public and which are economic – which private investment can go to?
  12. 12. FMCE Africa | 2020 Circular Economy “A circular economy describes an economic system that is based on business models which replace the ‘endof-life’ concept with reducing, alternatively reusing, recycling and recovering materials in production/distribution and consumption processes, thus operating at the micro level (products, companies, consumers), meso level (eco-industrial parks) and macro level (city, region, nation and beyond), with the aim to accomplish sustainable development, which implies creating environmental quality, economic prosperity and social equity, to the benefit of current and future generations.”
  13. 13. Circular Cities
  14. 14. FMCE Africa | 2020 Circular City “According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a circular city embeds the principles of a circular economy across all of its functions, establishing an urban system that is regenerative and restorative by design. In such a city, the idea of waste is eliminated, with assets kept at their highest levels of utility at all times and the use of digital technologies a vital process enabler. A circular city aims to generate prosperity and economic resilience for itself and its citizens, while decoupling value creation from the consumption of finite resources.”
  15. 15. FMCE Africa | 2020 Examples of counties working on Circular Cities 1. Rwanda 2. South Africa 3. Morocco 4. US 5. Wales 6. Scotland 7. Netherlands 8. China 9. South Korea 10. Denmark
  16. 16. Sustainable Cities
  17. 17. FMCE Africa | 2020 Sustainable City Sustainable cities, also referred to as an eco-cities, work towards creating environmentally, economically, and socially resilient surroundings for their citizens without compromising the needs of the future generation to thrive in the same environment. According to the Sustainable Cities Index, sustainable cities can be evaluated on three parameters that can be summed up as such: •Profit The profit factor measures the value of real estate and the ease of starting and running businesses. •People The people index focuses on the living standard of the people, literacy, education, and health. •Planet The planet factor focuses on transportation, water, sanitation, air pollution, and carbon emission among other factors.
  18. 18. FMCE Africa | 2020 Examples of Sustainable Cities 1. London 2. Stockholm 3. Edinburg 4. Singapore 5. Vienna 6. Zurich 7. Munich 8. Oslo 9. Hong Kong 10. Frankfurt
  19. 19. HOW INVESTMENT IN INFRASTRUCTURE IMPACTS REAL ESTATE GROWTH
  20. 20. FMCE Africa | 2020 Impact of Real Estate & impact on infrastructure Urbanization Between 1900 and 2015 urbanization population increased from 14% to 54% and it is projected to rise to 66% by 2050 Waste Generation Waste generated in cities was 1.3b tonnes in 2012 to grow to 2.2 billion Tonnes in 2025 Energy More than two-third of the worlds energy is consumed in cities accounting for 70% of Global CO2 emissions
  21. 21. FMCE Africa | 2020 Social Infrastructure Social infrastructure are basic services needed for a city or community to function and support their quality of life, and usually free. Examples • Education • Transport – roads and transport • Health • Housing • Sports and recreation centres • Public safety & justice system • Public water supply • Waste disposal and management .
  22. 22. FMCE Africa | 2020 Economic Infrastructure Economic infrastructure supports economic activity and directly benefit the process of production and distribution of an economy. Examples • Technology & communication • Financial services • Power & Energy • Large transport – airports, major roads – interstate or intercity • Environment • Standards and rules .
  23. 23. FMCE Africa | 2020 Investment Required and Impact As stated in earlier slides there are 2 types of infrastructure and meaning there will be 2 types of investment required, often times investment is misplace where public funds are invested in economic infrastructure at the detriment of social infrastructure because of government drive for revenue through taxes. However, private investment in form of PPPs can work to deliver the needed economic infrastructure to develop citied leading to the drive for real estate investment. In Africa most investors most of the times invest in social infrastructure around their projects such as medical, roads, water etc, at the basic level this are social which must be delivered by government. It is also imperative for real estate investors to focus on sustainable development or circular city development to create efficient cities and provide needed infrastructure to support their investment
  24. 24. FMCE Africa | 2020 Investment Required and Impact One of the major challenges of real estate development in most cities in Africa is lack of city planning and the desire of the investors to take advantage of that rather than work with local authorities to create a city master plan, invest in appropriate infrastructure to develop cities that will ensure return on investment. I am confident there are huge capital available globally to support development of appropriate city models that will create value for the real estate investors on the medium and long term. There is huge opportunity for real estate growth has demand for housing, buildings, retails centers, airports, etc will continue to increase with population increase. The right mix of both public and private investment in infrastructure properly utilized based on a sustainable city model will spur real estate investment.
  25. 25. FMCE Africa | 2020 References • https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/the-world-s-most-sustainable- cities.html • https://www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org/our- work/activities/circular-economy-in-cities • https://www.thebalance.com/how-does-real-estate-affect-the-u-s- economy-3306018 • Circular Economy in Cities Evolving the model for a sustainable urban future in collaboration with PwC – A white paper by World Economic Forum .
