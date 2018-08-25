Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Conquered by a Highlander audio book Conquered by a Highlander audio book LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Conquered by a Highlander audio book Bound by duty... ​ Colin MacGregor was born to fight-for his beliefs, his king, and h...
Conquered by a Highlander audio book Written By: Paula Quinn. Narrated By: Carrington MacDuffie Publisher: Blackstone Audi...
Conquered by a Highlander audio book Download Full Version Conquered by a Highlander Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Conquered by a Highlander audio book

7 views

Published on

Conquered by a Highlander audio book

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Conquered by a Highlander audio book

  1. 1. Conquered by a Highlander audio book Conquered by a Highlander audio book LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Conquered by a Highlander audio book Bound by duty... ​ Colin MacGregor was born to fight-for his beliefs, his king, and his family's honor. After years away from his beloved Scotland, he yearns to return to its lush, green hills, and he can after he completes one final mission for the king. Sent to infiltrate a traitor's home, Colin is determined to expose the treasonous plot and triumph on the battlefield-until he meets a sensual lass who tempts him toward other pursuits. ​ Betrayed by passion... ​ Lady Gillian Dearly is no stranger to temptation. Cast out of her family for bearing an illegitimate child, she's now the ward of a barbarian conspiring against the king. Her only desire: freedom for her son and for herself at any cost, even if it means making a deal with the devil. Yet when a mysterious Highlander appears in their midst, his raw strength and smoldering gaze give her hope for a future beyond the castle walls-and promise a desire unlike any she's ever known. Passion, however, comes at a price. ​ "Quinn once again brilliantly captures the aura of the Highlands. Here is an amazing love story where characters' deep emotions and sense of honor for their countrymen will enchant readers."-Romantic Times on Ravished by a Highlander
  3. 3. Conquered by a Highlander audio book Written By: Paula Quinn. Narrated By: Carrington MacDuffie Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: June 2012 Duration: 9 hours 58 minutes
  4. 4. Conquered by a Highlander audio book Download Full Version Conquered by a Highlander Audio OR Get now

×