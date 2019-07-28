( Books ) Nobody Does It Better (By-Lauren Blakely) 1558609751

A fiesta of favorite narrators! Indulge in a red-hot forbidden romance in Nobody Does It Better! This sexy novella, narrated by Joe Arden and Erin Mallon, kicks off a collection of all-new novellas from number one NYT best seller Lauren Blakely! Enjoy special cameo appearances from Carly Robins, Jason Clarke, Savannah Peachwood and Virginia Rose in Nobody Does It Better! After that, treat yourself to the brand-new story, "Once Upon a Red-Hot Kiss", debuting first in audio and read by Jason Clarke and Erin Mallon. In this compilation, you'll also find "Too Good To Be True", premiering first in audio and narrated by Andi Arndt and R.C. Bray, and "Caught Up in Her", available in audio for the first time and performed by Jason Clarke and Carly Robins....About Nobody Does It Better:Some women are just forbidden. Like - off the top of my head - my sister's lifelong best friend. Sis has made it patently clear that Vanessa is hands-off, as in keep my ladies' man paws far away from her

