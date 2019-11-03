Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
I am learning German Audiobook download free I am learning German Audiobook download free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWN...
I am learning German Audiobook download free I am learning German : 300 essential words and phrases, 140 common expression...
I am learning German Audiobook download free Written By: Jm Gardner Narrated By: Elodie Katie H Publisher: Mercurius editi...
I am learning German Audiobook download free Download Full Version I am learning GermanAudio OR Listen Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

I am learning German Audiobook download free

4 views

Published on

I am learning German Audiobook download free

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

I am learning German Audiobook download free

  1. 1. I am learning German Audiobook download free I am learning German Audiobook download free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. I am learning German Audiobook download free I am learning German : 300 essential words and phrases, 140 common expressions, the 100 most common verbs, the 1000 essential German words. One of the major languages of the world, German is the first language of almost 100 million people worldwide and the most widely spoken native language in the European Union. How to learn a language differently ? Today, language learning is revolutionizing : you do not have to go to traditional language classes anymore. Our learning method : a selection of hundreds of phrases and essential words. You listen to them, you repeat them, and you speak. We rely on pronunciation, oral rehearsal, listening, combined with words, essential phrases, and a vocabulary list. 20% of the words are used 80% of the time. The end goal is to get a sufficient level in one language to be able to hold simple conversations, to be able to understand simple exchanges, deal with with everyday life and start exploring the new culture that opens up to you.
  3. 3. I am learning German Audiobook download free Written By: Jm Gardner Narrated By: Elodie Katie H Publisher: Mercurius editions Date: January 2018 Duration: 3 hours 57 minutes
  4. 4. I am learning German Audiobook download free Download Full Version I am learning GermanAudio OR Listen Now

×