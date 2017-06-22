2017 piii - grado 7 -actividades orientadoras de desempeños

INTERACCIÓN DE CICLOS YINTERACCIÓN DE CICLOS Y ECOSISTEMAECOSISTEMA
ACTIVIDADES ORIENTADORAS DE DESEMPEÑOS P III 1. (10%) Identifica y comprende conceptos relacionados con los ciclos biogeoq...
2. (45%) Describe características de los ciclos biogeoquímicos* relacionándolas con los ecosistemas, elementos químicos y ...
3. (15%) Formula una pregunta tipo SABER sobre alguna observación, experiencia o aplicación relacionada con los ciclos bio...
4. (10%) Formula, socializa y desarrolla propuesta ambiental en la Institución. Documento escrito (proyecto), socializació...
5. (10%) Diseña, elabora y presenta traje ambiental elaborado con material recuperado. Documento escrito, traje, desfile c...
6. COEVALUACIÓN 10% "Presenta buen comportamiento, actitud y responsabilidad (asistencia, rendimiento académico, puntualid...
COEVALUACIÓN • Trabajo en equipo. • Empleo de herramientas tecnológicas e informáticas (materiales). • Participación. • Co...
DESEMPEÑO II (Plazos máximos de entrega) Selección y notificación de CICLO en Junio 30. Inicio de trabajo escrito Junio 30...
TRABAJO ESCRITO Tener en cuenta todos los apartados del formato informes, recomendaciones generales, normas APA y además d...
CAP II Describir a profundidad el ciclo que le corresponde (dónde se presenta, características de elementos químicos que l...
CAP III Cómo afecta el ciclo a los humanos y cómo los humanos afectan al ciclo y cómo se remedia la afectación. Incluir gr...
Materiales y método • Teórico. • Práctica. 14
RESULTADOS • Cuadro general donde sintetice la información del marco teórico y explicación del mismo (por capítulos). • Ex...
Tomado y adaptado de: Agudelo y otras. 06-08-2016. En: https://prezi.com/_6he6ogdaj9t/10-1-4-diapositivas-trabajo-final-mo...
DISCUSIÓN Relación, rigurosa (casos específicos), de la afectación ciclo-humano (Colombia, Valle, Cartago, su casa..)
CONCLUSIONES. RECOMENDACIONES Algunas REFERENCIAS de webgrafía y/o bibliografía.
ANEXO 1 : CICLOS • AGUA (1) y (2). • NITRÓGENO. • AZUFRE. • OXÍGENO. • CARBONO (1) y (2). • FÓSFORO.
ANEXO 2: EVALUACIÓN DIAGNÓSTICA
GRADO 7 – EVALUACIÓN DIAGNÓSTICA 1. Defina y de ejemplos de Ecosistema, cadena trófica, factores bióticos y abióticos. 2. ...
ANEXO 3: TIPS. Los trabajos manuscritos o electrónicos se calificaran con 1, 2 o 5.
ANEXO 4: ESTRATEGIAS DE APRENDIZAJE
MAPA CONCEPTUAL Representación gráficamente ideas o conceptos que están relacionados jerárquicamente. Organizar informació...
ELEMENTOS DEL MAPA Ideas o conceptos Conectores Palabras de enlace
PROCEDIMIENTO PARA CONSTRUIRLO Primero: Leer un texto e identificar en él las palabras clave. Segundo: subrayar las palabr...
Cuarto: Identificar los subtemas y escribirlos en el segundo nivel. Quinto: Trazar las conexiones correspondientes. Sexto:...
HORIZONTAL
ALTERNADO
VERTICAL DERECHA
CON CONECTORES DIRECTOS
MAPAS MENTALES Un mapa mental es un diagrama usado para representar las palabras, ideas, tareas, u otros conceptos ligados...
PROCEDIMIENTO PARA CONSTRUIRLO Colocar la idea principal o palabra clave en el centro. Añadir todas las ideas relacionadas...
ENSAYO Un diálogo imaginario entre mundos en donde se da la comunicación del escritor con el cuerpo de conocimiento que es...
GENERALIDADES Permite realizar la incorporación de diversas disciplinas del conocimiento. Escrito en prosa, corto que plan...
ESTRUCTURA Introducción Desarrollo Conclusión
TIPOS • Ensayo puro (exposición de ideas). • Ensayo poético (sensibilidad y fantasía). • Ensayo de crítica (analizar y enj...
PROCESO PARA SU ELABORACIÓN Planeación Preparación Composición Revisión
PREGUNTAS TIPO SABER
CONTEXTO 43
ENUNCIADO Cuando un cuerpo, por acción del calor o del frío pasa de un estado a otro, se dice que ha cambiado de estado. E...
PREGUNTA ¿En el esquema anterior la fusión y la sublimación están representados respectivamente por los números? 45
OPCIONES DE RESPUESTA   A. 2 y 3 B. 1 y 5 C. 2 y 5 D. 2 y 6 46
2017 piii - grado 7 -actividades orientadoras de desempeños

2017 piii - grado 7 -actividades orientadoras de desempeños

  1. 1. INTERACCIÓN DE CICLOS YINTERACCIÓN DE CICLOS Y ECOSISTEMAECOSISTEMA
  2. 2. ACTIVIDADES ORIENTADORAS DE DESEMPEÑOS P III 1. (10%) Identifica y comprende conceptos relacionados con los ciclos biogeoquímicos, establece similitudes y diferencias entre ellos, evidenciándolo con los resultados de una prueba escrita. Mapa, glosario y tareas (20%) y evaluación (80%) (Jul. 26 ). 3
  3. 3. 2. (45%) Describe características de los ciclos biogeoquímicos* relacionándolas con los ecosistemas, elementos químicos y la vida del planeta; cómo son afectados por la actividad humana y la forma de mitigar la afectación en caso de ser perjudicial y lo socializa ante las compañeras. Sustentación (60%) ( 02-08-2017) Trabajo y diapositiva (25%) (31-07-2017), modelo (15%) (01-08-2017). * Ver listado. 4
  4. 4. 3. (15%) Formula una pregunta tipo SABER sobre alguna observación, experiencia o aplicación relacionada con los ciclos biogeoquímicos, (afectación, contaminación, cuidado del agua, etc) dibujando el objeto de análisis, socializa las posibles respuestas y dirige la discusión frente al grupo en torno a la opción correcta. •Pregunta (individual y grupal), diapositiva (30%), sustentación (70%).
  5. 5. 4. (10%) Formula, socializa y desarrolla propuesta ambiental en la Institución. Documento escrito (proyecto), socialización y participación activa en ejecución de propuesta, evidencias (fotografías) de ejecución. ( Todo el periodo.).
  6. 6. 5. (10%) Diseña, elabora y presenta traje ambiental elaborado con material recuperado. Documento escrito, traje, desfile con el traje. Junio 23 - 2017
  7. 7. 6. COEVALUACIÓN 10% "Presenta buen comportamiento, actitud y responsabilidad (asistencia, rendimiento académico, puntualidad…) frente al desarrollo de las actividades adelantadas en el espacio académico, así como correcta orientación ética, dominio personal, inteligencia emocional y adaptación al cambio".
  8. 8. COEVALUACIÓN • Trabajo en equipo. • Empleo de herramientas tecnológicas e informáticas (materiales). • Participación. • Comportamiento. • Rendimiento académico. • Participación activa en proyecto ambiental
  9. 9. DESEMPEÑO II (Plazos máximos de entrega) Selección y notificación de CICLO en Junio 30. Inicio de trabajo escrito Junio 30. Entrega de trabajo escrito y diapositiva Julio 31 de 2017. Modelo rotulado Agosto 01de 2017. Inicio sustentación Agosto 02 de 2017 .
  10. 10. TRABAJO ESCRITO Tener en cuenta todos los apartados del formato informes, recomendaciones generales, normas APA y además de MARCO TEÓRICO…. CAP I Explicar aspectos relevantes de ciclos biogeoquímicos (características, ecosistemas y ciclos, elementos y moléculas que intervienen, importancia general de ellos para la vida, dónde están presentes, etc.) Emplear imágenes y gráficos.
  11. 11. CAP II Describir a profundidad el ciclo que le corresponde (dónde se presenta, características de elementos químicos que lo conforman, porqué es necesario para la vida y los ecosistemas, etc.). Emplear imágenes y gráficos… 12
  12. 12. CAP III Cómo afecta el ciclo a los humanos y cómo los humanos afectan al ciclo y cómo se remedia la afectación. Incluir gráficos y/o imágenes. 13
  13. 13. Materiales y método • Teórico. • Práctica. 14
  14. 14. RESULTADOS • Cuadro general donde sintetice la información del marco teórico y explicación del mismo (por capítulos). • Explicación del modelo.
  15. 15. Tomado y adaptado de: Agudelo y otras. 06-08-2016. En: https://prezi.com/_6he6ogdaj9t/10-1-4-diapositivas-trabajo-final-monoxido-de-carbono/ DISCUSIÓN
  16. 16. DISCUSIÓN Relación, rigurosa (casos específicos), de la afectación ciclo-humano (Colombia, Valle, Cartago, su casa..)
  17. 17. CONCLUSIONES. RECOMENDACIONES Algunas REFERENCIAS de webgrafía y/o bibliografía.
  18. 18. ANEXO 1 : CICLOS • AGUA (1) y (2). • NITRÓGENO. • AZUFRE. • OXÍGENO. • CARBONO (1) y (2). • FÓSFORO.
  19. 19. ANEXO 2: EVALUACIÓN DIAGNÓSTICA
  20. 20. GRADO 7 – EVALUACIÓN DIAGNÓSTICA 1. Defina y de ejemplos de Ecosistema, cadena trófica, factores bióticos y abióticos. 2. Determine configuración electrónica, nivel de valencia, electrón de valencia, periodo y grupo, distribución de electrones (modelo de Bohr), de los siguientes elementos H, O, N, C, S, P y Ca.
  21. 21. ANEXO 3: TIPS. Los trabajos manuscritos o electrónicos se calificaran con 1, 2 o 5.
  22. 22. ANEXO 4: ESTRATEGIAS DE APRENDIZAJE
  23. 23. MAPA CONCEPTUAL Representación gráficamente ideas o conceptos que están relacionados jerárquicamente. Organizar información, sintetizarla y presentarla.
  24. 24. ELEMENTOS DEL MAPA Ideas o conceptos Conectores Palabras de enlace
  25. 25. PROCEDIMIENTO PARA CONSTRUIRLO Primero: Leer un texto e identificar en él las palabras clave. Segundo: subrayar las palabras que identificó. Tercero: Identificar el tema o asunto general y escribirlo en la parte superior.
  26. 26. Cuarto: Identificar los subtemas y escribirlos en el segundo nivel. Quinto: Trazar las conexiones correspondientes. Sexto: En el tercer nivel colocar los aspectos específicos de cada idea o subtema.
  27. 27. HORIZONTAL
  28. 28. ALTERNADO
  29. 29. VERTICAL DERECHA
  30. 30. CON CONECTORES DIRECTOS
  31. 31. MAPAS MENTALES Un mapa mental es un diagrama usado para representar las palabras, ideas, tareas, u otros conceptos ligados y dispuestos radialmente alrededor de una palabra clave o una idea central.
  32. 32. PROCEDIMIENTO PARA CONSTRUIRLO Colocar la idea principal o palabra clave en el centro. Añadir todas las ideas relacionadas a esa palabra o idea. Ramificar y trazar líneas. Emplear imágenes y colores.
  33. 33. ENSAYO Un diálogo imaginario entre mundos en donde se da la comunicación del escritor con el cuerpo de conocimiento que está trabajando, los lectores y consigo mismo
  34. 34. GENERALIDADES Permite realizar la incorporación de diversas disciplinas del conocimiento. Escrito en prosa, corto que plantea la interpretación personal sobre un tema. Generalmente apoyado en textos o en ideas de otros autores.
  35. 35. ESTRUCTURA Introducción Desarrollo Conclusión
  36. 36. TIPOS • Ensayo puro (exposición de ideas). • Ensayo poético (sensibilidad y fantasía). • Ensayo de crítica (analizar y enjuiciar).
  37. 37. PROCESO PARA SU ELABORACIÓN Planeación Preparación Composición Revisión
  38. 38. PREGUNTAS TIPO SABER
  39. 39. CONTEXTO 43
  40. 40. ENUNCIADO Cuando un cuerpo, por acción del calor o del frío pasa de un estado a otro, se dice que ha cambiado de estado. En física y química se define cambio de estado como la evolución de la materia entre varios estados de agregación sin que ocurra un cambio en su composición. Los cambios que se presentan en la materia son: fusión, vaporización, cristalización, solidificación, sublimación y condensación. 44
  41. 41. PREGUNTA ¿En el esquema anterior la fusión y la sublimación están representados respectivamente por los números? 45
  42. 42. OPCIONES DE RESPUESTA   A. 2 y 3 B. 1 y 5 C. 2 y 5 D. 2 y 6 46

×