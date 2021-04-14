Child Safety and Security | MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul

Child protection and safety is a broad term that encompasses policies, guidelines, standards,and procedures to protect children from both intentional and unintentional harm. MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul has a policy of zero tolerance to ragging and violence in place. Any form of bullying, ragging, and physical violence is unacceptable in our system and will be dealt with with the utmost urgency.



