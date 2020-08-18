Requisite Agility

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REFRAME YOUR BUSINESS WITH REQUISITE AGILITYA C T I VAT E A G I L I T Y I N YO U R B U S I N E S S A DA P T YO U R B U S I...
AGILITY IS IN YOUR MIND - ADOPT NEW MODES OF THOUGHT Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020 Your business success guaran...
LET ALL YOUR THOUGHT MODES ACTIVATE Remember these are adoptions of Living Mental Processes, not of “Practices” or “Ceremo...
ACTIVATION IS ADAPTATION AND INNOVATION. ADOPT - apply exiting best practice - follow the rules (compliance) . ADAPT - syn...
NEED FOR AGILITY Requirements for agility are different across different organisations, and even for organisations within ...
THREE FORMS OF AGILITYP E R S O N A L A G I L I T Y T E A M A G I L I T Y O R G A N I S AT I O N A G I L I T Y Amit Arora ...
PERSONAL AGILITY Leadership  Be present and listen to your employees  Promote and nurture a true company culture of expe...
TEAM AGILITY Team Leadership Know on whose behalf your team is working Know the pain they are feeling and that your team...
ORGANIZATIONAL AGILITY Organizational Leadership  Communication is KEY.  Adapt, adapt, adapt.  Switch up your managemen...
THE MOST IMPORTANT CHALLENGES A G I L I T Y & C O M PA N Y T R A N S F O R M AT I O N Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © ...
LACK OF UNDERSTANDING FROM THE MANAGEMENT • Not treating the change as a priority, • Not taking part in the change, • Sett...
WELL-ESTABLISHED CORPORATE CULTURE, CUSTOMS AND PROCESSES (AKA “CONCRETE”) • Fear of change - is for most of us a natural ...
MERCILESS TRANSPARENCY Failing tests? Missing features? Dozens of bugs? Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020
TRANSFORMATION IS A HUGE CHANGE • Changing the organization is not an easy task nor a quick one. • The bigger and more “st...
WHY ISN’T YOUR CURRENT APPROACH TO SCALING AGILITY WORKING? • Your copy of another organization’s model doesn’t work. • Yo...
THE BRAND IDENTITY PROBLEM R I S K S O F N OT I C I N G A N D R E S P O N D I N G TO C H A N G E Amit Arora · RequisiteAgi...
STATIC VS CHANGING • Consistent Products vs New Offerings • Comfortable Answers vs Challenging Questions • Meeting Accepte...
BRAND RISKS OF STATIC VS CHANGE • Too Static – Brittle – Old-fashioned – Open to Disruption Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility....
CONDITIONS ONLY CHANGE IF THEY ARE NOTICED Change? What change? I don’t see any change Umm what about… • New Regulations •...
DRESSING THE BUSINESS TO SUIT THE MOOD What do I feel like delivering to my customers today? Umm what about… • Violated Co...
REQUISITE AGILITY NOT RECKLESS AGILITY Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020
WHAT IS REQUISITE AGILITY? Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020 Requisite: Required by the nature of things. Agility: ...
HOW HEALTHY IS THE HEART OF YOUR ORGANIZATION? • A healthy heart is not constant, if it was constant it would be fragile, ...
REQUISITE AGILITY IS APPLIED THROUGH THESE ITERATIVE STEPS Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020
THE REQUISITE AGILITY FORMULA R A = PA X TA X O A Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020
REQUISITE AGILITY = PA · TA · OA Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020 Personal Agility = PA. Coaches who help individu...
HOW TO MEASURE PA, TA & OA Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020 PA = ΔP ≥ ΔE TA = ΔT ≥ ΔE OA = ΔO ≥ ΔE
EXERCISE • Is your coaching strength more in PA orTA or OA? • Why do you enjoy in what you do ? • Where is your center of ...
REQUISITE AGILITY REFRAMES CONTRADICTIONS T H R E AT S B E C O M E E N E R G I E S O P P O S I T E S B E C O M E C O M P L...
REQUISITE AGILITY (RA) FEEDS ON VUCA Sources of power in a business Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020 Static Busine...
RA BUSINESSES HAVE INTEGRITY WITHIN CHANGE Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020 By Delivering a Consistent … within ch...
RA BUSINESSES CHANGE WITH INTEGRITY Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020 By Scaffolding New… While maintaining… Value ...
A FIELD GUIDE TO AGILITY I D E N T I F Y I N G A G I L I T Y I N T H E W I L D Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020
DYNAMIC PRACTICES OF AGILITY • InformationTransparency- makes the sharing of the knowledge increasingly relevant to connec...
DYNAMIC PRACTICES OF AGILITY • Sensing and seizing opportunities – is important to drive innovation as the catalyst of cha...
EXCELLO LAW Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020 Companies get direct access to partner-level lawyers, who in turn rec...
DEGREE OF ENVIRONMENTAL CHANGE Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020 Degree of environmental change is determined by e....
DEGREE OF AGILITY Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020 Degree of agility is determined by:  Flexibility inherent to t...
NEXT STEPS FOR AGILE LEADERS If you are planning an AgileTransformation or have one underway, it may be helpful to think a...
THANK YOU Amit Arora · RequisiteAgility.org © 2020 Please if you have any questions just ask www.requisiteagility.org amit...
Requisite Agility

×