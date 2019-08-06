Devils in Exile free horror audiobooks

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Neal Maven comes home from his tour in Iraq to nothing—no job, no friends, no future. Then he meets Brad R...
  2. 2. Devils in Exile Neal Maven comes home from his tour in Iraq to nothing—no job, no friends, no future. Then he meets Brad Royce, a fellow vet, charismatic and confident, with the lifestyle and the one woman Neal has always wanted: Danielle Vetti, Maven’s high­school dream girl. Royce offers Maven a spot on his team of vets who intercept major drug deals, take the dirty money, and destroy the product—an adrenaline­charged, get­rich scheme with a clear moral imperative. But is it too good to be true? With two psychotic hit men out for retaliation, a relentless DEA agent closing in, and more questions than answers about Royce, Maven suddenly finds he’s in too deep—and the truth may be his worst enemy. Delivering “heart­stopping intensity” (San Francisco Chronicle) in all of his novels of suspense, Chuck Hogan nails a terrifying criminal underworld of lethal violence and complex friendships, loves, and rivalries in Devils in Exile.
