Hands-On Terraform Module for AWS Landing Zone registry.terraform.io/modules/MitocGroup/landing-zone
2018: AWS Landing Zone Secure Multi-Accounts Strategy AWS Landing Zone is a solution that helps customers more quickly set...
2019: AWS Control Tower “AWS Landing Zone” as a Service AWS Control Tower provides the easiest way to set up and govern a ...
About Presenter Eugene ISTRATI @eistrati ▪ CTO, Tech Partner @ Mitoc Group ▪ Ex-AWS, ex-Hearst, ex-GrubHub ▪ Certified AWS...
Terraform Module for AWS Landing Zone https://registry.terraform.io/modules/MitocGroup/landing-zone
▪ Publicly available on TF Registry: https://registry.terraform.io CODE EDITOR module "landing_zone" { source = "MitocGrou...
▪ Publicly available on TF Registry: https://registry.terraform.io ▪ Expected input: list of providers and components CODE...
▪ Publicly available on TF Registry: https://registry.terraform.io ▪ Expected input: list of providers and components ▪ Op...
ALZ Module’s Providers 1 Module’s Provider === 1 AWS Account + Region
▪ Required: default provider CODE EDITOR landing_zone_providers = { default = { account_id = "123456789012" region = "us-e...
▪ Required: default provider – AWS account’s ID – Account’s default region CODE EDITOR landing_zone_providers = { default ...
▪ Required: default provider – AWS account’s ID – Account’s default region ▪ Required: another provider CODE EDITOR landin...
▪ Required: default provider – AWS account’s ID – Account’s default region ▪ Required: another provider – AWS account’s ID...
▪ Required: default provider – AWS account’s ID – Account’s default region ▪ Required: another provider – AWS account’s ID...
ALZ Module’s Components Microservices Architecture + Immutable TF Configurations
▪ Immutable LZ components – shifted focus from TF to TFVAR CODE EDITOR landing_zone_components = { landing_zone_vpc = ”def...
▪ Immutable LZ components – shifted focus from TF to TFVAR ▪ Can be local or remote (on S3) CODE EDITOR landing_zone_compo...
▪ Immutable LZ components – shifted focus from TF to TFVAR ▪ Can be local or remote (on S3) ▪ Can be 1 TFVAR or multiple C...
ALZ Module’s TFVARs
▪ List providers supported by current component CODE EDITOR landing_zone_providers = ["default"] default_provider = { land...
▪ List providers supported by current component ▪ Define provider’s values as `[provider_key_name]_provider` CODE EDITOR l...
▪ List providers supported by current component ▪ Define provider’s values as `[provider_key_name]_provider` ▪ Define comp...
▪ List providers supported by current component ▪ Define provider’s values as `[provider_key_name]_provider` ▪ Define comp...
▪ List providers supported by current component ▪ Define provider’s values as `[provider_key_name]_provider` ▪ Define comp...
ALZ Module’s Terraform Backend (optional)
CODE EDITOR terraform_backend = { backend = "local" path = "/tmp/.terrahub/landing_zone" } Landing Zone Module’s Backend (...
CODE EDITOR terraform_backend = { backend = "local" path = "/tmp/.terrahub/landing_zone" } Landing Zone Module’s Backend (...
Light Demo: ALZ Module in Action
1. ALZ Module’s Providers 2. ALZ Module’s Components 3. ALZ Module’s TFVARs 4. ALZ Module’s Terraform Backend 5. Light Dem...
Calling Out Contributors: Thank You! https://registry.terraform.io/modules/MitocGroup/landing-zone eistrati euliancom vcal...
Hands-on with the Terraform Module for AWS Landing Zone Indy Cloud Conf 2020

Terraform is a tool for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure safely and efficiently. Best practices include collaborative approach to infrastructure provisioning, use of version control systems and prevent manual changes, as well as efficient management of boundaries between different teams, roles, applications and deployment tiers. In this session we will walk you through our journey of helping customers set up AWS Landing Zone -- a secure, multi-account AWS environment based on AWS best practices. We will focus on lessons learned and best practices that goes above and beyond official documentation.

Hands-on with the Terraform Module for AWS Landing Zone Indy Cloud Conf 2020

