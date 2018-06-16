-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
The definitive history of artificial intelligence (AI), from the dreams of early pioneers to the achievements of modern research.
Author : Nils J. Nilsson
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Nils J. Nilsson ( 3✮ )
Link Download : https://business26mei18.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0521122937
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment