F y b. sc. ii. chemical energetics

F. Y. B. Sc. SEMESTER- II CORE COURSE: DSC-2B (Physical Chemistry & Organic Chemistry) CHEMICAL ENERGETICS Dr. Mithil S. F...
Chemical Energetics • Need of thermodynamics and the Laws of Thermodynamics. • Important principles and definitions of the...
What is thermodynamics? The study that deals with the relations between heat and other forms of energy as it undergoes phy...
Need of Thermodynamics This study is of everyday importance as it improves our understanding about chemical and physical p...
Laws of Thermodynamics. • First Law of Thermodynamics • Second Law of Thermodynamics • Third Law of Thermodynamics 5
Important terms in thermodynamics. • System + Surrounding =Universe • Open/close/isolated system • Internal energy (E) • H...
Heat capacity (c) • Capacity to absorb heat! In a system if calories of heat (q) absorbed by a mass (m) and temperature ch...
Joule-Thomson effect (JFI) • The phenomenon of lowering of temperature when a gas is made to expand adiabatically from a r...
First Law of Thermodynamics • Total energy of an isolated system remains constant.(may change from one form to other) Or •...
Some easy considerations and calculation • Cyclic isothermal process (ΔE=0) and w=q • Isochoric process (ΔV=0) and ΔE=qv •...
Second Law of Thermodynamics • A spontaneous change is accompanied by an increase in the total the total entropy of the sy...
Calculation for understanding An engine operating between 423 K and 298 K takes 500 J heat from a high temperature reservo...
Third Law of Thermodynamics At absolute zero, the entropy of a pure crystal is zero (at T= 0 K, S=0) Clausius introduced n...
Calculation for understanding Calculate the entropy change when one mole of ethanol is evaporated at 351 K. The molar heat...
Concept of Standard State and reference state • The standard state of a substance at specified temperature and 1 bar press...
Standard Enthalpy of formation Standard Enthalpy of formation is change in enthalpy that takes place when one mole of comp...
Integral enthalpies of solution and dilution Solution A + (A+B) = AB (Results in concentrated solution) Dilution B + (A+B)...
Integral enthalpy of solution (Δ𝐻 𝑠𝑜𝑙) • Heat absorbed or released when a particular amount solute is dissolved in a defin...
Integral enthalpy of dilution If a infinite amount of solvent is added to a solution with a known concentration of solute,...
To summarize Integral enthalpies of solution and dilution 20 0 20 40 60 -1000 -500 0 Integral enthalpy of dilution enthalp...
Differential enthalpies of solution and dilution 21
Differential enthalpy of solution (ΔHsol) It is the partial derivative of the total heat of solution with respect to the m...
Differential enthalpy of dilution(ΔHdil) • Heat evolved or absorbed when a unit weight (one mole) of solvent is added to a...
Just for information y or f(x) = 2𝑥 y= 𝑎 𝑏 𝑓 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 ; integrating f(x) y= 0 2 2 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 y= 2(2)2- 2(0)2 y= 8 24 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5...
Calculation of bond energy, bond dissociation energy and resonance energy from thermochemical data 25
Bond energy and bond dissociation energy • Bond energy is defined as average amount of energy required to break all bonds ...
Problems on bond energy • Given that energies for H-H, O=O and O-H are 104, 118 and 111 kcal mol-1, respectively. Calculat...
Resonance energy 28 cyclohexane cyclohexene cyclohexa-1,4-diene cyclohexa-1,3,5-triene Energyinkcal + H2 + 2H2 + 3H2 + 3H2...
Variation of enthalpy of a reaction with temperature - Kirchhoff’s equation Kirchoff’s equation is can be stated as d(∆𝐻) ...
Problem on Kirchhoff’s equation The heat of reaction below reaction at 27 ◦C is -22 kcal. Calculate the heat of reaction a...
• Statement of Third Law of Thermodynamics • Refer slide 13 31
Calculation of absolute entropies of substances 32
33 Eg 1. Calculate the standard entropy of formation, of CO2 gas. Given the standard entropies of CO2(g), C(g)and O2(g) ar...
Eg 2 . Calculate the entropy change in the surroundings when 1.0 mol H2O(l) is formed from its element under standard cond...
F y b. sc. ii. chemical energetics

Need of thermodynamics and the Laws of Thermodynamics.
Important principles and definitions of thermochemistry.
Concept of standard state and standard enthalpies of formations,
Integral and differential enthalpies of solution and dilution.
Calculation of bond energy, bond dissociation energy and resonance energy from thermochemical data.
Variation of enthalpy of a reaction with temperature – Kirchhoff’s equation.
Statement of Third Law of thermodynamics and calculation of absolute entropies of substances.
Published in: Education
F y b. sc. ii. chemical energetics

  1. 1. F. Y. B. Sc. SEMESTER- II CORE COURSE: DSC-2B (Physical Chemistry & Organic Chemistry) CHEMICAL ENERGETICS Dr. Mithil S. Fal Desai Assistant Professor in Chemistry SHREE MALLIKARJUN & Shri Chetan Manju Desai College Canacona Goa 1
  2. 2. Chemical Energetics • Need of thermodynamics and the Laws of Thermodynamics. • Important principles and definitions of thermochemistry. • Concept of standard state and standard enthalpies of formations, • Integral and differential enthalpies of solution and dilution. • Calculation of bond energy, bond dissociation energy and resonance energy from thermochemical data. • Variation of enthalpy of a reaction with temperature – Kirchhoff’s equation. • Statement of Third Law of thermodynamics and calculation of absolute entropies of substances. 2
  3. 3. What is thermodynamics? The study that deals with the relations between heat and other forms of energy as it undergoes physical or chemical transformation. 3
  4. 4. Need of Thermodynamics This study is of everyday importance as it improves our understanding about chemical and physical process in which there is change in the energy in the form of heat into other forms. Scope: 1) Most physical chemistry laws are derived from thermodynamics. eg. Van’t Hoff law, phase rule and distribution law. 2) Can predict whether a chemical change is possible in given set of conditions. (T, P and C, mainly) 3) Can predict extend of chemical change. (chemical equilibrium) Limitations: 1) Applicable to macroscopic system. (energy of bulk is considered) 2) It concern with only initial and final state. (no rate at which energy change is considered) 4
  5. 5. Laws of Thermodynamics. • First Law of Thermodynamics • Second Law of Thermodynamics • Third Law of Thermodynamics 5
  6. 6. Important terms in thermodynamics. • System + Surrounding =Universe • Open/close/isolated system • Internal energy (E) • Heat (q) • Heat capacity (c) • Work (w) • Pressure (p) • kJ/mol • Enthalpy(H=E+PV) • Entropy(S) • Exothermic/Endothermic • Chemical potential (μ) • Helmholtz free energy(A) • Gibbs free energy (G) • Adiabatic process(dq=0) • Isothermal process (dT=0) • Isobaric process(dP=)) • Isochoric process (dV=0) • Standard state • Reference state • STP 6
  7. 7. Heat capacity (c) • Capacity to absorb heat! In a system if calories of heat (q) absorbed by a mass (m) and temperature changes from T1 to T2 the heat capacity is given by 𝑐 = 𝑞 𝑚 (𝑇2 − 𝑇1) Heat capacity is defined as heat absorbed by unit mass raising the temperature by 1 ◦C or 1 K. 7
  8. 8. Joule-Thomson effect (JFI) • The phenomenon of lowering of temperature when a gas is made to expand adiabatically from a region of high pressure to region of low pressure. 8 One mole N2 at 10 atm in V1 at T1 Half mole N2 at 1 at in V2 at T2 T2 < T1 accordingly
  9. 9. First Law of Thermodynamics • Total energy of an isolated system remains constant.(may change from one form to other) Or • Total energy in the universe is constant. Consider a system is changed from A to B consider the energy change from Ea to Eb ΔE = Eb - Ea This energy change can occur by evolution or absorption of heat (q) and with and without work (w) being done on the system. ΔE = q – w (as, w = P X ΔV) ΔE = q - PΔV 9
  10. 10. Some easy considerations and calculation • Cyclic isothermal process (ΔE=0) and w=q • Isochoric process (ΔV=0) and ΔE=qv • Adiabatic process (q=0) and ΔE= -w Simple problem: A gas cylinder fitted with a piston expands against a constant pressure of 1 atm from volume of 5 L to 10 L. This system absorbs 400 J thermal energy from its surrounding determine change in internal energy of system. w= -P(V2-V1)=1 atm (10L – 5L) = 5 L atm (as, 1 L atm =101.2 J) w= -506 J ΔE= q - w ΔE= 400 J - (-506 J) ΔE= 906 J 10
  11. 11. Second Law of Thermodynamics • A spontaneous change is accompanied by an increase in the total the total entropy of the system ad its surrounding ΔSsystem + ΔSsurrounding > 0 𝑤 𝑞2 = 𝑇2 − 𝑇1 𝑇2 Some other well known explanations Lord Kelvin ‘ It is impossible to take heat from a hotter reservoir and convert it completely into work by a cyclic process without transferring a part of heat to cooler reservoir.’ Clausius ‘It is impossible for a cyclic process to transfer heat from a body at a lower temperature to one at higher temperature without at the same time converting some work to heat.’ 11
  12. 12. Calculation for understanding An engine operating between 423 K and 298 K takes 500 J heat from a high temperature reservoir. Assuming that there is negligible friction loss calculate the work that can be done by this engine, Efficiency = 𝑤 𝑞2 = 𝑇2 − 𝑇1 𝑇2 = 𝑤 500 = 423 − 298 423 𝒘 = 147.75 J 12
  13. 13. Third Law of Thermodynamics At absolute zero, the entropy of a pure crystal is zero (at T= 0 K, S=0) Clausius introduced numerical definition of entropy ‘entropy of a system not undergoing any changes is a constant quantity.’ Thus, for a change in entropy (ΔS) is equal to heat (q) energy absorbed or evolved divided by the temperature (T). ΔS = 𝑞 𝑇 or = Δ𝐻 𝑇 13
  14. 14. Calculation for understanding Calculate the entropy change when one mole of ethanol is evaporated at 351 K. The molar heat of vaporisation of ethanol is 39840 J mol-1. ΔS = Δ𝐻 𝑇 = 39840 351 = 113.5 J K-1 mol-1 14
  15. 15. Concept of Standard State and reference state • The standard state of a substance at specified temperature and 1 bar pressure is its pure form. • The reference state is most stable state of a substance at specified temperature and 1 bar pressure. 15
  16. 16. Standard Enthalpy of formation Standard Enthalpy of formation is change in enthalpy that takes place when one mole of compound is formed from all substances being there in standard states(298 K and 1 atm). H2(g) + ½ O2(g) H2O(g) (ΔH◦f= -57.84) Calculate ΔH◦ for the reaction CO2(g) + H2(g)  CO(g) + H2O(g) Given that ΔH◦f for CO2(g), CO(g) and H2O(g) are -393.5, -111.31 and 241.80 kJ K-1 mol-1, respectively. ΔH◦ = ΔH◦f (product) -ΔH◦f (reactants) ΔH◦ =[(ΔH◦f CO(g)) + (ΔH◦f H2O(g))] - [(ΔH◦f (CO2(g)) + (ΔH◦f (H2(g))] ΔH◦ =[(-111.3)+ (-241.8)] - [(-393.5) + (0)] ΔH◦ = 40.4 kJ K-1 mol-1 16
  17. 17. Integral enthalpies of solution and dilution Solution A + (A+B) = AB (Results in concentrated solution) Dilution B + (A+B) = AB (Results in concentrated solution dilute solution) A- Solute B- Solvent (A+B)- Solution 17 A A + B B A + B
  18. 18. Integral enthalpy of solution (Δ𝐻 𝑠𝑜𝑙) • Heat absorbed or released when a particular amount solute is dissolved in a definite amount of solvent OR • Enthalpy change accompanying with pure solvent of particular volume with addition of definite amount of solute. 18 HCl (g)+ 10 H2O(l)  [HCl+10 H2O](aq) ;Δ𝐻 𝑠𝑜𝑙= – 69.0 kJ mol-1 HCl (g)+ 25 H2O(l)  [HCl+25H2O](aq) ;Δ𝐻 𝑠𝑜𝑙= – 72.0 kJ mol-1 HCl (g)+ 200 H2O(l)  [HCl+25H2O](aq) ;Δ𝐻 𝑠𝑜𝑙= – 74.0 kJ mol-1
  19. 19. Integral enthalpy of dilution If a infinite amount of solvent is added to a solution with a known concentration of solute, the corresponding change of enthalpy is called as integral heat of dilution on infinite dilution. 19 Mathematically, Integral enthalpy of dilution(Δ𝐻) = Enthalpy change with addition of solvent to solution (Δ𝐻𝑖) − Enthalpy change associated with preparation of solution Δ𝐻°𝑖 Δ𝐻 = Δ𝐻𝑖 − Δ𝐻°𝑖 Eg. Calculate the integral heat of dilution at 298 K for the addition of 195 moles of water to 1 mole of HCl in 5 moles of water. The enthalpy of formation of 1 mole of HCl in 5 moles of water is – 37.37 kcal and enthalpy of formation in 200 moles of water is -39.79 kcal. HCl (g)+ 5H2O(l)  [HCl+5H2O](aq) ;Δ𝐻°𝑖 = – 37.37 kcal [HCl+5H2O](aq) + 195H2O (l)  [HCl+195H2O](aq) ;Δ𝐻°𝑖 = – 39.79 kcal Δ𝐻 𝑎𝑡 298𝐾 = Δ𝐻𝑖 1 𝑚𝑜𝑙 𝑜𝑓 𝐻𝐶𝑙 𝑖𝑛 200 𝑚𝑜𝑙 𝑜𝑓 𝑤𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 − Δ𝐻°𝑖 1 𝑚𝑜𝑙 𝑜𝑓 𝐻𝐶𝑙 𝑖𝑛 5 𝑚𝑜𝑙 𝑜𝑓 𝑤𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 Δ𝐻 𝑎𝑡 298𝐾 = −39.79 − −37.37 = −𝟐. 𝟒𝟐 𝒌𝒄𝒂𝒍
  20. 20. To summarize Integral enthalpies of solution and dilution 20 0 20 40 60 -1000 -500 0 Integral enthalpy of dilution enthalpychange(Jmol -1 ) moles of H2 O Integral enthalpy Integral enthalpy of solution Consider one mole acid is diluted with different moles of water and enthalpy change is plotted against the moles of water added.
  21. 21. Differential enthalpies of solution and dilution 21
  22. 22. Differential enthalpy of solution (ΔHsol) It is the partial derivative of the total heat of solution with respect to the molar concentration of one component of the solution, when the concentration of the other component or components, temperature, and pressure are constant. 𝑑𝑞 𝑑𝑛 = 𝐻𝑖 − 𝐻𝑖° → ΔHsol 𝑑𝑞 -change in heat when solute is added 𝑑𝑛 -change in number of moles of solute 22
  23. 23. Differential enthalpy of dilution(ΔHdil) • Heat evolved or absorbed when a unit weight (one mole) of solvent is added to an infinite weight of solution at a constant temperature and concentration. ΔHdil=[ 𝑑ΔHdil 𝑑ΔnA ]T,p,nB,nC….=HA- HA* HA-Partial molar enthalpy of solvent in the solution HA* - molar enthalpy of solvent 𝑑Δn= infinitesimal change of mole number of dilution 23Y. C. Wu and T. F. Young, JOURNAL OF RESEARCH of the National Bureau of Standards, 85, 1980 http://www.personal.psu.edu/mrh318/Wu-Young-JRNBS-1980.pdf
  24. 24. Just for information y or f(x) = 2𝑥 y= 𝑎 𝑏 𝑓 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 ; integrating f(x) y= 0 2 2 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 y= 2(2)2- 2(0)2 y= 8 24 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 0 1 2 3 4 5 y x Area = 8 x y= 2x 0 0 0.5 1 1 2 1.5 3 2 4 Integration: finding area under the curve Differentiation: finding slope of the curve 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 0 1 2 3 4 5 y x Slope = 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑥 = 𝑦2−𝑦1 𝑋2−𝑋1 Slope = 4−2 2−1 Slope = 2
  25. 25. Calculation of bond energy, bond dissociation energy and resonance energy from thermochemical data 25
  26. 26. Bond energy and bond dissociation energy • Bond energy is defined as average amount of energy required to break all bonds of a particular type in one mole of substance. • Bond dissociation energy is the amount of energy needed to break down a particular bond. 26
  27. 27. Problems on bond energy • Given that energies for H-H, O=O and O-H are 104, 118 and 111 kcal mol-1, respectively. Calculate heat of the following reaction. H2(g) + ½ O2(g)  H2O(g) Solution: In above reaction, one H-H and half O=O bond are broken and two O-H bonds are formed. ΔH = ΔHproducts - ΔHreactant Δ𝐻 = 2Δ𝐻(O−H) - [1 Δ𝐻(H−H) + ½ Δ𝐻(O−H)] Δ𝐻 = 2 × 111 - [ 1 × 104 + ½ × 118] Δ𝐻 = 222 - [ 104 + 59] Δ𝐻 = 59 kcal mol−1 The heat of reaction is 59 kcal mol-1 27
  28. 28. Resonance energy 28 cyclohexane cyclohexene cyclohexa-1,4-diene cyclohexa-1,3,5-triene Energyinkcal + H2 + 2H2 + 3H2 + 3H2 benzene 28.6 obs. 33.4 obs. 57.2 calc. 85.8 calc. 36 kcal is resonance energy The difference in energy for dehydrogenation of cyclohexene to cyclohexa - 1,3,5- triene in calculated and observed value is Resonance Energy. *Not to scale
  29. 29. Variation of enthalpy of a reaction with temperature - Kirchhoff’s equation Kirchoff’s equation is can be stated as d(∆𝐻) = ∆𝐶𝑝 𝑑𝑇 or ∆𝐻2 − ∆𝐻1 = ∆𝐶𝑝 𝑇2 − 𝑇1 Where ∆𝐻1 𝑎𝑛𝑑 ∆𝐻2 are differential heat content (enthalpy) of reactant and product, respectively. ∆𝐶𝑝 is difference in heat capacity of product and reactant at constant pressure. T1 and T2 are two different temperatures. Change in heat of reaction at constant pressure per degree change of temperature is equal to difference in heat capacities of product and reactants at constant pressure. 29
  30. 30. Problem on Kirchhoff’s equation The heat of reaction below reaction at 27 ◦C is -22 kcal. Calculate the heat of reaction at 77 ◦C. The molar heat capacities at constant pressure at 27 ◦ C for hydrogen, chlorine and hydrochloric acid are 6.82, 7.70 and 6.80 cal mol-1, respectively. ½ H2 + ½ Cl2  HCl ∆𝐶𝑝= Heat capacity of product – heat capacity of reactant ∆𝐶𝑝 = 6.80 −[ 1 2 × 6.62 + 1 2 × (7.70)] ∆𝐶𝑝 = −0.46 𝑐𝑎𝑙 ∆𝐶𝑝 = −0.46 𝑋10−3 𝑘𝑐𝑎𝑙 ∆𝐻2 − ∆𝐻1 = ∆𝐶𝑝 𝑇2 − 𝑇1 ∆𝐻2 − −22.1 = −0.46 𝑋10−3 350 − 300 ∆𝐻2 = -22.123 Heat of reaction at 77 ◦C is -22.123 kcal 30
  31. 31. • Statement of Third Law of Thermodynamics • Refer slide 13 31
  32. 32. Calculation of absolute entropies of substances 32
  33. 33. 33 Eg 1. Calculate the standard entropy of formation, of CO2 gas. Given the standard entropies of CO2(g), C(g)and O2(g) are 213.6, 5.740 and 205.0 JK-1, respectively. Solution: C(g) + O2(g)  CO2(g) ΔS◦f = S◦product – S◦ reactants ΔS◦f = S◦(CO2) – [S◦(C) + S◦(O2)] ΔS◦f = 213.6– [5.740 + 205.0] ΔS◦f= 2.86 JK-1
  34. 34. Eg 2 . Calculate the entropy change in the surroundings when 1.0 mol H2O(l) is formed from its element under standard conditions at 298 K. (Given ΔH◦f H2O(l)=-286 kJ mol-1) Solution: As enthalpy change is negative the energy is released from the system in the form of heat is 286 kJ. ∆𝑆 = ∆𝐻 𝑇 ∆𝑆 = 286 298 ∆𝑆 = 𝟎. 𝟗𝟔𝟎 𝐤𝐉 𝐊−1 34

