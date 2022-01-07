Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Technology
Jan. 07, 2022
29 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

6 reasons why your business needs a mobile app

Download to read offline

Technology
Jan. 07, 2022
29 views

The benefits of a mobile app in your business are unending. It has included the ability to reach and interact with your customers through convenient, mobile platforms. The Mobile apps give you a new level of visibility into your company's customer base, which will allow you to make more informed decisions about how to grow your business. If you haven’t seen this trend yet, now is the best time to start looking into creating your app. Also, you have to keep reading to see six reasons why you need an app for your business that could propel it forward and maybe even change the world.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
The Victorian Internet: The Remarkable Story of the Telegraph and the Nineteenth Century's On-line Pioneers Tom Standage
(3.5/5)
Free
Uncommon Carriers John McPhee
(4/5)
Free
Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man Marshall McLuhan
(4/5)
Free
How to Drive: Real World Instruction and Advice from Hollywood's Top Driver Ben Collins
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

6 reasons why your business needs a mobile app

  1. 1. 6 Reasons Why Your Business Needs a Mobile App www.teamtweaks.com www.teamtweaks.com
  2. 2. About us Team Tweaks is a mobile application development company, which helps clients get their app launched quickly, better, and with ease. With our vast experience in this industry, we are the right choice for anyone hoping to create or improve their reputable app. Our Services 01 02 Mobile App Development Android App Development 03 iOS App Development 04 05 06 Devops consultant On Demand App Uber like App
  3. 3. The mobile apps allow you to expand your business while reaching new clients, in addition to making it easy for you and your team to do work remotely if necessary. You can build a mobile app that meets the needs of all of these different users by developing a completely flexible app. Additionally, mobile app development technologies are growing, and becoming more popular. Introduction
  4. 4. If you have a mobile app the Buyers can see your business at any time. It also allows them access to your products and services, allows for coupons or discounts, and can help track the success of your business. Mobile app development is an excellent approach to communicate with your customers and increase your brand awareness. It allows you to communicate with them in real- time, which allows you to address any business inquiry. This app development technology makes it easy to access your services for customers. Be Visible to Customers at all times
  5. 5. Using mobile apps in marketing is a quick and convenient way to connect with your customers. With mobile apps, it’s easy to reach your audience wherever they are, whatever they want. Mobile apps are an affordable way to provide service to your customers with a direct line of communication with your business. With mobile apps, you can create a one-on-one experience with your customers that could help them solve problems and accomplish their goals. Create a direct marketing channel
  6. 6. Having a mobile app for your business is a great way to build brand recognition. While building an app isn't necessarily easy, it can help to increase conversion rates and customer engagement. If you want to stand out in the marketplace, you need a mobile app that gives your customers the information they want from their phones. There are many reasons why a business should have a mobile app. The main reason is that it will help to build brand recognition by allowing the user to view your service in several different ways. Build brand recognition
  7. 7. Many of your customers are likely to use a mobile app as they go about their daily lives - whether it's to access the latest news or find a product near them. If you have a mobile app, you can successfully engage with your customers when they have time and convenience. By offering an app that is fully integrated into the customer experience, your business can provide better service, greater convenience, and improved customer engagement. Improve Customer Engagement
  8. 8. Nowadays every business uses a mobile app to create the ultimate user experience. From booking travel to ordering food and drink, to finding your nearest bar or restaurant, these apps are connecting more people with their daily needs. If you're looking for a way to stand out from your competition, consider launching a mobile app for your business. Stand Out From The Competition
  9. 9. One of the most important ways to increase your business's customer loyalty is through the use of a mobile app. The app provides an opportunity for customers to interact with your company in innovative and unique ways. The mobile app can provide the best way to connect with your customers on their terms and in their momentary moments. The ease of using apps has also allowed companies to amplify their marketing efforts by providing new ways for customers to engage with information about your company, such as coupons or product release dates. Cultivate Customer Loyalty
  10. 10. Contact us Level 5, Citi Centre, 10/11, Dr.Radhakrishnan Salai Mylapore, Chennai-600004. +91 9094760051 contact@teamtweaks.com

The benefits of a mobile app in your business are unending. It has included the ability to reach and interact with your customers through convenient, mobile platforms. The Mobile apps give you a new level of visibility into your company's customer base, which will allow you to make more informed decisions about how to grow your business. If you haven’t seen this trend yet, now is the best time to start looking into creating your app. Also, you have to keep reading to see six reasons why you need an app for your business that could propel it forward and maybe even change the world.

Views

Total views

29

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×