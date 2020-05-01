Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Easy Autopilot V3 This method works, Guaranteed! Guaranteed Profit! ($50 Your First Day, and 30$ to 50$+ Daily Afterwards)...
Let’s Start: Also if anyone does a free signup at your referral link you get around 35 -38 gems (one gem to redeem for eac...
Step 2 : Download This PDF Template At The Following Site: PLACEHOLDER After The PDF Has Been Downloaded,Upload The PDF To...
Good Luck!! Step 6 : A Listing of Websites where you'll be able to share free eBooks is found here: https://merabheja.com/...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Btc autopilot method_make_700-800__per_week

29 views

Published on

bitcoin information

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Btc autopilot method_make_700-800__per_week

  1. 1. Easy Autopilot V3 This method works, Guaranteed! Guaranteed Profit! ($50 Your First Day, and 30$ to 50$+ Daily Afterwards) No Investment required 100% Auto-pilot Takes Only 10 Minutes To Set-Up Easy To Follow GuideTutorial Newbie Friendly It is the only method that works. Updated 2020
  2. 2. Let’s Start: Also if anyone does a free signup at your referral link you get around 35 -38 gems (one gem to redeem for each box) along with 30% amount of gems for every offer they complete. Automate Opening Of The Boxes With The Following Script: https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/382073-lootbits-io/code The Above Script is a Tampermonkey Script,Tampermonkey is a Browser Extension Usually Used To Automate Simple User Activity. Payment Proof : http://paymentproof.club/?tag=lootbits-io This Website Pays Bitcoins for every box opened. The Link Above is my Referral link,Which By Signing Up Will Give you 35 - 50 Gems Instead of the Original Starting amount of 35 Gems and trust me you will need this to start the whole process. https://lootbits.io/?invite=1756793
  3. 3. Step 2 : Download This PDF Template At The Following Site: PLACEHOLDER After The PDF Has Been Downloaded,Upload The PDF To The Following Site: https://www.sejda.com/pdf-editor At The Above Site Edit/Change The Referral Link Of The PDF To Your Referral Link,Your Referall Link Can Be Found By Clicking On The Invite Tab on the Lootbits.io Site. Step 3 : The best way now to spread our referral link is through distributing this PDF for free. Do not worry you’re not being compelled to manually send this PDF to anyone ( If You Want You Can ). Step 4 : Have you ever heard of: https://www.scribd.com/ Basically scribd.com is a website that allows people to share and download e-books for free. Make sure that you simply transfer the PDF together with your referral link there. You will gain 30-100 downloads daily if you transfer the PDF together with your referral here. Step 5 : Another good website is: Slideshare allows you to upload power point presentations. Open up your Microsoft PowerPoint and paste all of the PDF info onto PowerPoint displays. Save the presentations and upload them on Slideshare. You will get 30-100 downloads daily if you upload the eBook with your referral here. https://www.slideshare.net/
  4. 4. Good Luck!! Step 6 : A Listing of Websites where you'll be able to share free eBooks is found here: https://merabheja.com/best-websites-to-download-free-ebooks/ Upload the eBook To the maximum amount as sites as you'll be able to. Also share your referral link to online Marketing Forums. Few of these are: https://www.blackhatworld.com/ https://www.warriorforum.com/ https://www.wickedfire.com/ https://www.digitalpoint.com/ you get the point Step 7 : Doing this you'll begin obtaining like 3000-5000 or maybe a lot of downloads daily to your eBook, and like 1000- 4000 of the downloaders will join your referral. This will make you 1-2 BTC in a week ( You will make more money if you use more time to setup this Auto-Pilot ) Step 8 : Sit back and watch your cash rolling In. Step 9 : Post Your payment proof at the thread from wherever you bought This eBook.

×