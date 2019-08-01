Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Swag�Audiobook Audiobooks�Free�Download�Swag LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
Swag This�"brilliant�caper"�(New�York�Times)�from�bestselling�author�Elmore�Leonard�is�a�rollicking�tale�of�modern�urban c...
Swag
Swag
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Audiobooks Free Download Swag

2 views

Published on

Audiobooks Free Download Swag

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Audiobooks Free Download Swag

  1. 1. Swag�Audiobook Audiobooks�Free�Download�Swag LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Swag This�"brilliant�caper"�(New�York�Times)�from�bestselling�author�Elmore�Leonard�is�a�rollicking�tale�of�modern�urban crime�featuring�a�cast�of�small�time�criminals�with�big�time�dreams. Ernest�Stickley�Jr.�figures�his�luck's�about�to�change�when�Detroit�used�car�salesman�Frank�Ryan�catches�him�trying to�boost�a�ride�from�Ryan's�lot.�Frank's�got�some�surefire�schemes�for�getting�rich�quick�all�of�them�involving guns�and�all�Stickley�has�to�do�is�follow�"Ryan's�Rules"�to�share�the�wealth. But�sometimes�rules�need�to�be�bent,�maybe�even�broken�to�succeed�in�the�world�of�crime,�especially�when�the "brains"�of�the�operation�knows�less�than�nothing.
  3. 3. Swag
  4. 4. Swag

×