Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BIOCHEMICAL AND MOLECULAR MARKERS FOR CHARACTERIZATION T.MITHRAA 2016601602
Characterization • Genetic resources can be characterized with respect to genotypes, phenotypes - morphological traits, ag...
Characterization • DNA fingerprinting / Molecular diversity studies • Assessing population structure • Assembly of core co...
DNA fingerprinting/Molecular genetic diversity • To identify genetically similar or distinct accessions, and to determine ...
DNA fingerprinting/Molecular genetic diversity Marker analysis of a threatened common bean landrace showed that in situ co...
Taxonomic and phylogeny analysis Taxonomic relationship between Vitis vinifera and Cayratia saponaria using microsatellite...
Assembly of Core collection • Markers have generated genetic diversity information to assist in the establishment of core ...
BIOCHEMICAL MARKERS • Monoterpenes • Monoterpenes are a subgroup of the terpenoid substances found in resins and essential...
• Monoterpene genetic markers have been applied primarily to taxonomic and evolutionary studies. • However, they have also...
Allozymes • Allozymes have been the most important type of genetic marker in forestry and are used in many species for man...
• Allozyme analysis : (a) Step 1, tissues for assay are prepared such as megagametophytes and embryos from conifer seeds; ...
Other Protein Markers • Another type of protein-based genetic marker utilizes two-dimensional polyacrylamide gel electroph...
MOLECULAR MARKERS
Molecular Markers • The development of molecular techniques for genetic analysis has led to a great augmentation in our kn...
Introduction • A genetic marker is a gene or DNA sequence with a known location on a chromosome and associated with a part...
Some commonly used types of genetic markers RFLP (or Restriction fragment length polymorphism) AFLP (or Amplified fragment...
DNA-based technologies • PCR based techniques – PCR with arbitrary primers – Amplified fragment length polymorphisms (AFLP...
PCR BASICS • The polymerase chain reaction – PCR is a rapid, inexpensive and simple way of copying specific DNA fragments ...
PCR procedures: steps • Denaturation: – DNA fragments are heated at high temperatures, which reduce the DNA double helix t...
• The DNA polymerase, known as 'Taq polymerase', is named after the hot-spring bacterium Thermus aquaticus from which it w...
PCR procedures: cycle 1
PCR procedures: cycle 2
PCR procedures: cycle 3
CONDITIONS Step Reaction Temperature (°C) Time (Seconds) 1 Initial Denaturation 94 120 2 Cycle Denaturation 94 15 3 Cycle ...
PCR based techniques PCR with arbitrary primers PCR with Amplified fragment length polymorphis ms Sequence- tagged sites M...
PCR with arbitrary primers • MAAP (multiple arbitrary amplicon profiling) is the acronym proposed to cover the three main ...
RAPD • Random Amplified Polymorphic DNA • It is a type of PCR reaction, but the segments of DNA that gets amplified are ra...
• This makes the method popular for comparing the DNA of biological systems that have not had the privileged attention of ...
How it Works? • Unlike traditional PCR analysis, RAPD does not require any specific knowledge of the DNA sequence of the t...
• This picture shows an image of a very high quality RAPD gel. Both, presence and absence of most bands are very clear and...
Interpreting RAPD banding patterns • DNA polymorphism among individuals can be because of: – Mismatches at the primer site...
Amplified fragment length polymorphisms(AFLPs) • AFLP is a PCR-based tool used in genetics research, DNA fingerprinting, a...
Digestion Amplificatio n Electrophore sis AFLP The procedure of this technique is divided into three steps: • Digestion of...
Main features: • A combination of the RFLP and PCR technologies • Based on selective PCR amplification of restriction frag...
DNA digestion and ligation • One restriction enzyme is a frequent cutter (four-base recognition site, e.g. MseI) • The sec...
Summarizing the technology
Interpreting AFLP bands • The AFLP technique detects polymorphisms arising from changes (presence or size) in the restrict...
Applications • Genetic diversity assessment • Genetic distance analysis • Genetic fingerprinting • Analysis of germplasm c...
Unlike arbitrary primers, STS rely on some degree of sequence knowledge Markers based on STS are codominant They tend to b...
Microsatellites • Microsatellites are also called simple sequence repeats (SSRs) • Microsatellites are short tandem repeat...
Identifying microsatellite regions
Structure
Selecting primers
Methodology and visualisation • Methodology: – DNA extraction – PCR with primers specific for microsatellite flanking regi...
Staining with Ethidium bromide Staining with Silver Nitrate
• Advantages: – Require very little and not necessarily high quality DNA – Highly polymorphic – Evenly distributed through...
Applications: Individual genotyping Germplasm evaluation Genetic diversity Genome mapping Phylogenetic studies Evolutionar...
Sequence characterized amplified regions (SCARs) • SCARs take advantage of a band generated through a RAPD experiment • Th...
Steps to obtain SCAR polymorphisms A potentially interesting band is identified in a RAPD gel The band is cut out of the g...
Diagram of the SCAR procedure
Advantages Disadvantages
Cleaved amplified polymorphic sequence (CAPS) • This method is based on – The design of specific primers, – Amplification ...
Steps for generating CAPS A band, DNA, gene sequence or other type of marker is identified as important Either the band is...
Generating CAPS
Inter-simple sequence repeats (ISSRs) • They are regions found between microsatellite repeats • The technique is based on ...
Identifying ISSR polymorphisms • A typical PCR is performed in which primers have been designed, based on a microsatellite...
Designing primers for ISSR polymorphisms
• The diagram above presents three different items: – The original DNA sequence in which two different repeated sequences ...
• Do not require prior sequence information • Variation within unique regions of the genome may be found at several loci s...
Latest strategies DNA sequencing Expressed sequence tags (ESTs) Microarray technology Diversity array technology (DArT) Si...
Biochemical and molecular markers for characterization
Biochemical and molecular markers for characterization
Biochemical and molecular markers for characterization
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
37 views
May. 12, 2021

Biochemical and molecular markers for characterization

BIOCHEMICAL AND MOLECULAR MARKERS FOR CHARACTERIZATION

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Biochemical and molecular markers for characterization

  1. 1. BIOCHEMICAL AND MOLECULAR MARKERS FOR CHARACTERIZATION T.MITHRAA 2016601602
  2. 2. Characterization • Genetic resources can be characterized with respect to genotypes, phenotypes - morphological traits, agronomic, biochemical, cytological, molecular . • Measures of genetic diversity, genetic distance, population size and structure, geographical distribution, and degree of endangerment
  3. 3. Characterization • DNA fingerprinting / Molecular diversity studies • Assessing population structure • Assembly of core collections • Biogeographical, taxonomic and ecological issues
  4. 4. DNA fingerprinting/Molecular genetic diversity • To identify genetically similar or distinct accessions, and to determine individual degrees of heterozygosity and heterogeneity within populations • In Lycopersicon, microsatellites analysis revealed high level of polymorphism within and among species, which was highly correlated with the respective mating systems, cross-pollinating species having a significantly higher gene diversity compared to self-pollinating species (Alvarez et al., 2001). • Molecular markers have been employed for genetic diversity studies in many crop species Rice, Sorghum, Wheat, Barley, Castor, Sunflower etc,
  5. 5. DNA fingerprinting/Molecular genetic diversity Marker analysis of a threatened common bean landrace showed that in situ conservation is the most effective way to maintain the diversity (Negri and Tiranti, 2010) In capsicum, novel genetic variation was found in both the in situ population studied and in some ex situ accessions, thus supporting conservation of this species via both strategies (Votava et al., 2002). The genetic diversity of maize populations maintained in situ and ex situ was found to be substantially equal (Rice et al., 2006).
  6. 6. Taxonomic and phylogeny analysis Taxonomic relationship between Vitis vinifera and Cayratia saponaria using microsatellites found sufficient interspecific variation to distinguish the two very closely related species. Rossetto et al. (2002) Phylogenetic analysis on domesticated and wild germplasm accessions of sunflower using microsatellite loci, which uncovered the possibility of multiple domestication origin in sunflower. Tang and Knapp (2003)
  7. 7. Assembly of Core collection • Markers have generated genetic diversity information to assist in the establishment of core collections for many species, including maize (Franco et al., 2006; Qi-Lun et al., 2008), wheat (Hao et al., 2006), rice (Ebana et al., 2008), potato (Ghislain et al., 2006), chick pea (Upadhyaya et al.,2008), grape (Le Cunff et al., 2008), cacao and pepper (Marita et al., 2000). • For creating core collections, emphasis should be placed on methodologies that use data generated by markers in concert with the morphological and agronomical characterization of the accessions. • Molecular markers have been used to develop thematic core collections that are much smaller in size but exhibit the maximum allelic richness for specific traits of interest (Upadhaya et al., 2010).
  8. 8. BIOCHEMICAL MARKERS • Monoterpenes • Monoterpenes are a subgroup of the terpenoid substances found in resins and essential oils of plants (Kozlowski and Pallardy, 1979). • Although the metabolic functions of monoterpenes are not fully understood, they probably play an important role in resistance to attack by diseases and insects (Hanover, 1992). • The concentrations of different monoterpenes, such as alpha- pinene, beta-pinene, myrcene, 3-carene and limonene are determined by gas chromotography and are useful as genetic markers (Hanover, 1966a, b, 1992; Squillace, 1971; Strauss and Critchfield, 1982).
  9. 9. • Monoterpene genetic markers have been applied primarily to taxonomic and evolutionary studies. • However, they have also been used to a limited extent to estimate genetic patterns of geographic variation within species. • Although monoterpenes were the best available genetic markers for forest trees in the 1960s and early 1970s, they require specialized and expensive equipment for assay. • Monoterpenes were gradually replaced by allozyme genetic markers because allozymes are less expensive to apply, are codominant in expression, and many more marker loci can be assayed.
  10. 10. Allozymes • Allozymes have been the most important type of genetic marker in forestry and are used in many species for many different applications (Conkle, 1981; Adams et al., 1992). • Allozymes are allelic forms of enzymes that can be distinguished by a procedure called electrophoresis. • The more general term for allozymes is isozymes, and refers to any variant form of an enzyme, whereas allozyme implies a genetic basis for the variant form. • Most allozyme genetic markers have been derived from enzymes of intermediary metabolism, such as enzymes in the glycolytic pathway; however, conceivably an allozyme genetic marker could be developed from any enzyme.
  11. 11. • Allozyme analysis : (a) Step 1, tissues for assay are prepared such as megagametophytes and embryos from conifer seeds; • Step 2, tissues are homogenized in an extraction buffer and absorbed onto small filter paper wicks; • Step 3, wicks are loaded onto gels and samples are electrophoresed; • Step 4, gel slices are stained to reveal allozyme bands; and (b) Three general types of allozyme patterns are observed in heterozygotes carrying slow and fast migrating variants, depending on whether an enzyme is functional as a monomer (lane 1), dimer (lane 2) or multimer (lane 3). • Note that in all three cases, both alleles are expressed (i.e. are codominant) in heterozygotes.
  12. 12. Other Protein Markers • Another type of protein-based genetic marker utilizes two-dimensional polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (2-D PAGE). • Unlike allozymes where single known enzymes are assayed individually, the 2-D PAGE technique simultaneously reveals all enzymes and other proteins present in the sample preparation. • The proteins are revealed as spots on gels and marker polymorphisms are detected as presence or absence of spots. This technique has been used most extensively for linkage mapping in Pinus pinaster where protein polymorphisms have been assayed from both seed and needle tissues (Bahrman and Damerval, 1989; Gerber et al., 1993; Plomion et al., 1997). • Although 2-D PAGE has the potential advantage that many marker loci can be assayed simultaneously on a single gel, assays are more difficult than in allozyme analyses, and the markers are often dominant in their expression.
  13. 13. MOLECULAR MARKERS
  14. 14. Molecular Markers • The development of molecular techniques for genetic analysis has led to a great augmentation in our knowledge of crop genetics and our understanding of the structure and behavior of various crop genomes. • These molecular techniques, in particular the applications of molecular markers, have been used to scrutinize DNA sequence and it’s variation(s) in and among the crop species and create new sources of genetic variation by introducing new and favorable traits from landraces and related crop species.
  15. 15. Introduction • A genetic marker is a gene or DNA sequence with a known location on a chromosome and associated with a particular gene or trait. • It can be described as a variation, which may arise due to mutation or alteration in the genomic loci, that can be observed. • A genetic marker may be a short DNA sequence, such as a sequence surrounding a single base-pair change (single nucleotide polymorphism, SNP), or a long one, like minisatellites.
  16. 16. Some commonly used types of genetic markers RFLP (or Restriction fragment length polymorphism) AFLP (or Amplified fragment length polymorphism RAPD (or Random amplification of polymorphic DNA) VNTR (or Variable number tandem repeat) Microsatellite polymorphism SNP (or Single nucleotide polymorphism) STR (or Short tandem repeat) SFP (or Single feature polymorphism) DArT (or Diversity Arrays Technology)
  17. 17. DNA-based technologies • PCR based techniques – PCR with arbitrary primers – Amplified fragment length polymorphisms (AFLPs) – Sequence-tagged sites • Microsatellites • SCARs • CAPS • ISSRs
  18. 18. PCR BASICS • The polymerase chain reaction – PCR is a rapid, inexpensive and simple way of copying specific DNA fragments from minute quantities of source DNA material • It does not necessarily require the use of radioisotopes or toxic chemicals • It involves preparation the sample DNA • A master mix with primers, • Followed by detecting reaction products
  19. 19. PCR procedures: steps • Denaturation: – DNA fragments are heated at high temperatures, which reduce the DNA double helix to single strands. – These strands become accessible to primers • Annealing: – The reaction mixture is cooled down. – Primers anneal to the complementary regions in the DNA template strands, and double strands are formed again between primers and complementary sequences • Extension: – The DNA polymerase synthesises a complementary strand. – The enzyme reads the opposing strand sequence and extends the primers by adding nucleotides in the order in which they can pair. – The whole process is repeated over and over
  20. 20. • The DNA polymerase, known as 'Taq polymerase', is named after the hot-spring bacterium Thermus aquaticus from which it was originally isolated. • The enzyme can withstand the high temperatures needed for DNA-strand separation, and can be left in the reaction tube. • The cycle of heating and cooling is repeated over and over, stimulating the primers to bind to the original sequences and to newly synthesised sequences. • The enzyme will again extend primer sequences. • This cycling of temperatures results in copying and then copying of copies, and so on, leading to an exponential increase in the number of copies of specific sequences. • Because the amount of DNA placed in the tube at the beginning is very small, almost all the DNA at the end of the reaction cycles is copied sequences. The reaction products are separated by gel electrophoresis. • Depending on the quantity produced and the size of the amplified fragment, the reaction products can be visualized directly by staining with ethidium bromide or a silver-staining protocol, or by means of radioisotopes and autoradiography
  21. 21. PCR procedures: cycle 1
  22. 22. PCR procedures: cycle 2
  23. 23. PCR procedures: cycle 3
  24. 24. CONDITIONS Step Reaction Temperature (°C) Time (Seconds) 1 Initial Denaturation 94 120 2 Cycle Denaturation 94 15 3 Cycle Annealing 58 30 4 Cycle Extension 72 80 5 Repeat from Step 2 to 4 30 Cycles 6 Final extension 72 600 7 Infinite Hold 4
  25. 25. PCR based techniques PCR with arbitrary primers PCR with Amplified fragment length polymorphis ms Sequence- tagged sites Microsatellit es, SCARs, CAPS, ISSRs
  26. 26. PCR with arbitrary primers • MAAP (multiple arbitrary amplicon profiling) is the acronym proposed to cover the three main technologies that fall in this category: • Random amplified polymorphic DNA (RAPD) • DNA amplification fingerprinting (DAF) • Arbitrarily primed polymerase chain reaction (AP-PCR)
  27. 27. RAPD • Random Amplified Polymorphic DNA • It is a type of PCR reaction, but the segments of DNA that gets amplified are random. • The researcher performing RAPD creates several arbitrary, short primers (8–12 nucleotides) • Then proceeds with the PCR using a large template of genomic DNA, to enable amplification of fragments. • By resolving the resulting patterns, a semi-unique profile can be gleaned from a RAPD reaction. • No knowledge of the DNA sequence for the targeted genome is required, as the primers will bind somewhere in the sequence, but it is not certain exactly where.
  28. 28. • This makes the method popular for comparing the DNA of biological systems that have not had the privileged attention of the scientific community, or in a system in which relatively few DNA sequences are compared (it is not suitable for forming a DNA databank). • Because it relies on a large, intact DNA template sequence, it has some limitations in the use of degraded DNA samples. • Its resolving power is much lower than targeted, species specific DNA comparison methods, such as short tandem repeats. • In recent years, RAPD has been used to characterize, and trace, the phylogeny of diverse plant and animal species.
  29. 29. How it Works? • Unlike traditional PCR analysis, RAPD does not require any specific knowledge of the DNA sequence of the target organism: • The identical 1somer primers may or may not amplify a segment of DNA, depending on positions that are complementary to the primers' sequence. • For example, no fragment is produced if primers annealed too far apart. • Therefore, if a mutation has occurred in the template DNA at the site that was previously complementary to the primer, a PCR product will not be produced, resulting in a different pattern of amplified DNA segments on the gel
  30. 30. • This picture shows an image of a very high quality RAPD gel. Both, presence and absence of most bands are very clear and the background is transparent. • The researcher would have no doubts while selecting bands and collecting data from this gel. • Consequently, the interpretation of results can be very confident.
  31. 31. Interpreting RAPD banding patterns • DNA polymorphism among individuals can be because of: – Mismatches at the primer site – The appearance of a new primer site – The length of the amplified region between primer sites • Because of the nature of RAPD markers, only the presence or absence of a particular band can be assessed. • Criteria for selecting scoring bands: – Reproducibility—need to repeat experiments – Thickness – Size – Expected segregation observed in a mapping population
  32. 32. Amplified fragment length polymorphisms(AFLPs) • AFLP is a PCR-based tool used in genetics research, DNA fingerprinting, and in the practice of genetic engineering. • Developed in the early 1990s by Keygene • AFLP uses restriction enzymes to digest genomic DNA, followed by ligation of adaptors to the sticky ends of the restriction fragments. • A subset of the restriction fragments is then selected to be amplified. • This selection is achieved by using primers complementary to the adaptor sequence, th restriction site sequence and a few nucleotides inside the restriction site fragments. • The amplified fragments are separated and visualized on polyacrylamide gels, either through autoradiography or fluorescence methodologies, or via automated capillary sequencing instruments
  33. 33. Digestion Amplificatio n Electrophore sis AFLP The procedure of this technique is divided into three steps: • Digestion of total cellular DNA with one or more restriction enzymes and ligation of restriction halfsite specific adaptors to all restriction fragments. • Selective amplification of some of these fragments with two PCR primers that have corresponding adaptor and restriction site specific sequences. • Electrophoretic separation of amplicons on a gel matrix, followed by visualisation of the band pattern.
  34. 34. Main features: • A combination of the RFLP and PCR technologies • Based on selective PCR amplification of restriction fragments from digested DNA • Highly sensitive method for fingerprinting DNA of any origin and complexity • Can be performed with total genomic DNA or with cDNA ('transcript profiling') • DNA is digested with two different restriction enzymes • Oligonucleotide adapters are ligated to the ends of the DNA fragments • Specific subsets of DNA digestion products are amplified, using combinations of selective primers • Polymorphism detection is possible with radioisotopes, fluorescent dyes or silver staining
  35. 35. DNA digestion and ligation • One restriction enzyme is a frequent cutter (four-base recognition site, e.g. MseI) • The second restriction enzyme is a rare cutter (six-base recognition site, e.g. EcoRI) • Specific synthetic double-stranded adapters for each restriction site are ligated to the DNA fragments generated
  36. 36. Summarizing the technology
  37. 37. Interpreting AFLP bands • The AFLP technique detects polymorphisms arising from changes (presence or size) in the restriction sites or adjacent to these • Different restriction enzymes can be used, and different combinations of pre- and selective nucleotides will increase the probability of finding useful polymorphisms • The more selective bases, the less polymorphism will be detected • Bands are usually scored as either present or absent • Heterozygous versus homozygous bands may be detected, based on the thickness of the signal, although this can be tricky
  38. 38. Applications • Genetic diversity assessment • Genetic distance analysis • Genetic fingerprinting • Analysis of germplasm collections • Genome mapping • Monitoring diagnostic markers Examples • Limonium sp. • Stylosanthes sp. • Indian mustard
  39. 39. Unlike arbitrary primers, STS rely on some degree of sequence knowledge Markers based on STS are codominant They tend to be more reproducible because longer primer sequences are used Require the same basic laboratory protocols and equipment as standard PCR Sequence-tagged sites as markers
  40. 40. Microsatellites • Microsatellites are also called simple sequence repeats (SSRs) • Microsatellites are short tandem repeats (1-10 bp) • To be used as markers, their location in the genome of interest must first be identified • Polymorphisms in the repeat region can be detected by performing a PCR with primers designed from the DNA flanking region
  41. 41. Identifying microsatellite regions
  42. 42. Structure
  43. 43. Selecting primers
  44. 44. Methodology and visualisation • Methodology: – DNA extraction – PCR with primers specific for microsatellite flanking regions – Separation of fragments • Visualization: – By agarose gel electrophoresis, using ethidium bromide staining and UV light, or – Acrylamide gels using silver staining or radioisotopes, or – Through automated sequencers, using primers prelabelled with fluorescence. • Data analysis
  45. 45. Staining with Ethidium bromide Staining with Silver Nitrate
  46. 46. • Advantages: – Require very little and not necessarily high quality DNA – Highly polymorphic – Evenly distributed throughout the genome – Simple interpretation of results – Easily automated, allowing multiplexing – Good analytical resolution and high reproducibility • Disadvantages: – Complex discovery procedure – Costly
  47. 47. Applications: Individual genotyping Germplasm evaluation Genetic diversity Genome mapping Phylogenetic studies Evolutionary studies
  48. 48. Sequence characterized amplified regions (SCARs) • SCARs take advantage of a band generated through a RAPD experiment • They use 16-24 bp primers designed from the ends of cloned RAPD markers • This technique converts a band—prone to difficulties in interpretation and/or reproducibility—into being a very reliable marker
  49. 49. Steps to obtain SCAR polymorphisms A potentially interesting band is identified in a RAPD gel The band is cut out of the gel The DNA fragment is cloned in a vector and sequenced Specific primers (16-24 bp long) for that DNA fragment are designed Re-amplification of the template DNA with the new primers will show a new and
  50. 50. Diagram of the SCAR procedure
  51. 51. Advantages Disadvantages
  52. 52. Cleaved amplified polymorphic sequence (CAPS) • This method is based on – The design of specific primers, – Amplification of DNA fragments, and – Generation of smaller, possibly variable, fragments by means of a restriction enzyme • This technique aims to convert an amplified band that does not show variation into a polymorphic one
  53. 53. Steps for generating CAPS A band, DNA, gene sequence or other type of marker is identified as important Either the band is detected through PCR (and cut out of the gel, and the fragment cloned and sequenced) or the fragment sequence is already available Specific primers are designed from the fragment sequence The newly designed primers are used to amplify the template DNA The PCR product is subjected to digestion by a panel of restriction enzymes Polymorphism may be identified with some of the enzymes
  54. 54. Generating CAPS
  55. 55. Inter-simple sequence repeats (ISSRs) • They are regions found between microsatellite repeats • The technique is based on PCR amplification of intermicrosatellite sequences • Because of the known abundance of repeat sequences spread all over the genome, it targets multiple loci
  56. 56. Identifying ISSR polymorphisms • A typical PCR is performed in which primers have been designed, based on a microsatellite repeat sequence, and extended one to several bases into the flanking sequence as anchor points. • Different alternatives are possible: – Only one primer is used – Two primers of similar characteristics are used – Combinations of a microsatellite-sequence anchored primer with a random primer (i.e. those used for RAPD)
  57. 57. Designing primers for ISSR polymorphisms
  58. 58. • The diagram above presents three different items: – The original DNA sequence in which two different repeated sequences (CA), inversely oriented, are identified. Both repeated sections are, in addition, closely spaced. – If primers were designed from within the repeated region only, the interrepeat section would be amplified but locus-specificity might not be guaranteed. In the second row, a PCR product is shown as a result of amplification from a 3'-anchored primer (CA)n NN at each end of the interrepeat region. CA is the repeat sequence that was extended by NN, two nucleotides running into the interrepeat region. – Alternatively, anchors may be chosen from the 5' region. The PCR product in the third row is a result of using primers based on the CA repeat but extended at the 5' end by NNN and NN, respectively
  59. 59. • Do not require prior sequence information • Variation within unique regions of the genome may be found at several loci simultaneously • Tend to identify significant levels of variation • Microsatellite sequence-specific • Very useful for DNA profiling, especially for closely related species Disadvantages • Dominant markers • Polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis and detection with silver staining or radioisotopes may be needed
  60. 60. Latest strategies DNA sequencing Expressed sequence tags (ESTs) Microarray technology Diversity array technology (DArT) Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs)

×