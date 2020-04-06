Operations management symposium

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Open Discussion on Operations Management F. Robert Jacobs Kelley School of Business Indiana University
Agenda • Focus of the session • What I do in my course • Roundtable info sharing • Breakout focus groups
Session Focus and Key Questions • Focus – The core operations course • Questions – How is your course organized? – What to...
Course Organization – My MBA Core • Supply Chain Processes – Operations Priorities and Alignment – Project Management – Op...
How do I teach these topics? • Supply Chain Processes – Operations Priorities and Alignment – Project Management – Operati...
How do I teach these topics? • Supply Chain Design and Management – Supply Chain Strategy and Dynamics – Location Analysis...
Roundtable • What level of students (MBA, Undergrad)? • Course format (i.e. lecture, case, etc.) • Focus of the course (i....
Break-out Time • What are the most important topics for the future? • What would you like to do differently in the future?...
