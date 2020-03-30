Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Escola EB 2,3 Maria Alberta Meneres Ciências da Natureza PROFESSORA SUSANA ABRANTES ANO LETIVO 2019/2020
As várias formas dos animais TRABALHO EFETUADO POR: AFONSO Nº1, GABRIEL CARAPETO Nº12, GABRIEL SANTOS, NELSON Nº22, SILÊNC...
3. Índice 4. Introdução 5. Forma fusiforme 6. Forma cilíndrica 7. Forma achatada 8. Forma estrelada 9. Forma esférica ou g...
Vamos falar da forma dos animais!  A forma do corpo dos animais está relacionada com o ambiente em que vivem e com o seu ...
FUSIFORME Apresentam o corpo em forma de fuso, o que facilita a sua deslocação. Fusiforme ou hidrodinâmica no caso de pe...
CILINDRICA Favorece o deslocamento nos mais variados meios.
ACHATADA Esta forma permite um maior contacto com o meio e facilita a procura de alimentos.
ESTRELADA Em forma de estrela o que facilita o contacto com o meio envolvente.
ESFÉRICA ou GLOBOSA Facilita a proteção do animal e o contacto com o meio ambiente.
ALONGADA O corpo das aves, apesar de apresentar forma fusiforme, adquirem uma forma alongada em voo.
Com este trabalho, chegamos à conclusão de que devemos observar os animais com maior atenção. A explorar, todas as formas ...
Bibliografia https://pt.slideshare.net
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diversidade Animal 5D

30 views

Published on

5.º ano
Diversidade Animal
Formas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Diversidade Animal 5D

  1. 1. Escola EB 2,3 Maria Alberta Meneres Ciências da Natureza PROFESSORA SUSANA ABRANTES ANO LETIVO 2019/2020
  2. 2. As várias formas dos animais TRABALHO EFETUADO POR: AFONSO Nº1, GABRIEL CARAPETO Nº12, GABRIEL SANTOS, NELSON Nº22, SILÊNCE Nº27 5ºANO TURMA: D 5 MARÇO 2020
  3. 3. 3. Índice 4. Introdução 5. Forma fusiforme 6. Forma cilíndrica 7. Forma achatada 8. Forma estrelada 9. Forma esférica ou globosa 10. Forma Alongada 11. Conclusão 12. Bibliografia
  4. 4. Vamos falar da forma dos animais!  A forma do corpo dos animais está relacionada com o ambiente em que vivem e com o seu modo de vida.  Podem ser de forma:
  5. 5. FUSIFORME Apresentam o corpo em forma de fuso, o que facilita a sua deslocação. Fusiforme ou hidrodinâmica no caso de peixes e mamiferos aquáticos. Fusiforme ou aerodinâmica no caso das aves.
  6. 6. CILINDRICA Favorece o deslocamento nos mais variados meios.
  7. 7. ACHATADA Esta forma permite um maior contacto com o meio e facilita a procura de alimentos.
  8. 8. ESTRELADA Em forma de estrela o que facilita o contacto com o meio envolvente.
  9. 9. ESFÉRICA ou GLOBOSA Facilita a proteção do animal e o contacto com o meio ambiente.
  10. 10. ALONGADA O corpo das aves, apesar de apresentar forma fusiforme, adquirem uma forma alongada em voo.
  11. 11. Com este trabalho, chegamos à conclusão de que devemos observar os animais com maior atenção. A explorar, todas as formas do seu corpo, comportamento, o meio que os rodeia e vivem e como interagem entre si e com os outros seres vivos.
  12. 12. Bibliografia https://pt.slideshare.net

×