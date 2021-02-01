Successfully reported this slideshow.
VACANTE VIRTUAL 2021 - Formulario único de trámite

VACANTE VIRTUAL-Formulario único de trámite

VACANTE VIRTUAL 2021 - Formulario único de trámite

  1. 1. I.E. N° 7070 DRA. MARIA REICHE GROSSE NEUMANN VACANTES 2021 REQUISITOS PARA SOLICITAR VACANTE TRAMITE VIRTUAL 1. Solicitud (Según formato que se encuentra en formulario del link que se enviará) 2.DNI del estudiante (foto ampliada y nítida de ambas caras) 3.DNI de la madre y/o padre de familia (foto ampliada y nítida de ambas caras) 4.Constancia de matrícula SIAGIE 2020 (foto nítida o escaneada) CANTIDAD DE VACANTES Turno Grados 1º 2º 3º 4º 5º 6º Cantidad de vacantes Mañana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarde 0 11 0 0 7 7 * Todos estos datos y documentos llenarlos y enviarlos virtualmente al siguiente Link https://forms.gle/i3eDisa3rGirWVc97 hasta el: día jueves 04 – 02 – 2021 Para cualquier consulta podrá hacerlo en: ➢7070dra.mariareichesjm@gmail.com ➢Celular: 995 147 400 / 955 083 111 NIVEL: Primaria *IMPORTANTE: De no entregar la constancia de matrícula 2020 en el plazo establecido, perderá la vacante automáticamente.
  2. 2. I.E. N° 7070 DRA. MARIA REICHE GROSSE NEUMAN VACANTE VIRTUAL 2021 SE INFORMA A LOS PADRES Y MADRES DE FAMILIA QUE LAS SOLICITUDES DE VACANTES PARA LOS ESTUDIANTES DE PRIMARIA, SE RECIBIRÁN LOS DÍAS 2, 3 y 4 DE FEBRERO DEL 2021. *LA RELACIÓN DE ESTUDIANTES QUE ALCANZARON VACANTE SE PUBLICARÁ EL DÍA 08 DE FEBRERO 2021 EN LOS CORREOS QUE INDICÓ EN SU SOLICITUD. PUBLICACION DE VACANTES SE REALIZARÁ, SEGÚN EL SIGUIENTE CRONOGRAMA: SEGUNDO GRADO DE PRIMARIA 8 DE FEBRERO 2021 QUINTO Y SEXTO GRADOS DE PRIMARIA Nota: Los padres de familia que presentaron sus solicitudes pidiendo vacante deben ingresar al link indicado: https://forms.gle/i3eDisa3rGirWVc97 Adjuntando lo requerido. Caso contrario perderá la vacante. I
  3. 3. Institución Educativa Nº 7070 Dra. María Reiche Grosse Neuman Unidad de Gestión Educativa Nº 01 – Lima Sur – SJM FORMULARIO ÚNICO DE TRÁMITE SOLICITO: Vacante para el …… de educación primaria SEÑORA DIRECTORA DE LA I.E. N°7070 DRA. MARIA REICHE GROSSE NEUMAN. DATOS DEL USUARIO – PADRE O MADRE DE FAMILIA DEL ALUMNO DNI DOMICILIO DEL USUARIO TELÉFONO APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES DEL ESTUDIANTE D.N.I. GRADO FUNDAMENTACIÓN DEL PEDIDO DOC. QUE ADJUNTAN MARCAR LOS SIGUIENTES PREGUNTAS FECHA: …………/………./ 2021 PROBLEMA DE SALUD PARA NO LLEVAR EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA PROBLEMA PSICOLÓGICO PROBLEMA JUDICIAL EXONERACIÓN DE RELIGIÓN FIRMA DEL USUARIO PERTENECE AL SAANEE ESCRIBA EL TIPO DE SEGURO (SIS, ESSALIUD, O PARTICULA) Si/no Sra. Directora de la I.E. N° 7070 DRA. MARIA REICHE GROSSE NEUMAN, solicito vacante en el …………..grado de Educación Primaria, del presente año, para mi menor hijo (a)……………………………………… ……………. CONSTANCIA DE MATRÍCULA 2020 SIAGIE (FOTO O ESCANEADO) DNI DEL ALUMNO (FOTO O ESCANEADO) Domicilio: DNI DEL PADRE (FOTO O ESCANEADO) Mi correo electrónico gmail: DNI DE LA MADRE (FOTO O ESCANEADO) Celular:

