Histery day

Histery day

Histery day

  1. 1. МЕТОДИЧНИЙ ВІСНИК Дня історії 15 травня 2018 рік 1. Загальношкільна лінійка «Жінки в історії України» Мета: розкрити роль жінки в історії України, у розбудові української державності на конкретних прикладах, виховувати в учнів повагу до особистості жінки. 2.Комікс по мотивам твору І. Франка «Герой поневолі» 3. Конкурс малюнків Учасники: 5-7 класи 4.Турнір «Кращий знавець історії»
  2. 2. Мета: сприяти творчій самореалізації учнів, збагаченню старшокласників інформацією про невідомі сторінки історії, літератури, мистецтва України, розвитку уяви, пам’яті, вміння самостійно аналізувати факти, вихованню почуття національної гідності. Учасники: 9-10 класи Форма проведення: змагання Метод: евристичне навчання, метод проблемного викладу, мозковий штурм Технології: інформаційно-комунікаційні, ігрова І тур – Розминка ІІ тур – Козацька мудрість ІІІ тур – Історичний словничок ІV тур – Славетні українці V тур – Історична плутанина 5.Квест «Стародавній світ» Мета:  відпрацювати навички пошуку інформації;  повторити вивчений матеріал;
  3. 3.  створити уявлення про цілісність історичних процесів і про загальну картину стародавнього світу;  формувати просторову компетентність. Учасники: 6-ті класи Форма проведення: змагання Технологія: ігрова

