UIの色のコントラスト比十分ですか？

有限会社アップルップル 森⽥かすみ Frontend Nagoya #9 UIの⾊のコントラスト⽐ 充分ですか？
C C 森⽥ かすみ 有限会社アップルップル デザイナー @KasumiMorita
Frontend に関わる⼈たち にも理解できるような 配⾊のコントラスト⽐の話
いくらかっこよくても ⾊のコントラスト⽐ 充分じゃないデザイン 少なくない問題
コントラスト⽐⼤事？
ここで質問！ 読みやすいのはどっち？
Hello World!
Hello World!
認識しづらいと  伝わりづらくなる
⾒やすさは 伝達を加速させる
見やすさ コントラスト比
デザイナーと協力しよう！ どうやって伝える？
「ここ、アクセシブルじゃないですね」 「むむむ」 😐⾔われた⼈： ⾒つけた⼈：
⾔われた側が「むむむ」ってする理由 😐 • べつにアクセシビリティが嫌なわけじゃない • 不安になってるだけ （どうしたら対応できるのか知らない or デザインに制限ができるのではないかという不安）
• ⼀般的な基準を理解する • コントラスト⽐を確認するための便利なツール • こんなときはどうするの？コントラスト⽐クイズ 不安を取り除くには対応⽅法を提案する
って気持ちよく⾔ってもらえるように 「やろうやろう！」 😉
感覚は人それぞれ？ 一般的な基準に頼ろう
Frontend Nagoya Frontend Nagoya 十分なコントラスト比なのはどっち？
なんて読む？ WCAG （うぃーけぁぐ）
https://waic.jp/docs/WCAG20/Overview.htmlWCAG2.0（日本語訳）
https://www.w3.org/TR/WCAG21/WCAG2.1
5.40 5.68 4.67 5.36 7.71 3.03 3.36 1.98 2.24 2.85 https://developer.a-blogcms.jp/blog/changelog/release2100.htmla-blog cms...
テキストのコントラスト比の達成基準 レベルAA レベルAAA 18px 14px bold 3:1 -4.5:1 7:1 4.5:1 18px 14px bold - フォントサイズコントラスト比 フォントサイズコントラスト比
達成基準 1.4.11 グラフィックのコントラスト https://www.w3.org/WAI/WCAG21/Understanding/non-text-contrast.html1.4.11: Non-text Contrast 3:1 ...
コントラスト比ってどうやって確認するの？ 便利なツール紹介
https://usecontrast.com/Contrast おしゃれ！ デザイナーさんも 使ってくれそう！
https://usecontrast.com/guideContrast
Google Chrome 既存UIの 改修に◎ colorが対象
最後に今日の復習 配色コントラスト比クイズ！
Frontend Nagoya p { font-size: 14px; } CSS Fail or Success：レベルAAFail or Success：レベルAA コントラスト比 21:1
Frontend Nagoya p { font-size: 14px; } CSS Fail or Success：レベルAAFail or Success：レベルAA コントラスト比 2.26:1
Frontend Nagoya Fail or Success：レベルAA p { font-size: 12px; } CSS コントラスト比 3.24:1
Frontend Nagoya Fail or Success：レベルAA p { font-size: 14px; font-weight: bold; } CSS コントラスト比 3.24:1
Frontend Nagoya Fail or Success：レベルAAA p { font-size: 17px; } CSS コントラスト比 5.58:1
Fail or Success：レベルAA or https://www.w3.org/WAI/WCAG21/Understanding/non-text-contrast.html
ご清聴ありがとうございました KasumiMorita kasumi.morita.750 https://mkasumi.com
