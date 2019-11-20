ディープラーニングによるユーザーの行動予測

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ディープラーニングによる行動予測 澪標アナリティクス株式会社 野田諒那 2019/11/18 実践者向けディープラーニング勉強会 ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 1
会社紹介：澪標アナリティクス
会社概要 会 社 名：澪標アナリティクス株式会社 代表取締役：井原 渉 顧 問：栗原 聡（慶應義塾大学教授） 所 在 地：東京都中央区日本橋兜町8番8号 中島ビルディング５階 事 業 内 容：データ分析に関する各種事業 アドバイザリーサービス ...
人工知能 澪標アナリティクスの強み 事業に必要な価値お客様のビッグ データ 共同研究等を通じ以下の大学や 文部科学省・経済産業省・総務省等との 共同プロジェクト経験を持っております。 主な共同研究先(研究終了を含む) 国立電気通信大学 国立北海...
主な取引先（敬称略、順不同） ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2018, All rights reserved. 株式会社NTTデータ数理システム 株式会社システム計画研究所 株式会社 リクルート コミュニケーションズ...
提供可能ソリューションマップ ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2018, All rights reserved. トライアル分析 定常分析 自動分析ツール (アプリ向けソリューション) 分析官派遣 分析基盤構築 ログ設...
ユーザの行動予測
ユーザーの行動予測とは ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 8 ソーシャルゲームなら・・・ プレイ履歴や各イベント内容から、顧客の好むイベントや施策を見出す ショッピング...
ユーザーの行動予測とは ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 9 業績向上に直結する指標となる値（KPI）が刻々と変化 する中、様々な指標値の推移を把握し、その変化の要 因...
問題解決プロセス ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 10
CRISP-DM ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 11 CRISP-DM (CRoss-Industry Standard Process for Data Mini...
CRISP-DM ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 12 CRISP-DM (CRoss-Industry Standard Process for Data Mini...
1.ビジネスの理解（課題把握） ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 13 顧客数をさらに分解 KPIツリーをつくる。 ビジネスで目指す最終目標(KGI)を頂点として要素を...
1.ビジネスの理解（余談） ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 14 専門家の意見を組み込むことで、より精度の高い結果を出せる 提供データ 説明変数 ・気温 ・湿度 ・降...
1.ビジネスの理解（余談） ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 15 プロジェクトの方向性の誤りに気付ける うちの社員が「業務の合間」にやってる 作業をAIで自動化させて...
CRISP-DM ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 16 CRISP-DM (CRoss-Industry Standard Process for Data Mini...
2.データの理解 ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 17 KPIをもとに、散布図、ヒストグラムなどで集計し、課題と相関関係にあるデータを洗い出す。 この過程で、集計する...
CRISP-DM ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 18 CRISP-DM (CRoss-Industry Standard Process for Data Mini...
3. データの準備 ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 19 ・ 欠損値処理 欠損値を含むデータを削除・補完するかを適切に判断をし、処理を行う。 ・ 外れ値の除去 基準を...
CRISP-DM ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 20 CRISP-DM (CRoss-Industry Standard Process for Data Mini...
4. モデリング ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 21 モデリングの流れ ・回帰 ・決定木 ・クラスタリング ・ニューラルネット ・XGBoost モデル選定 ハイパ...
CRISP-DM ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 22 CRISP-DM (CRoss-Industry Standard Process for Data Mini...
5. 評価 ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 23 評価方法 オフライン評価 オンライン評価 モデル作成に使用しなかったデー タを用いた精度の検証 実際のユーザに対して...
5. 評価 ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 24 モデルの使用方法の検討 モデルをどのように使っていくのかを検討する。 ①精度 ②更新頻度 を考慮してモデルの使い方を...
CRISP-DM ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 25 CRISP-DM (CRoss-Industry Standard Process for Data Mini...
6. 展開 ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 26 「5.評価」で考えた使用方法・更新頻度を基に実際に施策をユーザーに対して展開する 継続監視 市場の変化に伴い、今まで...
CRISP-DMに要する時間短縮への取り組み
問題解決プロセスに要する時間短縮への取り組み ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 28 例えば、ソーシャルゲームのユーザーの分析依頼が来た場合、上記の「弊社実施範 囲」を...
MioCompass概要 ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 29 1.ダッシュボードによる可視化機能 2.データ取込と分析用データ生成の自動化 3.モデル作成の自動化 ...
1.ダッシュボードによる可視化機能 可視化機能の特徴 ・ユーザ動向や売上状況を可視化 ・注目して動向を観察したいユーザー群のみのデータを、マウス操作のみ で抽出することが可能 ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, ...
MioCompass 活用方法 インストールn日後継続率 ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 31 決定木による要因分析！ 新規継続率が下がって来た・・・ 対策を打たなけ...
2.データ取込と分析用データ生成の自動化 ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 32 0.分析依頼 1.ビジネス 理解 2.データ 理解 3.データ 準備 4.モデリング ...
システム構成図 ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 33 ログ データ ユーザ データ マスタ データ 他 集計 ログ データ ユーザ データ マスタ データ 他 GCE...
3.モデル作成の自動化 ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 34 マウス操作だけで、モデル構築ができる機能を持っています。 0.分析依頼 1.ビジネス 理解 2.データ ...
項目 1W 2W 3W 4W NDA締結 要件定義 環境整備 データの提供(※1) データ検品 実装 テスト・不具合対応 導入スケジュール 3d 5d 7d 両社合同作業 御社作業弊社作業 ご発注より最短1ヶ月で実施テスト開始！ 5d 5d 3...
活用事例
mobcast様 広告配信でのデータ分析活用 ① ユーザー行動の分析により、課金する可能性の高いユーザーを予測分析 ② 分析結果を広告配信プラットフォーム「UAC」に学習させて、広告配信に適用 UAC … 「Universal Appli Ca...
A社様 国外でのユーザー離脱防止にデータ分析活用 国外展開しているアプリのユーザー離脱ポイントを行動データから要因分析 → A国ではカードを進化させたユーザーの離脱率が高いことが判明 適確な施策によりユーザー離脱率が改善 日本 A国 Rare ...
今後の取り組み ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 39
今後の取り組み ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 40 1. ハイパーパラメータの自動チューニング 0.分析依頼 1.ビジネス 理解 2.データ 理解 3.データ 準備...
今後の取り組み ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 41 2. ニューラルネットからXGBoostへ 実行速度や精度などの観点から総合的に判断し、Miocompass内部...
PR ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 42 正社員積極採用中！！
YOU can count on US. ©Miotsukushi Analytics Inc. 2019, All rights reserved. 43
