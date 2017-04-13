APOSTILA IBGE 2017 ANÁLISE SE SISTEMAS SUPORTE OPERACIONAL E DE TECNOLOGIA COMPRE JÁ SUA APOSTILA EM: http://mixdigitalsho...
  1. 1. APOSTILA IBGE 2017 ANÁLISE SE SISTEMAS SUPORTE OPERACIONAL E DE TECNOLOGIA COMPRE JÁ SUA APOSTILA EM: http://mixdigitalshopping.com/apostila-ibge-2017-analise-de-sistemas-suporte- operacional-e-de-tecnologia-2-volumes.html CONTEÚDO DA APOSTILA LÍNGUA PORTUGUESA: Elementos de construção do texto e seu sentido: gênero do texto (literário e não literário, narrativo, descritivo e argumentativo); interpretação e organização interna. Semântica: sentido e emprego dos vocábulos; campos semânticos; emprego de tempos e modos dos verbos em português. Morfologia: reconhecimento, emprego e sentido das classes gramaticais; processos de formação de palavras; mecanismos de flexão dos nomes e verbos. Sintaxe: frase, oração e período; termos da oração; processos de coordenação e subordinação; concordância nominal e verbal; transitividade e regência de nomes e verbos; padrões gerais de colocação pronominal no português; mecanismos de coesão textual. Ortografia. Acentuação gráfica. Emprego do sinal indicativo de crase. Pontuação. Estilística: figuras de linguagem. Reescrita de frases: substituição, deslocamento, paralelismo; variação linguística: norma culta. Observação: os itens deste programa serão considerados sob o ponto de vista textual, ou seja, deverão ser estudados sob o ponto de vista de sua participação na estruturação significativa dos textos. RACIOCÍNIO LÓGICO QUANTITATIVO: I - Noções básicas de lógica: conectivos, tautologia e contradições, implicações e equivalências, afirmações e negações, silogismos. II - Estrutura lógica de relações entre pessoas, lugares, objetos e eventos. III - Dedução de novas informações a partir de outras apresentadas. IV - Lógica da argumentação. V - Diagramas lógicos. VI - Análise, interpretação e utilização de dados apresentados em tabelas e gráficos. VII - Princípio fundamental da contagem. VIII - Cálculo de probabilidade em espaços amostrais finitos. CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS Conhecimento nas atividades de prospecção, planejamento, implantação, suporte, supervisão e monitoração dos serviços. ADMINISTRAÇÃO DE SISTEMAS OPERACIONAIS: Windows 7 e 8, Windows Server 2012 R2, LINUX (SUSE e CentOS); virtualização (Hyper-V), Linguagens de Script (Shell, BAT, VBS, PowerShell); Cluster (alta disponibilidade e desempenho). SEGURANÇA DA INFORMAÇÃO: Conceitos de integridade, autenticidade, confidencialidade (sigilo) e disponibilidade da informação; Antivírus, AntiSpam e Sistemas de detecção de intrusão; Segurança de serviços, aplicações e sistemas operacionais; Criptografia, Certificado digital e Assinatura digital; Normas, políticas, e procedimentos de segurança; Controle de acesso (físico e lógico), Auditoria e Segurança de rede; Conceitos gerais de gestão e boas práticas de segurança da informação (Normas ISO 27001 e ISO 27002). ARQUITETURA DE COMPUTADOR: Representações de dados numéricos, Aritmética binária, Álgebra booleana, Componentes da UCP, Modos de endereçamento, Processadores CISC (arquitetura x86), Estrutura do Sistema Operacional (chamadas ao sistema, modos de acesso, processos e threads), Gerenciamento de processador (políticas de escalonamento), Gerenciamento de memória (swapping e memória virtual), Gerenciamento de Dispositivos (subsistema de Entrada/Saída), Sistema de arquivos (organização de arquivos e diretórios em disco, gerenciamento de alocação de espaço em disco, proteção de acesso e caches). ARMAZENAMENTO: Conceitos de armazenamento em discos, conceitos de RAID, NAS (Network-Attached Storage) e SAN (Storage Area Network). BACKUP: Teoria de backup e Políticas de backup. SERVIDORES DE APLICAÇÃO: Servidores Web (Apache, IIS, JBOSS, Tomcat), SOA, DNS, Servidores de e-mail, Terminal Server, Proxy Reverso e Active Directory. MONITORAÇÃO E ADMINISTRAÇÃO DE REDE (EQUIPAMENTOS E SERVIÇOS): SNMP, MIB, Syslog; System Center – Microsoft Operation Manager e Configuration Manager. BANCO DE DADOS: Linguagem SQL; Oracle 11g, Oracle RMAN, SQL Server 2012, PostgreSQL 9, MySQL 5; Replicação de Dados.

