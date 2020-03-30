Diversidade Animal 5D

Successfully reported this slideshow.
O Revestimento dos Animais
Índice • Apresentação…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………pág. 3 • Introdução………………………………………………………………………………………...
Apresentação Escola Maria Alberta Menéres Trabalho realizado por: Ana Letícia Nº3 Bruna Costa Nº5 Gabriel Martins Maçorano...
Introdução Os animais são um grupo de seres vivos com diferentes espécies e que vivem em ambientes muito diversificados. O...
Desenvolvimento Os animais podem ter diversos tipos de revestimento: os vertebrados - pele nua pele com escamas, pele com ...
1 – VERTEBRADOS 1.1- O revestimento com pelos -mamíferos Os mamíferos, como o gato e o tigre, têm o corpo protegido por pe...
1.2 - O revestimento com penas - as aves As Aves são uma classe de seres vivos vertebrados endotérmicos caracterizada pela...
1.3 - O revestimento dos peixes e dos répteis Nos peixes, as escamas têm origem na derme, (na camada profunda da pele e sã...
1.4 - O revestimento dos anfíbios Os anfíbios são animais vertebrados de sangue frio, ou seja, a temperatura do seu corpo ...
2 – INVERTEBRADOS 2.1 - O revestimento dos insetos . Os insetos são os únicos animais invertebrados capazes de voar, e pos...
2. 2 - A Cutícula Nos animais invertebrados, o revestimento do corpo tem apenas uma camada – a epiderme. A epiderme pode e...
2.3 - As conchas univalve Alguns invertebrados , como os moluscos, têm o corpo protegido por uma concha calcária. Podem te...
Os bivalves são animais em que o corpo está coberto por uma concha formada por duas valvas iguais ou diferentes ligadas en...
Conclusão Os animais podem ter diversos tipos de revestimento: pele nua, pele com escamas, pele com penas e pele com pelos...
Bibliografia/Webiografia - BRANDÃO, Daniela; LOPES, Ana; MENDES, Judite; VAZ, Solange. 100% Vida Ciências Naturais 5º Ano....
  4. 4. Introdução Os animais são um grupo de seres vivos com diferentes espécies e que vivem em ambientes muito diversificados. Os animais têm uma grande diversidade quanto ao tamanho , à forma do corpo ao tipo de alimentação e ao tipo de reprodução. O revestimento é a cobertura superficial do corpo dos animais , que o separa e protege do exterior . Este revestimento desempenha diversas funções.
  5. 5. Desenvolvimento Os animais podem ter diversos tipos de revestimento: os vertebrados - pele nua pele com escamas, pele com penas e pele com pelos. O corpo dos invertebrados é coberto por cutícula ou pode apresentar exosqueleto com quitina ou sais de cálcio ou uma concha. O revestimento dos animais tem como funções principais a proteção, a manutenção da temperatura e da impermeabilidade, a redução da desidratação, a respiração e a desidratação. 1 -Vertebrados: 1.1 Revestimento com pelos-mamíferos 1.2 Revestimento com penas-aves 1.3 Revestimento com escamas dérmicas-peixes 1.4 Revestimento com escamas epidérmicas-répteis 1.5 Pele nua-anfíbios 2 - Invertebrados: 2.1 O revestimento dos insetos 2.2 Cutícula 2.3 Conchas univalve 2.4 Conchas bivalve
  6. 6. 1 – VERTEBRADOS 1.1- O revestimento com pelos -mamíferos Os mamíferos, como o gato e o tigre, têm o corpo protegido por pelos que têm origem na epiderme. Os leões revestem-se de pelos. Os pelos têm várias funções de proteção: Protegem do frio, conservando a temperatura do corpo; Protegem dos choques; São usados na camuflagem, escondendo o animal no meio ambiente; Nalguns casos são usados na defesa - o ouriço cacheiro tem alguns pelos transformados em espinhos para se defender dos predadores.
  7. 7. 1.2 - O revestimento com penas - as aves As Aves são uma classe de seres vivos vertebrados endotérmicos caracterizada pela presença de penas, um bico sem dentes, oviparidade de casca rígida, elevado metabolismo, um coração com quatro câmaras e um esqueleto pneumático resistente e leve. As principais funções das penas são: proteger o corpo, manter a temperatura corporal e permitir o voo. Funcionam também como isolante térmico e atrativo sexual. As aves apresentam asas, que são mais ou menos desenvolvidas dependendo da espécie. Os únicos grupos conhecidos sem asas são as moas e as aves-elefante, ambos extintos. As asas, que evoluíram a partir dos membros anteriores, oferecem às aves a capacidade de voar, embora a especiação tenha produzido aves não voadoras, como as avestruzes, pinguins e diversas aves endémicas insulares.
  8. 8. 1.3 - O revestimento dos peixes e dos répteis Nos peixes, as escamas têm origem na derme, (na camada profunda da pele e são formadas por tecido ósseo ) ou na epiderme. As escamas dérmicas têm origem na camada mais profunda da pele e que por isso estão bem fixas ao corpo, são constituídas por tecido ósseo. Estas escamas acompanham o crescimento do corpo. A pele do peixe produz um muco que mantém as escamas escorregadias, o que facilita a deslocação na água. Têm também a função de proteção. O número de fiadas de escamas, assim como o seu tipo são importantes na classificação científica dos peixes. Por outro lado, as escamas crescem à periferia, podendo deixar anéis de crescimento que permitem estimar a idade do peixe. As escamas epidérmicas têm origem na camada mais superficial da pele, e que por essa razão, saem mais facilmente. No caso dos répteis, estes animais, à semelhança dos insetos, o revestimento exterior, neste caso, as escamas, não acompanham o crescimento. Assim, de forma periódica, terá de ocorrer uma muda, em que o réptil larga as escamas, de forma a crescerem novas. Estas escamas são formadas por queratina.
  9. 9. 1.4 - O revestimento dos anfíbios Os anfíbios são animais vertebrados de sangue frio, ou seja, a temperatura do seu corpo varia de acordo com a temperatura ambiente. Podem viver ou estar ativos tanto na água como em terra. A sua pele, ao contrário dos répteis, não se encontra coberta por escamas, mas é nua e muito permeável, assumindo um importante papel na respiração, que também se pode realizar através de brânquias e pulmões. A pele nua é fina e produz um muco que a mantem húmida e viscosa. Os anfíbios precisam de ter a pele sempre húmida para poderem realizar a respiração cutânea, que consiste na troca gasosa entre os vasos sanguíneos da pele e o ambiente . Em muitos anfíbios , a coloração da pele tem função de camuflagem , de atrativo sexual ou de aviso para eventuais predadores.
  10. 10. 2 – INVERTEBRADOS 2.1 - O revestimento dos insetos . Os insetos são os únicos animais invertebrados capazes de voar, e possuem patas articuladas. Os insetos apresentam o corpo dividido em cabeça (onde encontramos as antenas), tórax (onde encontramos as asas e as pernas) e abdómen. O corpo dos insetos é revestido por uma armadura muito resistente- o exoesqueleto. O exoesqueleto é constituído principalmente por quitina e é uma estrutura muito rígida, o inseto só consegue crescer após a troca desse exoesqueleto, processo que chamamos muda. Durante a muda, o organismo do animal produz um novo exoesqueleto por baixo do velho, que racha permitindo a saída do inseto. Assim que sai do exoesqueleto velho, o inseto, que está agora com um exoesqueleto novo e muito flexível, consegue crescer, e depois de alguns minutos ou até horas, esse novo exoesqueleto endurece e esse crescimento pára. O exosqueleto de quitina tem como função proteção, suporte e impede a desidratação do corpo do animal.
  11. 11. 2. 2 - A Cutícula Nos animais invertebrados, o revestimento do corpo tem apenas uma camada – a epiderme. A epiderme pode estar protegida por estruturas resistentes. A minhoca tem o corpo revestido por cutícula, fina e transparente. A cutícula é uma cobertura flexível que precisa manter-se sempre húmida. Serve de proteção do contacto com o solo e impede a desidratação. Estes animais têm de viver em locais húmidos, pois a cutícula não protege das perdas de água.
  12. 12. 2.3 - As conchas univalve Alguns invertebrados , como os moluscos, têm o corpo protegido por uma concha calcária. Podem ter uma única peça - concha univalve, ou duas peças - concha bivalve. Têm como função proteger os animais dos predadores e evitar a desidratação. Concha univalve - caracol, lapa, búzio
  13. 13. Os bivalves são animais em que o corpo está coberto por uma concha formada por duas valvas iguais ou diferentes ligadas entre si por um músculo adutor. O pé tem a forma de uma língua e está relacionado com o movimento, podendo considerar-se como órgão escavador ou fixador. Concha bivalve - mexilhão, ameijoas, vieira 2.4 – As conchas Bivalves
  14. 14. Conclusão Os animais podem ter diversos tipos de revestimento: pele nua, pele com escamas, pele com penas e pele com pelos ou a epiderme. Esta pode ser coberta por cutícula, apresentar exosqueleto com quitina ou sais de cálcio ou uma concha. O revestimento dos animais tem como funções principais a proteção, a manutenção da temperatura e da impermeabilidade, a redução da desidratação e a respiração.
  15. 15. Bibliografia/Webiografia - BRANDÃO, Daniela; LOPES, Ana; MENDES, Judite; VAZ, Solange. 100% Vida Ciências Naturais 5º Ano. Lisboa. Texto Editores, Lda, 2016. - http://pt.slideshare.net - MOTTA, Lucinda; VIANA, Maria dos Anjos. Cadernos de Revisão 5º ano. Porto. Porto Editora, 2019 - www.auladecienciasdanatureza.blogspot.com - www.ccm.marinha.pt - www.cienciasnatureza.com - www.ipma.pt

