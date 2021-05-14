Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Global Crystal Oscillators Market size was valued at US$ 2.68 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4.02 Bn by 2026 to e...
A rise in consumer electronics equipment, increase in advanced automotive technologies, deployment of 3G, 4GLTE, and 5G te...
Also, medical equipment application is anticipated to grow at a high rate in the coming years owing to the use of crystal ...
• Oven Controlled Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator • Frequency-Controlled Crystal Oscillator • Oven Controlled Crysta...
• Rakon Ltd. • Vectron International, Inc. • River Eletec Corp. • Siward Crystal Technology Co., Ltd. • Hosonic Electronic...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
44 views
May. 14, 2021

Global crystal oscillators market

Global Crystal Oscillators Market

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Global crystal oscillators market

  1. 1. Global Crystal Oscillators Market size was valued at US$ 2.68 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4.02 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disruptors. Since the lockdown was implemented differently in various regions and countries; the impact of the same is also seen differently by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short-term and long-term impact on the market, and it would help the decision-makers to prepare the outline and strategies for companies by region. To know about the Research Methodology:-Request Free Sample Report The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global crystal oscillators' market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by technology, price, financial position, technology portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global crystal oscillators market. A crystal oscillator is an electronic circuit, which uses the mechanical resonance of a vibrating crystal of piezoelectric material to develop an electrical signal with a very precise frequency. Crystal oscillators are used in a wide range of applications in various domains such as military and aerospace, research and measurement, industrial, automotive, and consumer products. The progress rates of these domains majorly decide the growth rate of the market.
  2. 2. A rise in consumer electronics equipment, increase in advanced automotive technologies, deployment of 3G, 4GLTE, and 5G technologies, and continuous advancements in healthcare equipment are the major factors behind the growth of the global crystal oscillator market. The factors which hamper the growth of the market are the invention of si-MEMS oscillators and unceasing advancements in oscillator technology. The key challenges to the growth of the crystal oscillators market are stability concerns in low-cost oscillators. The evolution of MEMS-Based crystal oscillators and the growing adoption of advanced automotive electronics are generating many opportunities in the global crystal oscillators market. The crystal oscillator market for temperature-compensated crystal oscillators (TCXO) is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to the massive demand for temperature-compensated crystal oscillators in telecom and networking as well as consumer electronics products such as smartphones and tablets. In 2015 TCXO held the major share of the crystal oscillators market. Therefore, the market for temperature-compensated crystal oscillators is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Also, the Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (VCXO) general circuitry segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to an enormous demand for VCXOs for use in consumer electronics, including radio receivers, video recorders, DVD players, television sets, MP3 players, digital cameras, and mobile phones between others. In 2015 crystal oscillators market for surface mount accounted for the largest share of the global crystal oscillators market. Surface mount crystal oscillators deliver various benefits such as low production cost and higher component density, among others. These advantages make surface mount extra suitable to be used in crystal oscillator devices than others. The advantages of the surface mount drive the growth of the global crystal oscillators market. The AT-cut is low-cost oscillators and used in many applications like telecom & networking, consumer electronics, and military & aerospace, among others. AT-cut crystal has a compact size and performs well in a wide temperature range, though SC cut offers higher frequency stability with extensive application in the IT & telecommunication industry. Owing to its benefits and applications AT-cut segment by crystal cut is expected to grow in the upcoming years. The consumer electronics application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing uses of crystal oscillators are in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Further, benefits provided by crystal oscillators in consumer electronic devices like low-power consumption and fast start-up features. These factors drive the growth of consumer electronics in the global crystal oscillators market.
  3. 3. Also, medical equipment application is anticipated to grow at a high rate in the coming years owing to the use of crystal oscillators’ devices in medical equipment like CT scanning, infusion pumps, glucose monitors. Automotive is one of the firmest rising markets for crystal oscillators. Owing to crystal oscillators are widely installed in safety applications, like anti-blocking systems, brake control, airbag, and tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS). APAC is projected to hold the largest share of the crystal oscillators market during the forecast period. This region is a center for many established crystal oscillator manufacturing and consumer electronics companies. The crystal oscillators market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The high growth of the market in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the extension of the telecommunication network in China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and other developing countries in this region. For more information of visit: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global- crystal-oscillators-market/26318/ Scope of the Global Crystal Oscillators Market: Inquire before buying Global Crystal Oscillators Market, by Mounting Scheme • Surface Mount • Thru-Hole Global Crystal Oscillators Market, by Crystal Cut • AT Cut • BT Cut • SC Cut Global Crystal Oscillators Market, by General Circuitry • Simple Packaged Crystal Oscillator • Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator • Voltage-Controlled Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator • Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator • Temperature-Compensated Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator
  4. 4. • Oven Controlled Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator • Frequency-Controlled Crystal Oscillator • Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator • Double Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator • Evacuated Miniature Crystal Oscillator • Others Global Crystal Oscillators Market, by Application • Telecom and Networking • Consumer Electronics • Military and Aerospace • Research and Measurement • Industrial • Automotive • Medical Equipment • Others Global Crystal Oscillators Market, by Region • North America • Europe • Asia-Pacific • Middle East & Africa • South America Key Players Operating in the Global Crystal Oscillators Market • Miyazaki Epson Corp. • Nihon DEMPA Kogyo Co., Ltd. • TXC Corp. • Kyocera Crystal Device Corp. • Daishinku Corp. • Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  5. 5. • Rakon Ltd. • Vectron International, Inc. • River Eletec Corp. • Siward Crystal Technology Co., Ltd. • Hosonic Electronic Co., Ltd. • Mercury Electronic Ind. Co., Ltd. • Seiko Epson Corporation • Microchip Technology Inc • SiTime Corporation This Report Is Submitted By : Maximize Market Research Company Customization of the report: Maximize Market Research provides free personalized of reports as per your demand. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with us and our sales team will guarantee provide you to get a report that suits your necessities. About Maximize Market Research: Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 20,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

×