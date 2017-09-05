MINTOK http://mintok.com Introductory Tutorial for Mintok Upload videos, music, comedy ,clip also watch video, remix, funn...
Register For Free Any user can register for free and then able to upload video, movie, music , images, and articles
Upload Videos Register For Free and then You can Upload Number of video, music, picture also you can able to create write ...
Watch Videos You Can Watch video, music, movie picture
Your profile is your home base. Users can go to your profile and can see what you look like, your bio, and any other infor...
Mintok Video Your Video is a place to Submit and showcase all your videos you upload or find on mintok. Other people can s...
Mintok Video Example How they Look Like
Mintok Videos You can share your Videos on other social networks. On video - click the Share button. Then Share on other s...
Start To Watch and Upload Your Videos On Mintok Register for Free
Mintok | Music | Video | Watch Movie Online | Upload and Share
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mintok | Music | Video | Watch Movie Online | Upload and Share

32 views

Published on

The Entertainment Platform Mintok ,where you can upload videos, music, comedy ,clip also watch video, remix, funny, movie and trends before they go off.

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Mintok | Music | Video | Watch Movie Online | Upload and Share

  1. 1. MINTOK http://mintok.com Introductory Tutorial for Mintok Upload videos, music, comedy ,clip also watch video, remix, funny, movie and trends
  2. 2. Register For Free Any user can register for free and then able to upload video, movie, music , images, and articles
  3. 3. Upload Videos Register For Free and then You can Upload Number of video, music, picture also you can able to create write articles
  4. 4. Watch Videos You Can Watch video, music, movie picture
  5. 5. Your profile is your home base. Users can go to your profile and can see what you look like, your bio, and any other information you sharing about yourself, your channels ,your videos ,and people can also subscribe channels,
  6. 6. Mintok Video Your Video is a place to Submit and showcase all your videos you upload or find on mintok. Other people can subscribe to your Videos and the videos you add will show up in their feed and trending
  7. 7. Mintok Video Example How they Look Like
  8. 8. Mintok Videos You can share your Videos on other social networks. On video - click the Share button. Then Share on other social network you wish to share like facebook, twitter, On Mintok .
  9. 9. Start To Watch and Upload Your Videos On Mintok Register for Free

×