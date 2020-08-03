Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
https://www.daramonifah.com/ Home Grown New Media Journalist, Poet, Artist and Educator from Virgin Islands
Media Research: What & Why? Professor Mira K Desai Department of Extension & Communication SNDT Women’s University Juhu Ca...
What is Communication? Ideology Technology Process
What is Media? Ideology Technology Process Representation Vehicles to Sell Products Capital and Institutions
NATURE HUMAN RELATIONSHIP SOCIETY Exploration Explanation Evidences Understanding Revelations Insights What is Science?
The Process of Science
Relationship of Research<Knowledge<Science • Research is systematic and scientific procedure to draw conclusions • Researc...
Research Process Formulation of Problem Review of Literature Decisions about Methodology Data Collection Data Collection D...
Braches of Science/Knowledge • Natural Sciences- Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Geology, Astronomy…….. • Social Sciences- Ps...
The Dewey Decimal System in Library Science
Trajectories…American Psychology • 1600s – Rise of empiricism emphasizing centrality of human observer in acquiring knowle...
Media Research Disciplines Anthropology Political Science PsychologySociology Economics
Media & Entertainment Industry…!! • Advertising {OOH, Direct marketing, PR…} • Filmed Entertainment • Print- Newspapers, M...
Media Sectors Classification Mass Media: Print: Newspapers & Magazines Radio TV Films Other Media: Publishing: Books Mobil...
Media Research: Based on the Stage of Production FORMATIVE (Pre- Production) PROCESS
Media Research by Methods Surveys Case Studies Ethnography Experi ments Content Analysis Trend/Sentim ent/ Network Analysis
Media Research: Other Classification 1. •CREATION- Political Economy 2. •Distribution- Flows 3. •Consumption- Cultural Stu...
Media Research: Why? • Students: For the Degree or Knowledge • Communicators: Policy making, For creating communication- s...
Why I do RESEARCH? DEGREE Livelihood EXPERIENCE Recognition
What I tell my Students about Research? • Explore your Curiosity • Know yourself as a Person • Realize and recognize that ...
GOOD WISHES For Your Future
THANK You for TIME & PATIENCE drmiradesai@gmail.com www.sndt.ac.in
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Media research

18 views

Published on

Session for Delhi Metropolitan Education Media School Orientation Zoom Meet of August 5, 2020

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Media research

  1. 1. https://www.daramonifah.com/ Home Grown New Media Journalist, Poet, Artist and Educator from Virgin Islands
  2. 2. Media Research: What & Why? Professor Mira K Desai Department of Extension & Communication SNDT Women’s University Juhu Campus, Mumbai
  3. 3. What is Communication? Ideology Technology Process
  4. 4. What is Media? Ideology Technology Process Representation Vehicles to Sell Products Capital and Institutions
  5. 5. NATURE HUMAN RELATIONSHIP SOCIETY Exploration Explanation Evidences Understanding Revelations Insights What is Science?
  6. 6. The Process of Science
  7. 7. Relationship of Research<Knowledge<Science • Research is systematic and scientific procedure to draw conclusions • Research contributes to knowledge and so to branch of knowledge/science • Knowledge is verifiable evidences, It is NOT Information, nor its Google surfing • Science (from the Latin word scientia) meaning "knowledge“ • Science is systematic body of knowledge
  8. 8. Research Process Formulation of Problem Review of Literature Decisions about Methodology Data Collection Data Collection Design Deciding Sampling Data Analysis Interpretations & Conclusions Writing Report
  9. 9. Braches of Science/Knowledge • Natural Sciences- Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Geology, Astronomy…….. • Social Sciences- Psychology, Sociology, Anthropology, Economics, Politics……. • Humanities- Languages, Fine/Performing/ Literary Arts………… • Applied Sciences- Home Science, Architecture…………
  10. 10. The Dewey Decimal System in Library Science
  11. 11. Trajectories…American Psychology • 1600s – Rise of empiricism emphasizing centrality of human observer in acquiring knowledge within Psychology • 1859 - Publication of Darwin's Origin of Species • 1879 - Wundt opens lab for experimental psychology • 1887 – American Journal of Psychology published • 1940s – Behaviorism dominates • 1950s – Cognitive psychology gains popularity • 1968 – Founding of the Association of Black Psychologists • 1988 – Founding of the American Psychological Society (now known as the Association for Psychological Science)
  12. 12. Media Research Disciplines Anthropology Political Science PsychologySociology Economics
  13. 13. Media & Entertainment Industry…!! • Advertising {OOH, Direct marketing, PR…} • Filmed Entertainment • Print- Newspapers, Magazines • Publishing- Books • Electronic- Radio & Television • Broadcast, Cable, DTH, IPTV, OTT • Convergent platforms- Mobile and telecom, Gaming, OTT, Music, Internet & Social networking….
  14. 14. Media Sectors Classification Mass Media: Print: Newspapers & Magazines Radio TV Films Other Media: Publishing: Books Mobile & Telecom Internet Outdoors & Events OTT Advertising Acting Journalism Public relations Graphics-Gaming Beauty & Make Up Art & Design Computer Animation Fitness Food Transport
  15. 15. Media Research: Based on the Stage of Production FORMATIVE (Pre- Production) PROCESS
  16. 16. Media Research by Methods Surveys Case Studies Ethnography Experi ments Content Analysis Trend/Sentim ent/ Network Analysis
  17. 17. Media Research: Other Classification 1. •CREATION- Political Economy 2. •Distribution- Flows 3. •Consumption- Cultural Studies
  18. 18. Media Research: Why? • Students: For the Degree or Knowledge • Communicators: Policy making, For creating communication- story/ characters/ treatment, Understanding Audiences, Finding Solutions • Advertisers: Selling products • Marketers: Optimizing Profits • Researchers: Predicting Trends
  19. 19. Why I do RESEARCH? DEGREE Livelihood EXPERIENCE Recognition
  20. 20. What I tell my Students about Research? • Explore your Curiosity • Know yourself as a Person • Realize and recognize that ‘what you THINK in your mind’ and ‘the WORLD outside your mind’ are two Different Realities • Learn to manage Time-People-Resources • Be READY for the NEW ANSWERS Every time • QUESTION everything
  21. 21. GOOD WISHES For Your Future
  22. 22. THANK You for TIME & PATIENCE drmiradesai@gmail.com www.sndt.ac.in

×