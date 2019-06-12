Logement eco resposnable mediakit juin 2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ceci est le mediakit du blog Logement eco responsable pour le mois de Juin 2019

  1. 1. https://www.logement-eco-responsable.com/ Un blog travaux dédié à la construction, rénovation , aménagonsableement et décoration d ‘intérieur éco responsable MEDIAKIT
  2. 2. https://www.logement-eco-responsable.com/ Est un blog dédié à la construction, rénovation , aménagement et décoration d‘intérieur éco responsable. Vous y trouverez des ﬁches conseils et des dossiers approfondis sur des techniques de pose ou de réalisation, conseil pour réduire la dépendance sur les énergies fossiles, astuces de déco et présentation de produits et matériaux. Le blog est accompagné d’une lettre d’information hebdomadaire, d’une page Facebook, d’une Chaîne vidéo sur Youtube, d’un tableau Pinterest, d’un compte Instagram. Le blog contacte également ses lecteurs les plus ﬁdèles par email et notiﬁcations web
  3. 3. Le blog https://www.logement-eco-responsable.com/ Statistiques selon SimilarWeb ● Entre 7 000 et 12 000 VU/mois ● Le blog n’est plus suivi par Google Analytics Données: 1. Site web créé en 2011 2. Moz DA 23 3. Refering domains 259 4. Trust ﬂow 16 Citation ﬂow 37 5. SemRush Trafﬁc organique 522 6. Nombre de mot clés organiques 1688
  4. 4. La Page Facebook https://www.facebook.com/logementecoresponsable/ Juin 2019 ● 1781 mentions j’aime
  5. 5. La chaîne Youtube https://www.youtube.com/miralavandier Juin 2019 ● 1 539 abonnés ● 700 000 vues passées Statistiques: 1. 800 vues par jour environ 2. Durée de visionnage moyenne 2 minutes
  6. 6. Pinterest https://www.pinterest.fr/miralavandier/ Le blog a un tableau Pinterest dédié ● Le compte principal Pinterest atteint 75 000 personnes/ mois Le épingles du site enregistrent en Juin 2019 1. 5 000 impressions/jour 2. 2 900 visiteurs/ jour
  7. 7. Instagram https://www.instagram.com/logement_eco_responsable/ Juin 2019 ● 1000 abonnés Thématique: 1. Portée sur 7 jours: 650 2. Impressions sur 7 jours 3 130
  8. 8. Notiﬁcations https://www.logement-eco-responsable.com/ Juin 2019 ● 543 abonnés aux notiﬁcations ( browser et mobile confondu) performance: 1. CTR de campagne entre 1% et 5% 2. ( en fonction du titre de message)
  9. 9. Merci Un grand merci pour l’intérêt que vous portez au blog https://www.logement-eco-responsable.com/ Vous pouvez m’écrire sur logement.eco.responsable@gmail.com ou Me téléphoner sur 06 89 04 69 31

