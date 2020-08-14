Rethinking Decentralization / Whither Privacy?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WHITHER PRIVACY? PETER WANG @PWANG
Privacy Why do we want privacy? I ﬁrst asked this question as a teen in 1993, 26 years ago. Most answers I heard reduced ...
Privacy gives us the space to develop our identity & our future selves. It’s not a hiding place. It’s a womb.  
Privacy Fosters Human Development • For individuals: Lets us develop our identity, deﬁne who we are. Lack of privacy mean...
No Digital Deadbolt • Hotel room doors are locked by default, but everyone knows that the hotel manager has a master key. ...
Trust
Human Networks ≠ Computer Networks • In a computer network, intelligence is at the ends, and the network values connectivi...
Humane Communications Every conversation is a space. … with norms … that participants can see, understand, and perhaps m...
End
Upgrade Human Communications Every person’s attention is zero-sum Every community’s [joint] attention is zero-sum Every ...
Human Communications Networks A good human network provides feedback for power & force Provides the sensation of other pe...
Rethinking decentralization as orthogonality
Privacy as the "space in which to define ourselves"

  1. 1. RETHINKING DECENTRALIZATION PETER WANG @PWANG
  2. 2. Questions Everyone Asks Won’t decentralization just lead to re-centralization? If we have comms anarchy, what’s to stop even faster spread of malevolent actors? Isn’t it better to have centralized actors we can at least engage with, regulate, improve?
  3. 3. “Better Centralized Actors” All existing centralized actors are structurally, legally, ﬁnancially “stuck” in a mode where they must continue their exploitation of captive attention. (Not holding my breath) We are not just solving for The “Good Western Democracies”TM. Centralized architectures knee-cap local, collective informationing and sense-making. Will fundamentally inhibit new experiments & innovations in economics & sustainability.
  4. 4. “What’s to Stop Decentralized Web From Becoming Horrible?” Nothing. If people are not incentivized to be jerks to each other, they will be nice to each other. … unless they are thrown into a global memetic thunderdome that proﬁts from hijacking attention We just need to build a level playing ﬁeld where good intentions can persist and build trust.
  5. 5. Won’t Things Just Re-Centralize? Actually….. Yes. (Which is why our goal should not be decentralization.)
  6. 6. Why Not “Decentralization”? It connotes a process to disrupt the status quo… …but suggests no vision of a better thing to replace it with. It suggests a topological ﬁx… …but are our true problems merely topological?
  7. 7. Three Pillars of Information Freedom Data Transport • Integrity • Security • Resilience • Privacy • Provenance • Security • Availability • Latency • Bandwidth • Privacy Identity • Self-sovereign • User controlled • Anonymity • Centralized & decentralized trust chains
  8. 8. The Key: Orthogonality • Each pillar is independent of the others; Compromise of one pillar does not lead to cascade failure of others • The design space spanned by these basis is much larger than mere “decentralization”. We can think about how to design for healthy attention management and user empowerment. • Savvy big tech companies already anticipate a meshed, edge-based future for IoT. This “decentralized” architecture still preserves centralized control and inﬂuence. • Orthogonality gives us the philosophic and architectural concepts to address this failure mode, and replace with open, humane alternatives.
  9. 9. Goal-oriented vs. Values- oriented thinking Decentralized tech (and tech in general) tends to ﬁxate on goals The ineﬀable aspirations of dweb eﬀorts seem to gravitate around values Thus, I’d like to change the conversation around “decentralization” as a How, to “_______” as Values
  10. 10. Aspirational Values of D-Web Sovereignty over data Democratizing the web Create space for innovation ???
  11. 11. WHITHER PRIVACY? PETER WANG @PWANG
  12. 12. Privacy Why do we want privacy? I ﬁrst asked this question as a teen in 1993, 26 years ago. Most answers I heard reduced down to: “So we can be pervs”, “It’s my right”, “Because.”
  13. 13. Privacy gives us the space to develop our identity & our future selves. It’s not a hiding place. It’s a womb.  
  14. 14. Privacy Fosters Human Development • For individuals: Lets us develop our identity, deﬁne who we are. Lack of privacy means that what we believe about our selves cannot diverge from what others believe about us (and one step further: what we believe about others' beliefs about us) • For peer-wise interaction: Enables intimacy, to build trust. • For groups: Enables development of new inter-subjective infrastructure such as memes, trust, culture. Allows development of local trust. Not “Grand Uniﬁed Karma Score For Banning/Promotion/Cancellation”.
  15. 15. No Digital Deadbolt • Hotel room doors are locked by default, but everyone knows that the hotel manager has a master key. • And the hotel room door has a deadbolt or latch to ensure that the person inside has the last say on when the door can be opened. • There is no digital equivalent of the deadbolt, and users know this. • “Don’t send it via email.” • “You shouldn’t have taken that selﬁe!” • We are slaves to our insecure digital devices.
  16. 16. Trust
  17. 17. Human Networks ≠ Computer Networks • In a computer network, intelligence is at the ends, and the network values connectivity and bandwidth. • In a human network, the intelligence lies in the connection between people, and the scarce resource that the network ampliﬁes is Trust. • A trusted connection is 90% of the signal.
  18. 18. Humane Communications Every conversation is a space. … with norms … that participants can see, understand, and perhaps modify Technologies which turn meatspace interaction spaces into digital ones must have aﬀordances for expressing norms.
  19. 19. End
  20. 20. Upgrade Human Communications Every person’s attention is zero-sum Every community’s [joint] attention is zero-sum Every minute of high-quality human interaction displaces a minute of exploited attention
  21. 21. Human Communications Networks A good human network provides feedback for power & force Provides the sensation of other people's emotional mass, and gives us the ability to adjust our approach. (Like bumpers on cars!) Intent is the basis of interaction. (Otherwise we only have reaction.) The end goal is to facilitate the creation of: Robust beliefs about others’ intents and beliefs (“inter-trust”)

