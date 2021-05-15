Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
15/5/2021 Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/tra-gop-vario-150/ 1/7 Trả góp Vari...
15/5/2021 Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/tra-gop-vario-150/ 2/7 Giá Honda Va...
15/5/2021 Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/tra-gop-vario-150/ 3/7 trước phù hợ...
15/5/2021 Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/tra-gop-vario-150/ 4/7 Khi mang xe ...
15/5/2021 Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/tra-gop-vario-150/ 5/7 Đèn LED cực ...
15/5/2021 Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/tra-gop-vario-150/ 6/7 Ở phiên bản ...
15/5/2021 Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/tra-gop-vario-150/ 7/7 Nguyễn Vũ Ph...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Automotive
33 views
May. 15, 2021

Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021

Honda Vario 150 2021 là dòng xe cực Hot tại thời điểm hiện tại. Nhằm giúp khách hàng dễ dàng tiếp cận dòng xe này, Minh Long Motor hỗ trợ mua xe Vario 150 trả góp với lãi suất cực ưu đãi.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021

  1. 1. 15/5/2021 Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/tra-gop-vario-150/ 1/7 Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021 Honda Vario 150 2021 là dòng xe cực Hot tại thời điểm hiện tại. Nhằm giúp khách hàng dễ dàng tiếp cận dòng xe này, Minh Long Motor hỗ trợ mua xe Vario 150 trả góp với lãi suất cực ưu đãi. Tóm tắt nội dung [Ẩn] 1 Mua trả góp xe Vario 150 giá bao nhiêu? 2 Quy trình mua xe Vario 150 trả góp 2.1 Bước 1: Xác định giá và lãi suất phiên bản Vario 150 cần mua 2.2 Bước 2: Chuẩn bị giấy tờ cần thiết 2.3 Bước 3: Hoàn tất trả góp Vario 150 2.4 Bước 4: Đồng kiểm Vario 150 và mang xe về 3 Honda Vario 150 2021 có gì mới? 4 Hỏi đáp thường gặp khi mua trả góp Vario 150 Mua trả góp xe Vario 150 giá bao nhiêu? Để mua xe Vario 150 trả góp, khách hàng cần biết giá ra biển của Vario 150. Vì lãi suất và giá trị trả trước sẽ được tính dựa trên giá ra biển của Vario 150, theo hộ khẩu của từng khách hàng. Hiện tại, Honda Vario 150 có các màu như: Đen tem đỏ, Đỏ nhám, Đen, Nâu, Bạc, Trắng đỏ với giá: 5 5 1 / ( bình chọn ) Liên hệ
  2. 2. 15/5/2021 Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/tra-gop-vario-150/ 2/7 Giá Honda Vario 150 ra biển số Giá đại lý TP. HCM Thị Xã Huyện Đen tem đỏ 51.5 Triệu 58.200.000 54.100.000 53.600.000 Đỏ nhám 51.5 Triệu 58.200.000 54.100.000 53.600.000 Đen 51.5 Triệu 58.200.000 54.100.000 53.600.000 Trắng đỏ 51.9 Triệu 58.600.000 54.500.000 54.000.000 Nâu bạc 52.5 Triệu 59.200.000 55.100.000 54.600.000 Lưu ý: giá tham khảo tại thời điểm hiện tại có thể thay đổi theo từng thời gian và phụ thuộc vào mức thuế theo địa chỉ hộ khẩu của khách hàng đứng tên xe. Quy trình mua xe Vario 150 trả góp Nhằm tạo sự thuận tiện trong quá trình trả góp Honda Vario 150, khách hàng cần lần lượt thực hiện 4 bước theo quy trình sau: Bước 1: Xác định giá và lãi suất phiên bản Vario 150 cần mua Đầu tiên, phải nói đến lãi suất hàng tháng khi mua Honda Vario 150 trả góp. Tại Minh Long Motor, có 4 ngân hàng trả góp chính cho khách hàng lựa chọn bao gồm: HD Saison, Fe Credit, Jaccs, MB Bank. Mỗi ngân hàng sẽ có lãi suất và chính sách đi kèm khác nhau, nhưng sẽ không sai lệch quá lớn. Để tiện cho việc tham khảo, Minh Long Motor đề xuất bảng lãi suất tham khảo như sau: Đơn vị: 1000 đồng Bảng giá trả góp Vario 150 màu Đen Tem Đỏ ra biển số tại TP.Hồ Chí Minh (Tạm tính) TRẢ TRƯỚC 9 THÁNG 12 THÁNG 18 THÁNG 25% 14,625 5,809 4,582 3,364 30% 17,550 5,422 4,277 3,141 35% 20,475 5,036 3,973 2,917 50% 29,250 3,877 3,059 2,247 60% 35,100 3,104 2,449 1,800 Lưu ý: bảng lãi suất tham khảo từ 1 ngân hàng, thực tế sẽ có nhiều ngân hàng với mức lãi suất tốt hơn. Giá được tính dựa trên giá Vario 150 Đen Tem Đỏ tại thời điểm lập bảng và có thể biến động trong tương lai. Với mức trả góp này khách hàng chỉ cần trả trước 13-15 triệu để sở hữu Vario 150 trả góp. Tuy nhiên Minh Long Motor khuyến khích khách hàng nên tham khảo mức trả Liên hệ
  3. 3. 15/5/2021 Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/tra-gop-vario-150/ 3/7 trước phù hợp với tình trạng kinh tế bản thân. Mức trả trước càng cao hồ sơ sẽ càng dễ đậu và lãi suất sẽ tiết kiệm hơn rất nhiều. Bước 2: Chuẩn bị giấy tờ cần thiết Để mua Honda Vario 150 trả góp khách hàng cần chuẩn bị các giấy tờ sau: Giấy CMND/ Căn cước công dân.  Hộ khẩu hoặc Giấy phép lái xe. Bên cạnh đó, Minh Long Motor còn hỗ trợ hình thức trả góp Vario 150 Online cho khách hàng ở xa. Khách hàng chỉ cần chụp ảnh giấy tờ cần thiết và upload lên địa chỉ:Tra-gop- Vario-150-Online. Hoặc khách hàng có thể liên hệ Zalo/Hotline: 0786.0000.36 và gửi ảnh chụp hồ sơ để nhân viên xét duyệt hồ sơ. Ưu điểm của hình thức này là khách hàng ở xa hoặc nhân viên công sở có quỹ thời gian hạn hẹp. Bằng hình thức trả góp Online sẽ không cần lên cửa hàng nhiều lần, chỉ cần 1 lần duy nhất lúc hoàn tất thủ tục và mang xe về; vô cùng tiện lợi. Bước 3: Hoàn tất trả góp Vario 150 Sau khi đã xác định xong hạn mức trả trước và chuẩn bị giấy tờ. Khách hàng cần liên hệ chi nhánh Minh Long Motor gần nhất tại: Địa chỉ Minh Long Motor; hoặc liên hệ Hotline: 0786.0000.36 để nhân viên chuẩn bị hồ sơ và xe trước, đảm bảo thời gian nhanh nhất cho khách hàng. Ở bước này nhân viên ngân hàng sẽ làm hồ sơ và tư vấn khách hàng một lần nữa toàn bộ về trả góp Vario 150. Khách hàng nên lấy số điện thoại của nhân viên trả góp, vì cavet, biển số cũng như các vấn đề trả góp khác, nhân viên sẽ phụ trách hỗ trợ khách hàng. Bước 4: Đồng kiểm Vario 150 và mang xe về Sau khi hoàn tất bước 3, khách hàng sẽ được nhân viên cửa hàng kiểm tra và giao xe ngay sau đó. Lúc này khách hàng cần kiểm tra xe thật kỹ và yêu cầu nhân viên khắc phục, đổi mới nếu có sự cố, vấn đề không mong muốn. Liên hệ
  4. 4. 15/5/2021 Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/tra-gop-vario-150/ 4/7 Khi mang xe về, khách hàng cần tuân thủ các quy tắc rodai xe như không chạy quá 40km/h và không tăng tốc đột ngột. Sau 150km khách hàng nên quay lại cửa hàng để được nhân viên kiểm tra và thay nhớt xe lần đầu. Honda Vario 150 2021 có gì mới? Honda Vario 150 2021 được coi là dòng xe tay ga đáng mua nhất năm. Với thiết kế thể thao, hiện đại mẫu xe luôn đón đầu xu thế với các phiên bản. Sở hữu kích thước với chiều dài X rộng X cao lần lượt từ 1919 x 679 x 1062 mm. Khung cơ sở và khoảng sáng gầm lần lượt là 1280 và 132mm. Chiều cao yên đạt 769 mm với trọng lượng xe 112 kg nặng hơn phiên bản cũ. Thiết kế thể thao đón đầu xu hướng Lấy cảm hứng từ những dòng motor Sport, Vario 150 sở hữu cụm đèn LED được vuốt cao vô cùng bắt mắt. Hệ thống đèn demi luôn sáng đảm bảo an toàn khi lưu thông trong mọi điều kiện thời tiết bất lợi. Liên hệ
  5. 5. 15/5/2021 Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/tra-gop-vario-150/ 5/7 Đèn LED cực ngầu và ấn tượng Xe được trang bị hệ thống keyless cùng khóa Smartkey chống trộm khiến tỉ lệ mất trộm dòng xe này gần như bằng 0%. Hệ thống chìa khóa thông minh, chống trộm cắp trên Vario 150 Liên hệ
  6. 6. 15/5/2021 Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/tra-gop-vario-150/ 6/7 Ở phiên bản mới Vario 150 sử dụng động cơ cải tiến mạnh mẽ hơn giúp xe dễ dàng đạt công suất cực đại 13,1 Hp tại 8.500 rpm. Cao hơn hẳn phiên bản trước chỉ đạt 12,4 Hp tại 8.500 rpm. Động cơ thế hệ mới mạnh mẽ hơn thế hệ cũ Hỏi đáp thường gặp khi mua trả góp Vario 150 Mua Vario 150 trả góp cần đưa trước bao nhiêu? Khi mua Vario 150cc trả góp khách hàng cần đưa trước 13-15 triệu tùy màu và giá ra biển của xe. Trả góp Vario 150 cần giấy tờ gì? Khách hàng trả góp cần là công dân trên 18 tuổi và có giấy tờ: Giấy CMND/ Căn cước công dân.  Hộ khẩu hoặc Giấy phép lái xe. Thủ tục mua vario 150 trả góp Bình Dương? Qúy khách có thể nộp hồ sơ online, nếu đậu hồ sơ thì Minh Long Motor sẽ thông báo cho Qúy khách đến cửa hàng để lấy xe. Quy trình này áp dụng cho cả khách mua góp Vario ở Bình Dương, THCM và tất cả các tỉnh thành khác. Liên hệ
  7. 7. 15/5/2021 Trả góp Vario 150 với lãi suất ưu đãi mới nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/tra-gop-vario-150/ 7/7 Nguyễn Vũ Phúc Đạt Nguyễn Vũ Phúc Đạt có niềm đam mê và am hiểu về các dòng xe Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki... Với mục tiêu xây dựng cồng động xe với thương hiệu Minh Long Motor, uy tín và chất lượng. Tạo sân chơi đến cho những người đam mê có chung niềm vui về xe pkl        Xem đánh giá xe Honda Vario 150 2021 kèm giá bán, TSKT, màu sắc mới nhất. Liên hệ

×