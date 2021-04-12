Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 12, 2021

FAIL KOKURIKULUM 2021

Fail Kokurikulum 2021

FAIL KOKURIKULUM 2021

  1. 1. FAIL 01 : JAWATANKUASA KOKURIKULUM SEKOLAH CARTA ORGANISASI SEKOLAH NOTIS MESYUARAT JAWATANKUASA TAKWIM LAPORAN TAHUNAN MINIT MESYUARAT JAWATANKUASA
  2. 2. FAIL 02 : PENYELARAS KELAB / PERSATUAN CARTA ORGANISASI SEKOLAH NOTIS MESYUARAT JAWATANKUASA TAKWIM / PERANCANGAN TAHUNAN SENARAI JAWATANKUASA DAN KEAHLIAN MINIT MESYUARAT
  3. 3. FAIL 03 : PENYELARAS UNIT BADAN BERUNIFORM CARTA ORGANISASI SEKOLAH NOTIS MESYUARAT JAWATANKUASA TAKWIM / PERANCANGAN TAHUNAN SENARAI JAWATANKUASA DAN KEAHLIAN MINIT MESYUARAT
  4. 4. FAIL 04 : PENYELARAS KELAB / PERSATUAN SUKAN CARTA ORGANISASI SEKOLAH NOTIS MESYUARAT JAWATANKUASA TAKWIM / PERANCANGAN TAHUNAN SENARAI JAWATANKUASA DAN KEAHLIAN MINIT MESYUARAT
  5. 5. FAIL 05 : FAIL PEKELILING IKHTISAS FAIL PEKELILING IKHTISAS NOTIS MESYUARAT JAWATANKUASA

