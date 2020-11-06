Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Proceso de transformación y valor agregado  Algodón
Datos Generales  El algodón representa el 40 por ciento de la producción mundial de fibra.  La mayor diversidad de espec...
Procesos de Producción Primario Extracción: ello sucede en la cosecha del algodón donde usualmente se utilizan maquinas qu...
Proceso de producción secundario Fases:  Soplado de algodón (esponja)  Etapa peinadora donde la maquina transforma el al...
Proceso de Producción Terciario o de Servicios La empresa que de algodón que destaca en nuestro País es la llamada PIMA qu...
Valor Agregado
GRACIAS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

miriam z

38 views

Published on

proceso de transformación y valor agregado del algodón

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

miriam z

  1. 1. Proceso de transformación y valor agregado  Algodón
  2. 2. Datos Generales  El algodón representa el 40 por ciento de la producción mundial de fibra.  La mayor diversidad de especies silvestres de algodón se encuentra en México, seguido por Australia y África.  El algodón en Perú es de especie Gossypium barbadense.  El departamento con mas producción de algodón es Ica.  La mayor empresa de algodón en Perú se llama PIMA.
  3. 3. Procesos de Producción Primario Extracción: ello sucede en la cosecha del algodón donde usualmente se utilizan maquinas que facilitan el trabajo uno utiliza el viento y unas guias , y otra corta la planta. Producción de materia prima para los procesos secundarios este este caso la materia prima es de origen vegetal que una vez extraída pasa al proceso de transformación .. El almacenamiento Se da en pacas denominadas módulos,donde por medio de tubos es introducido en desmotadoras donde se limpia y acondiciona, para comprimirlo.
  4. 4. Proceso de producción secundario Fases:  Soplado de algodón (esponja)  Etapa peinadora donde la maquina transforma el algodón en tela fina y homogénea.
  5. 5. Proceso de Producción Terciario o de Servicios La empresa que de algodón que destaca en nuestro País es la llamada PIMA que nos representa a nivel internacional haciendo competencia con grandes potencias como E.E.U.U. Otras grandes empresas de algodón son la familia valencia, Rankia , Devanlay Peru y otras. En este sector se destaca mas el sector textil pues otros derivados del agodon son el aceite que contiene vitamina E , productos de limpieza como la gasa y demás. Sin embargo la industria textil es la que mas destaca haciendo de esta exportaciones internacionales.
  6. 6. Valor Agregado
  7. 7. GRACIAS

×