Sala 3 evaluacion de competencias

Normalización y Evaluación de competencias
Normalización de competencias ▪ Para que la identificación y descripción de los desempeños laborales sirvan como referente...
Norma ▪ Define que es lo que la persona debe ser capaz de hacer, la forma en que se determina si lo hizo bien, las condici...
Normalización de competencias 4 Figura 10:Contenido clásico de una norma de competencia Fuente: Irigoin, M., Vargas, F., 2...
Evaluación de competencias La evaluación de competencia laboral verifica la capacidad del trabajador para cumplir el están...
6 Metodología para el análisis y evaluación de competencias Técnicas basadas en la experiencia practica Técnicas en caract...
Técnicas basadas en el análisis de la experiencia práctica • Listas de verificación (check list). • Sistemas de escalas • ...
“Técnicas basadas en características y experiencia de los sujetos 8  Información biográfica  Test  Entrevistas
Técnicas basadas en valoraciones ▪ Autoevaluaciones ▪ Evaluación de 360° 9
Dificultades para la evaluación de competencias ▪ La capacidad para reducir la subjetividad ▪ La interrogante sobre las ev...
▪ El efecto de halo ▪ La tendencia central ▪ El efecto de novedad ▪ El error de indulgencia Errores en una evaluación de d...
