Q 10 -2017 p ii - funciones químicas

SUSTANCIAS ESENCIALES PARA LA VIDA (Nomenclatura y Funciones Químicas) 2
1.(15%) Construye conceptos relacionados con las funciones de química inorgánica a través de la categorización (organizaci...
2. (40%) Elabora una receta de alguna sustancia relacionada con su carrera como futura profesional, donde estén presentes ...
3. (25%) Mediante una actividad de carácter demostrativo, comprende y determina el grado de acidez o basicidad (pH) de alg...
4. (10%) Formula, socializa y desarrolla propuesta ambiental en la Institución. Documento escrito, participación activa en...
5. COEVALUACIÓN 10% "Presenta buen comportamiento, actitud y responsabilidad (asistencia, rendimiento académico, puntualid...
COEVALUACIÓN • Trabajo en equipo. • Empleo de herramientas tecnológicas e informáticas (materiales). • Participación. • Co...
ACTIVIDAD 1 PII REFUERZO ENLACES QUÍMICOS
1. Con la ayuda de su tabla periódica explique si la electronegatividad de los elementos de cada compuesto iónico es alta ...
3. El enlace iónico, ¿qué propiedades da a un compuesto? Diseñe un experimento que le permita identificar esas propiedades...
6. El cloro existe en la naturaleza como molécula diatómica (Cl2). ¿Cómo esperaría que cada átomo de cloro adquiera config...
8. A partir de la utilización del enlace covalente coordinado justifique las fórmulas de los siguientes compuestos: N2O5 ;...
Conceptos Básicos 14
Materia • Todo aquello que ocupa un lugar en el espacio , tiene energía medible y está sujeto a cambios en el tiempo. La m...
Átomo Unidad más pequeña de un elemento químico que mantiene sus propiedades, y que no es posible dividir mediante proceso...
Elemento químico Es un tipo de materia , constituida por átomos de la misma clase. Posee un número determinado de protones...
Determinar configuración electrónica, protones, neutrones y electrones. 18
Molécula Partícula formada por un conjunto de átomos ligados por enlaces. 19
Moléculas Diatómicas Naturales 20
COMPUESTOS QUÍMICOS Son sustancias que están formadas por un mínimo de 2 elementos, que han reaccionado entre si para dar ...
ORGÁNICOS •Elementos constituyentes C,H,O,N,S halógenos. •Enlace covalente. •Punto de ebullición bajos. •Puntos de fusión ...
INORGÁNICOS •Elementos constituyentes TODOS •Enlace TODOS. •Punto de ebullición altos. •Puntos de fusión altos. •La mayorí...
24 ACTUALIDAD: • Número de compuestos: Inorgánicos: unos 100.000 –Orgánicos: unos 7.000.000
INORGÁNICOS 25
Fórmulas químicas La fórmula química es la forma escrita de una molécula. Puede ser empírica o molecular
Fórmula química Hexano • Empírica • Molecular 1. Condensada 2. Semidesarrollada. 3. Desarrollada o estructural 4. Geométri...
Fórmula Empírica o Mínima  EjemploEjemplo: CH.  Expresa mediante símbolos y subíndices los elementos que forman el compu...
Fórmula molecular condensada  Expresa mediante símbolos y subíndices los elementos que forman el compuesto químico y el n...
Fórmula desarrollada o estructural • Es una representación que indica la forma de unión de los átomos que constituyen el c...
Fórmula semidesarrollada • Se utiliza preferentemente en química orgánica. • Se desarrollan solo algunos enlaces (normalme...
Geométricas • Planas • Tridimensionales 32
33
Glucosa - C6H12O6 34
ACTIVIDAD PII: Determinar las diferentes fórmulas, según corresponda, para los siguientes compuestos. 36
37
38
Reacciones y ecuaciones químicas
Fenómeno físico
Fenómeno químico
Reacciones Químicas cambio químico es todo proceso químico en el cual dos o más sustancias (llamadas reactivos), por efect...
REACTIVOS- REACCIÓN-PRODUCTOS 44
Estado o número de oxidación  Carga que tendría un átomo si todos su enlaces fueran iónicos.  Los estados de oxidación p...
Reglas para calcular el número de oxidación (N.O.) • Los metales N.O. positivos. • Los no metales N.O. positivos o negativ...
• Los átomos o moléculas de los elementos libres Fe, Cu, O, P4, Cl2, etc. , N.O. oxidación 0 (cero). • Los elementos Repre...
• La suma algebraica de los números de oxidación de los diferentes átomos de una molécula será igual a cero ; y la suma al...
50
Iones
ACTIVIDAD PII: Determinar el estado de oxidación de las siguientes moléculas y/o iones. CO2 AsO4 3- KOH CrO4 2- HNO2 BaCO3...
Nomenclatura Química •Empleo adecuado de reglas y normas para poder nombrar correctamente todos los elementos y sustancias...
Nomenclatura Tradicional • Prefijos y sufijos • Hipo----- -oso • -----oso • ------ico • Per-----ico • Hiper------ico 54
• Prefijos numéricos • mono- • di- • tri- • tetra- • penta- • hexa- 55 Nomenclatura Sistemática
Nomenclatura Stock • Elemento principal con su valencia entre paréntesis y en números romanos. • I • II • III • IV • V • V...
FUNCIONES QUÍMICAS Y GRUPOS FUNCIONALES •Función Química: son agrupaciones de sustancias que debido a sus características ...
•Grupo Funcional son el conjunto de rasgos que identifican una (Función Química). Estos son un átomo o un conjunto de átom...
Función química y grupo funcional Función • Oxidos • Hidróxidos • Ácidos • Sales G.Funcional • O-2 • OH-1 • H+1 • Cation+ ...
Óxidos •Son compuestos binarios formados por combinación del oxígenooxígeno en su número de oxidación –2–2, con otro eleme...
Oxidos • Formula general X2On • Tipos: 1.Básicos: Reacción de O + E.M. 2.Ácidos: Reacción de O + E.N.M. 61
ACTIVIDAD • Desarrollar las actividades 1, 2 y 3 del módulo. 62
Hidróxidos •Compuestos formados por la combinación del grupo hidroxilo u oxidrilo (OH-) y un catión, generalmente metálico...
•Su fórmula genérica es Me (OH)n Donde Me es el catión y el subíndice “n” es su valencia. Ésta siempre se escribe fuera de...
ACTIVIDAD • Desarrollar las actividades 4 y 5 del módulo. 65
Ácidos • Son compuestos que tienen como grupo funcional iones H+ • Existen dos tipos de ácidos: los hidrácidos y los oxáci...
Ácidos Hidrácidos •Combinación de H con un elemento no metálico, F, Cl, Br o I actuando con número de oxidación -1, o S, S...
• Reciben el nombre de acuerdo con la raíz del elemento y con su terminación hídrico. • Ej. HCl • Ácido clorhídrico (tradi...
Ácidos Oxoácidos u Oxiácidos •Ácidos originados de la combinación del agua con un anhídrido u óxido ácido. 70
Nomenclatura •Stock: ácido oxo-,dioxo-trioxo- (según nº de O)+ no metal terminado en -ico seguido de la valencia en nº rom...
•Sistemática: oxo-,dioxo- (según nº de oxígenos) + no metal terminado en ato seguido de la valencia en números romanos ent...
ACTIVIDAD • Desarrollar las actividades 6,7,9 y 10 del módulo. 73
La fórmula general : HaEbOc •a= 1 si el número de oxidación de E es impar. •a=2 si el número de oxidación de E es par. •b=...
HaEbOc 75
FUNCIONES QUÍMICAS
77
78
79
80
81
SALES BASE  +  ÁCIDO → SAL    +    AGUA •Las  provenientes  de  oxoácidos  se  denominan  oxisales y  aquellas  que  provi...
Nomenclatura Tradicional • HIDRICO                                URO • HIPO……OSO               HIPO…..ITO  …….OSO        ...
Tipos de Sales • Haloideas o haluros: Se forman por  la combinación de un ácido hidrácido  con una basebase.  Cu(OH)Cu(OH)...
• Oxisales: Se  forman  por  la  combinación  de  un  oxácido  con  una  base. KOH   +  HClOClO    →    KClOClO  +  H2O ác...
Sales  ácidas:  Resultan  de  la  sustitución  parcial de los hidrógenoshidrógenos del ácido por el  metal.  NaOH   +  H2C...
Sales básicas: Resultan de la sustitución  parcial  de  los  hidróxidoshidróxidos  (OHOH)  de  las  bases por no metales. ...
IONES 88
CATIONES 89
1+ POTASIO K AMONIO NH4 PLATA Ag SODIO Na COBRE Cu LITIO Li ORO Au CESIO Cs 90 2+ CALCIO Ca PLOMO Pb FERROSO Fe BARIO Ba 3...
ANIONES 91
1- NITRITO NO2 NITRATO NO3 BICARBONATO HCO3 HIPOCLORITO ClO CLORITO ClO2 CLORATO ClO3 PERCLORATO ClO4 BROMITO BrO2 92 2- S...
ACTIVIDAD  ___ -PII
ACTIVIDAD Escriba la fórmula, el nombre y las  posibles  reacciones  de  formación  de  las  sales  (al  menos  5)  que  s...
PERÓXIDOS Combinaciones del O, generalmente  con  un  metal.  N.O.N.O.  del  O -1,  se  representa siempre en forma dímero...
Peróxidos Formula  general  X2(O2)n  (X  es  el  elemento metálico, O es oxígeno y n  es la valencia del elemento metálico...
NOMENCLATURA • Se  tienen  en  cuenta  los  mismos  criterios  (según  N.O.)  que  se  emplearon para nombrar óxidos. 97
HIDRUROS Son  compuestos  binarios  formados  por combinación del  hidrógenohidrógeno en su  número  de  oxidación  –1–1, ...
Hidruros • Formula  general  XHn  (n:  N.O.  más  bajo del elemento químico).  • Tipos: 1.Metálicos: Reacción de H + E.M. ...
NOMENCLATURA • Metales: Hidruro de + nombre de  metal. • No  metales:  raíz  +  uro  +  de  hidrógeno. 101
102
×