A BBC Radio 3 adaptation by Michael Symmons of Alfred Lord Tennyson's 'The Idylls of the King', narrated by Tim Pigott-Smi...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Lord Alfred Tennyson ●Narrated By: A Full Cast, Tim Pigott-Smith ●Publishe...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
Instant access to download The Idylls of the King Audiobook OR
The War of the Worlds (Dramatized) Othello: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition The Motherfucker with the Hat
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Idylls of the King By L. A. Tennyson free audiobooks for download

10 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] Idylls of the King By L. A. Tennyson free audiobooks for download

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Idylls of the King By L. A. Tennyson free audiobooks for download

  1. 1. A BBC Radio 3 adaptation by Michael Symmons of Alfred Lord Tennyson's 'The Idylls of the King', narrated by Tim Pigott-Smith and broadcast on 12 July 2009 to mark the bicentenary of the poet's birth. In this extraordinary epic poem, Tennyson transforms Malory's 'Le Morte d'Arthur', infusing the legend of King Arthur with a passionate intensity. Told here in five acts, the central arc of the narrative encompasses Arthur's arrival, his relationship with Lancelot and Guinevere, the Holy Grail, the last tournament and his death. Features Tim Pigott-Smith as Narrator/Tennyson, Jonathan Keeble as King Arthur, Simon Harrison as Lancelot and Kathryn Hunt as Guinevere. Also stars Malcolm Raeburn, Terence Mann, Tom Ferguson, Russell Dixon and Elen Rhys. the idylls of the king by alfred lord Tennyson the idylls of the king pdf the idylls of the king tennyson LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK The Idylls of the King | Free Online Audio Books
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Lord Alfred Tennyson ●Narrated By: A Full Cast, Tim Pigott-Smith ●Publisher: Random House UK ●Date: December 2010 ●Duration: 2 hours 1 minutes
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. Instant access to download The Idylls of the King Audiobook OR
  5. 5. The War of the Worlds (Dramatized) Othello: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition The Motherfucker with the Hat

×