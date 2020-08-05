Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM K AT L E E N M A R T I N
  2. 2. E-COMMERCE
  3. 3. DEFINING E-COMMERCE • E-business – activities a company performs for selling or buying products and services, using computers and communication technologies • E-commerce – buying and selling goods and services over the internet – builds on traditional commerce by adding the flexibility that networks offer and the availability of the internet
  4. 4. DEFINING E-COMMERCE (CONT’D) Business Applications that use the Internet: • Buying and selling products and services • Collaborating with other companies • Communicating with business partners • Gathering business intelligence on customers and competitors • Providing customer service • Making software updates and patches available • Offering vendor support • Publishing and disseminating information
  5. 5. MOBILE COMMERCE • Based on Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) • Using handheld devices such as smart phones or Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs), to conduct business transactions Supporting technologies • Wireless wide area networks and 3G networks • Short range wireless communication technologies Examples: • iPhone apps • Internet Explorer Mobile
  6. 6. BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE • According to webopedia.com, Business Intelligence (BI) represents the tools and systems that play a key role in the strategic planning process within a corporation. • These BI systems allow a company to gather, store, access and analyze corporate data to aid in decision-making. • Generally these systems will illustrate business intelligence in the areas of customer profiling, customer support, market research, market segmentation, product profitability, statistical analysis, and inventory and distribution analysis to name a few.
  7. 7. BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE (CONT’D) • According to wikipedia.org, Business intelligence (BI) is often described as "the set of techniques and tools for the transformation of raw data into meaningful and useful information for business analysis purposes.” • The goal of BI is to allow for the easy interpretation of these large volumes of data. Identifying new opportunities and implementing an effective strategy based on insights can provide businesses with a competitive market advantage and long-term stability.
  8. 8. BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE (CONT’D) • According to searchdatamanagement.techtarget.com, Business Intelligence (BI) is a technology-driven process for analyzing data and presenting actionable information to help corporate executives, business managers and other end users make more informed business decisions.
  9. 9. VIRTUAL SALES • Business-to-consumer companies such as amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com, sell directly to consumers • Amazon.com is an example of a “pure-play” company meaning it has no physical store
  10. 10. VIRTUAL SALES (CONT’D) • According to support.autobidmaster.com, a Virtual Sale is a live auction. Copart's VB2 software allows you to participate in live auctions taking place throughout the United States and Canada from the comfort of your home or office. To join a Virtual sale click on the green "Sale in Progress" button on the auction page to load the sale window. The Virtual Sale window displays images of the vehicle currently up for auction along with the current high bid from the Preliminary Bidding period and the current live bids. You can place your live bids by clicking on the button that corresponds to your new high bid. The bid box is located in the bottom right corner of the Virtual Sale window in the yellow "Sellin' All the Way" box.
  11. 11. HYBRID SALES • Companies that do have a physical store called “brick and mortar” companies – have also entered the virtual marketplace by establishing comprehensive web sites and virtual storefronts • Walmart, the Gap, and Staples are some examples of companies active in B2C (Business-to-consumer) e-commerce. In these cases, e-commerce supplements traditional commerce
  12. 12. HYBRID SALES (CONT’D) According to hybridevolutionmarketing.com: • A combination of two or more online marketing models • Hybrid marketing is combining various marketing mediums and creating a single, congruent sales funnel where you can put your business in front of all your prospects • The Synergy of Online and Offline Marketing
  13. 13. HYBRID SALES (CONT’D) According to www.tax-business.com: • By definition a “hybrid” is the product of combining two very different things • By the term “hybrid” sale of a business, we are referring to transactions that attempt to inconsistently mix elements of both a sale of stock and a sale of assets • There are at least two main consequences of hybrid business sales — uncertainty over the tax treatment and potentially adverse, unexpected results

