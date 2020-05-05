Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Chances are if you have scrolled through Instagram or Pinterest lately you have seen beautiful images of calm and serene s...
Refinishing or installing new hardwood? Skip the dark espresso floors favored by new construction builders over the past f...
Adding different metal tones will give your space a collected look versus something that came straight from a showroom. Pa...
Choose natural fabrics such as linen, cotton, and wool to add softness to your space. Add chunky pillows to your sofa and ...
Paint walls and trim a clean fresh white or ivory. Here is a pro tip: if you paint the walls and trim the same color, you ...
With 15 years of experience designing and curating mirror frame collections, MirrorMate has the exact style to turn your d...
Get on Trend with Modern Farmhouse Style
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Get on Trend with Modern Farmhouse Style

20 views

Published on

https://www.mirrormate.com/collections/cherokee-rustic | Chances are if you have scrolled through Instagram or Pinterest lately you have seen beautiful images of calm and serene spaces that effortlessly seem to combine a rustic country style with a clean, modern aesthetic. These rooms may feature natural wood tones, metal accents, and layers of tone on tone textures. All of these are key to the design style we call Modern Farmhouse. So how does one get this look exactly? Considering adding the following elements to your home.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Get on Trend with Modern Farmhouse Style

  1. 1. Chances are if you have scrolled through Instagram or Pinterest lately you have seen beautiful images of calm and serene spaces that effortlessly seem to combine a rustic country style with a clean, modern aesthetic. These rooms may feature natural wood tones, metal accents, and layers of tone on tone textures. All of these are key to the design style we call Modern Farmhouse. So how does one get this look exactly? Considering adding the following elements to your home.
  2. 2. Refinishing or installing new hardwood? Skip the dark espresso floors favored by new construction builders over the past few years, and opt instead for natural colored flooring in a wider plank to echo a barn floor. Consider adding natural wood tone or reclaimed wood beams as an accent on your ceiling or fireplace mantle. Add a barn door to enclose a pantry or mudroom to add an industrial feel to your space. Frame your builder’s grade bathroom mirror with a rustic wood tone frame from MirrorMate Frames. Featuring six farmhouse-inspired hues, there is sure to be one to coordinate with your décor.
  3. 3. Adding different metal tones will give your space a collected look versus something that came straight from a showroom. Pair galvanized metal stools at your kitchen island with matte black pendants. In your bathroom, change out your vanity hardware for hammered metal drawer pulls or add a clean line MirrorMate Frame in a silver or bronze tone. Give a clean look to a guest room by adding a metal headboard instead of a dark wood tone.
  4. 4. Choose natural fabrics such as linen, cotton, and wool to add softness to your space. Add chunky pillows to your sofa and layer plush blankets to make seating cozier. You can add layers in the bedroom as well. Make up your bed with shams, a quilt, accent pillows, and a down duvet folded at the end of the bed.
  5. 5. Paint walls and trim a clean fresh white or ivory. Here is a pro tip: if you paint the walls and trim the same color, you will still get definition if you paint the walls a flat sheen and give the woodwork a coat of semi-gloss. You can then add additional color by choosing items with a chalk paint or washed out hue. Don’t be afraid of pairing black with these lighter tones. A black framed window, black lantern or black metal stair railing all complement the warm wood tones and lighter color walls found in modern farmhouse design.
  6. 6. With 15 years of experience designing and curating mirror frame collections, MirrorMate has the exact style to turn your drab mirror into a masterpiece on any budget. Discover the vast selection, including gorgeous farmhouse-inspired hues, available online at MirrorMate.com.

×