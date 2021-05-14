Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mua xe NVX 155 trả góp với lãi suất thấp 2021

Xe Yamaha NVX trả góp tại Minh Long Motor đang có chính sách hỗ trợ khách hàng với thủ tục đơn giản và lãi suất ưu đãi nhất.

  Mua xe NVX 155 trả góp với lãi suất thấp 2021

Xe Yamaha NVX trả góp tại Minh Long Motor đang có chính sách hỗ trợ khách hàng với thủ tục đơn giản và lãi suất ưu đãi nhất.

Yamaha NVX 155 VVA giá trả góp mới nhất

Giá Yamaha NVX155 tại TP Hồ Chí Minh – Tạm Tính

Giá đề xuất Giá đại lý Giá ra biển
NVX 125 hết hàng 39.700.000 45.900.000
NVX 155 thế hệ 1 52.240.000 49.500.000 56.300.000
NVX 155 thế hệ 2 53.000.000 53.000.000 59.800.000
NVX155 Monster 54.000.000 54.000.000 60.800.000
NVX155 Đen Vàng 53.000.000 54.000.000 60.800.000

Giá Yamaha NVX 155 tại khu vực Hà Nội – Tạm Tính

Giá đề xuất Giá đại lý Giá ra biển
  NVX 125 hết hàng 40.700.000 46.900.000
NVX 155 thế hệ 1 52.240.000 50.500.000 57.300.000
NVX 155 thế hệ 2 53.000.000 54.000.000 60.800.000
Monster 54.000.000 55.000.000 61.800.000
Đen Vàng 53.000.000 55.000.000 61.800.000

Lưu ý: giá có thể thay đổi trong tương lai. Khách hàng liên hệ Hotline:0786.0000.36 để được nhân viên tư vấn cụ thể.

Lãi suất khi mua xe NVX trả góp

Khi trả góp NVX 155, mức giá mà khách hàng trả sẽ được tính trên giá ra biển. Bên dưới là bảng lãi suất được tham khảo từ số liệu từ ngân hàng HD SaiSon khi mua NVX 155 Đen vàng ra biển tại TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Hiện nay, Minh Long Motor có nhận trả góp qua: HD SaiSon, Fe Credit, Jaccs, MB Bank. Và các khách ở khu vực khác khi ra biển số thường có giá thấp hơn với bảng Tạm tính.

Đơn vị: 1000 đồng

Bảng lãi suất trả góp Yamaha NVX 155 Đen vàng ra biển số tại TP.Hồ Chí Minh (Tạm tính)

TRẢ TRƯỚC 9 THÁNG 12 THÁNG 18 THÁNG
25% 15,250 6,056 4,777 3,507
30% 18,300 5,654 4,460 3,274
35% 21,350 5,251 4,142 3,041
50% 30,500 4,042 3,189 2,342
60% 36,600 3,236 2,554 1,876

Lưu ý: bảng lãi suất tạm tính, có thể thay đổi theo thời gian.

Một số câu hỏi về trả góp xe NVX 155

Trả góp Yamaha NVX 155 cần đưa trước bao nhiêu?

Khách hàng cần đưa trước từ 11-16 triệu, tùy vào từng phiên bản.

Nợ xấu có trả góp Yamaha NVX 155 được không?
  Không, Minh Long Motor không hỗ trợ đối với khách hàng có nợ xấu. Nếu khách hàng chỉ thuộc phạm vi chú ý thì khách vẫn có thể trả góp NVX 155.

Mua xe NVX 155 trả góp cần gì?

Để mua xe NVX 155 trả góp khách hàng cần chuẩn bị:
- Chứng minh nhân dân / Căn cước công dân / Passport
- Hộ khẩu / Bằng lái

Khách hàng ở xa có thể tham gia chương trình trả góp NVX 155 Online. Khách hàng chỉ cần chụp ảnh hồ sơ cần thiết và gửi cho nhân viên thông qua Hotline/Zalo: 0786.0000.36 hoặc Fanpage Minh Long Motor.

Trả góp NVX 155 có được nhận Cavet gốc không?

Được, trong điều kiện khách hàng trả trước >50% giá trị xe. Cụ thể:
- Khách hàng trả trước <50%: ngân hàng giữ cavet gốc và gửi bạn cavet photo có giá trị sử dụng cho khách để tham gia giao thông. Khi thanh toán xong giá trị xe khách sẽ được nhận cavet gốc từ ngân hàng.
- Khách hàng trả trước >50%: ngân hàng sẽ chuyển cavet gốc cho khách ngay khi nhận được từ cơ quan chức năng.

Tại sao nên mua xe Yamaha NVX 155 trả góp

Yamaha NVX 155 mẫu xe đã được Yamaha nâng cấp gần đây với công nghệ VVA và Y- Connect. Là dòng xe khá hot nên mặc dù giá NVX 155 VVA được đề xuất với tầm 5X nhưng thực tế lại thường xuyên bị đội giá lên khá nhiều. Lựa chọn trả góp, khách hàng sẽ hạn chế được rủi ro bị đội giá khi mẫu xe trở nên khan hiếm trong tương lai.

Ở phiên bản thế hệ thứ 2, Yamaha NVX đã được bổ sung công nghệ Y Connect để theo dõi thông tin cuộc gọi, tin nhắn trên đồng hồ hiển thị của xe.
  Ứng dụng Y-connect cho phép kiểm tra thông tin xe và điện thoại 2 chiều

Công nghệ VVA được bổ sung cho NVX 155 thúc đẩy mẫu xe tốc độ với khả năng tăng tốc vượt trội. Đường kính và hành trình piston của NVX 155 được nâng cấp 58 X 58.7 mm, tỉ số nén tăng lên 11,6: 1. Đầu nạp cũng được nâng lên thành 20,5 mm cho khả năng xử lý hiệu quả nhiên liệu tăng hiệu suất của động cơ.

Hiệu suất van biến thiên trên NVX 155

Ước tính, Yamaha NVX 155 có công suất cực đại lên đến 15 mã lực tại 8000 vòng/phút. Mô men xoắn cực đại cũng đạt 13,9 Nm tại 6500 vòng/phút
  Động cơ NVX 155 với nhiều cải tiến cho hiệu suất và khả năng tiết kiệm nhiên liệu tối ưu

Mức tiêu hao nhiên liệu tuy vậy chỉ duy trì ở mốc 2,19 lít cho 100km. Với bình xăng 5,5 lít NVX 155 VVA có thể vận hành đến ~210 km cho một lần nạp đầy bình

Nguyễn Vũ Phúc Đạt

Nguyễn Vũ Phúc Đạt có niềm đam mê và am hiểu về các dòng xe Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki... Với mục tiêu xây dựng cồng động xe với thương hiệu Minh Long Motor, uy tín và chất lượng. Tạo sân chơi đến cho những người đam mê có chung niềm vui về xe pkl

