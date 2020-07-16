Successfully reported this slideshow.
4-Day Online Workshop on Leadership Development for Social Change Responsibility-driven motivation 1.2 Commitment motivati...
 What is motivation and why it is important  Classification of Motivation  Factors affecting Motivation  Social Motiva...
What is the Motivation in organisational behaviour?
Motivation can be described as the internal force that impacts the direction, intensity, and endurance of a person'sand en...
Why Motivation is important in an organisation?
MOTIVATION WHAT WHY
How shall we classify Motivation?
Individual Motivation • Mostly based on self vision and self mottos both positive & negativenegative Group Motivation • Mo...
Extrinsic Motivation • being motivated by external forces Carrot vs Stick Intrinsic Motivation • the opposite of extrinsic...
What are the factors affecting Motivation?
CORPORATE PERSPECTIVE
In a successful family the role of the family Head (a) Responsible & motivated (b) Responsible but de-motivated (c) Irresponsible (d) Lethargic & de-motivated
Why should we are to be in working Plural society?
 Ownership  Objectivity  Awareness SOCIO-RELIGIOUS PERSPECTIVE Respon  Awareness  Accountability  Peace & Progress ...
emphasizes impact of activity and actionsactivity and actions mediated through social interaction, and within social conte...
individual's positive feedback from Shift of primary determinants of motivation from traditional to modern concepts indivi...
Social Motivation predicts that motivation has an external locus of causality,external locus of causality, and is socially...
can develop through an individual's involvement within their cultural group.within their cultural group. 7/16/2020 18Prof....
Role Model One : Through unbelievable passions And PR beyond traditional approach of Dawah
Role Model Two: Through unbelievable personal touch and Beyond routine approaches of Tazkiyah
• Social motivation is tied to one's activity in a group. • It cannot form from a single mind alone. Now its very Clear th...
LEADERSHIP MOTIVATION SACHIN PEER MOTIVATION SELF MOTIVATION BOY SELF 7/16/2020 22Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
• Be Proactive • Begin with the End in Mind • Put First Things First • Think Win-Win 7 Habits of Highly Effective People •...
To sustain a workforce, building sense of motivation,sense of motivation, commitment, and intention to continue volunt...
TOP 3 VOLUNTEER MANAGEMENT CHALLENGES Challenge 1: Feeling of Being Undervalued Challenge 2: Volunteer Burnout Challenge 3...
SOME PERSONAL ISSUES INFLUENCING MOTIVATION Life StyleLife Style Family Expectation Mental Health 7/16/2020 26Prof. Mo...
A balanced lifestyle is the way in which we live and reflects that theand reflects that the different elements of our life...
Adopting a balanced lifestyle is of primordial importance because it hasimportance because it has immediate and long-term ...
Long term Benefits A balanced diet, regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight can add years to your life and reduc...
Activity : 07
• Determine what “perceived” needs underlie your expectations. Most often, our family expectations are derived from deep n...
It includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It alsoIt affects...
 Talk about your feelings.  Drink sensibly. ... How to look after our mental health  Drink sensibly. ...  Keep in touc...
2 Important Principles Help one another in virtue righteousness and piety
Two Important Principles Never Close all doors …Always keep one option Open
Organisations Family Similar Anti General Anti
Attitude Pyramid towards Different Organisations Similar Family
Collaboration Competition Coordination Inter Organizational Relations
The 2 unbreakable promises from Allah Almighty in Quran: ٓ‫ى‬ِ‫ن‬‫و‬ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ذ‬‫ٱ‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ ْ‫ر‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ذ‬َ‫أ‬۟‫وا‬ُ‫ر‬ُ...
The 2 unbreakable promises from Allah Almighty in Quran: ْ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ن‬‫ﱠ‬‫ذ‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ﱡ‬‫ب‬َ‫ر‬‫ن‬ِ‫ئ‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫م‬ُ...
Responsibility-driven motivation

  1. 1. 4-Day Online Workshop on Leadership Development for Social Change Responsibility-driven motivation 1.2 Commitment motivation for best endeavor with abiding devotion, steadfastness and optimism Prof. Mhammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  2. 2.  What is motivation and why it is important  Classification of Motivation  Factors affecting Motivation  Social Motivation and its perspectives  Role Models Role Models  Motivation Catalyst of Change  Some Issues of Volunteer Motivation  Personal Issues influencing Motivation  Life Style  Family expectations  Mental Health  Real Sources of Motivation 7/16/2020 2Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  3. 3. What is the Motivation in organisational behaviour? Activity : 01 Your replies needed in the chat box‫۔۔۔‬ 7/16/2020 3Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  4. 4. Motivation can be described as the internal force that impacts the direction, intensity, and endurance of a person'sand endurance of a person's voluntary choice of behavior. It consists of − Direction − focused by goals. 7/16/2020 4Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  5. 5. Why Motivation is important in an organisation? Activity : 02 Your replies needed in the chat box‫۔۔۔‬ 7/16/2020 5Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  6. 6. M O T I V A W H A T I O N H Y 7/16/2020 6Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  7. 7. How shall we classify Motivation? Activity : 03 Your replies needed in the chat box‫۔۔۔‬ 7/16/2020 7Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  8. 8. Individual Motivation • Mostly based on self vision and self mottos both positive & negativenegative Group Motivation • Mostly based on shared vision and group objectives 7/16/2020 8Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  9. 9. Extrinsic Motivation • being motivated by external forces Carrot vs Stick Intrinsic Motivation • the opposite of extrinsic motivation or being motivated by internal forces The inner drive 7/16/2020 9Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  10. 10. What are the factors affecting Motivation? Activity : 04 Your replies needed in the chat box‫۔۔۔‬ 7/16/2020 10Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  11. 11. CORPORATE PERSPECTIVE 7/16/2020 11Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  12. 12. In a successful family the role of the family Head (a) Responsible & motivated Activity : 05 (a) Responsible & motivated (b) Responsible but de-motivated (c) Irresponsible (d) Lethargic & de-motivated Your replies needed in the chat box‫۔۔۔‬ 7/16/2020 12Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  13. 13. Why should we are to be Activity : 06 in working Plural society? Your replies needed in the chat box‫۔۔۔‬ 7/16/2020 13Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  14. 14.  Ownership  Objectivity  Awareness SOCIO-RELIGIOUS PERSPECTIVE Respon  Awareness  Accountability  Peace & Progress  Ultimate Success Respon sibility 7/16/2020 14Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  15. 15. emphasizes impact of activity and actionsactivity and actions mediated through social interaction, and within social contexts. 7/16/2020 15Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  16. 16. individual's positive feedback from Shift of primary determinants of motivation from traditional to modern concepts individual's innate drives feedback from others during action but requires the individual as the internal locus of causality. 7/16/2020 16Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  17. 17. Social Motivation predicts that motivation has an external locus of causality,external locus of causality, and is socially distributed among the social group. 7/16/2020 17Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  18. 18. can develop through an individual's involvement within their cultural group.within their cultural group. 7/16/2020 18Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  19. 19. Role Model One : Through unbelievable passions And PR beyond traditional approach of Dawah
  20. 20. Role Model Two: Through unbelievable personal touch and Beyond routine approaches of Tazkiyah
  21. 21. • Social motivation is tied to one's activity in a group. • It cannot form from a single mind alone. Now its very Clear that… • It cannot form from a single mind alone. Civil Society, the Welfare State, and Mutual Aid A Decline in Family Life 7/16/2020 21Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  22. 22. LEADERSHIP MOTIVATION SACHIN PEER MOTIVATION SELF MOTIVATION BOY SELF 7/16/2020 22Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  23. 23. • Be Proactive • Begin with the End in Mind • Put First Things First • Think Win-Win 7 Habits of Highly Effective People • Think Win-Win • Seek First to Understand, Then to Be Understood • Synergize • Sharpen the Saw 7/16/2020 23Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  24. 24. To sustain a workforce, building sense of motivation,sense of motivation, commitment, and intention to continue volunteering is one of the most important tasks of organizations and their leaders. 7/16/2020 24Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  25. 25. TOP 3 VOLUNTEER MANAGEMENT CHALLENGES Challenge 1: Feeling of Being Undervalued Challenge 2: Volunteer Burnout Challenge 3: Lack of Team Working Spirit Team Work 7/16/2020 25Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  26. 26. SOME PERSONAL ISSUES INFLUENCING MOTIVATION Life StyleLife Style Family Expectation Mental Health 7/16/2020 26Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  27. 27. A balanced lifestyle is the way in which we live and reflects that theand reflects that the different elements of our life are in the right amount and proportion. 7/16/2020 27Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  28. 28. Adopting a balanced lifestyle is of primordial importance because it hasimportance because it has immediate and long-term effects on our health and well-being. 7/16/2020 28Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  29. 29. Long term Benefits A balanced diet, regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight can add years to your life and reduce the risk ofyears to your life and reduce the risk of certain diseases including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis and obesity. 7/16/2020 29Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  30. 30. Activity : 07 Your replies needed in the chat box‫۔۔۔‬ 7/16/2020 30Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  31. 31. • Determine what “perceived” needs underlie your expectations. Most often, our family expectations are derived from deep needs we have, whether it be need to be loved, How to Lower Family Expectations have, whether it be need to be loved, accepted, or need to “help” other members. • Be more grateful for what family gives you.... • Accept your family for whom & how they are. 7/16/2020 31Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  32. 32. It includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It alsoIt affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. 7/16/2020 32Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  33. 33.  Talk about your feelings.  Drink sensibly. ... How to look after our mental health  Drink sensibly. ...  Keep in touch. ...  Ask for help. ...  Take a break. ...  Do something you're good at. 7/16/2020 33Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  36. 36. 22 Important PrinciplesImportant Principles Help one another in virtue righteousness and piety 7/16/2020 mkmzafar@gmail.com 36
  37. 37. Two Important PrinciplesTwo Important Principles Never Close all doors …Always keep one option Open 7/16/2020 mkmzafar@gmail.com 37
  38. 38. Organisations Family Similar Anti General Anti 7/16/2020 mkmzafar@gmail.com 38
  39. 39. Anti General AttitudeAttitude PyramidPyramid towardstowards DifferentDifferent OrganisationsOrganisations Similar Family 7/16/2020 mkmzafar@gmail.com 39
  40. 40. Collaboration Competition Coordination Inter OrganizationalInter Organizational RelationsRelations 7/16/2020 mkmzafar@gmail.com 40
  42. 42. The 2 unbreakable promises from Allah Almighty in Quran: ٓ‫ى‬ِ‫ن‬‫و‬ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ذ‬‫ٱ‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ ْ‫ر‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ذ‬َ‫أ‬۟‫وا‬ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ش‬‫ٱ‬ َ‫و‬‫ى‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ﻻ‬ َ‫و‬ِ‫ون‬ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ف‬ْ‫ك‬َ‫ت‬O So remember me; I will remember you| Baqarah 152. 7/16/2020 42Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
  43. 43. The 2 unbreakable promises from Allah Almighty in Quran: ْ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ن‬‫ﱠ‬‫ذ‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ﱡ‬‫ب‬َ‫ر‬‫ن‬ِ‫ئ‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ ْ‫ر‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ش‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ﱠ‬‫ن‬َ‫د‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ز‬َ َ‫ﻷ‬ۖ◌‫ن‬ِ‫ئ‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬ If you are grateful, I will surely increase you [in favours] | ْ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ن‬‫ﱠ‬‫ذ‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ﱡ‬‫ب‬َ‫ر‬‫ن‬ِ‫ئ‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ ْ‫ر‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ش‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ﱠ‬‫ن‬َ‫د‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ز‬َ َ‫ﻷ‬ۖ◌‫ن‬ِ‫ئ‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ ْ‫ر‬َ‫ف‬َ‫ك‬‫ﱠ‬‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬‫ى‬ِ‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ع‬ٌ‫د‬‫ي‬ِ‫د‬َ‫ش‬َ‫ل‬O Ibrahim 7. 7/16/2020 43Prof. Mohammed Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar
