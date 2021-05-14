Successfully reported this slideshow.
Để quá trình mua xe Click Thái trả góp dễ dàng hơn, Minh Long Motor xin giới thiệu với quý khách hàng quy trình trả góp Honda Click 150 sau.

  1. 1. 14/5/2021 Mua xe Click Thái trả góp với mức lãi suất tốt nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/mua-xe-click-thai-tra-gop/ 1/6 Hướng dẫn mua xe Click Thái trả góp mới nhất Để quá trình mua xe Click Thái trả góp dễ dàng hơn, Minh Long Motor xin giới thiệu với quý khách hàng quy trình trả góp Honda Click 150 sau. Tóm tắt nội dung [Ẩn] 1 Bảng giá Click Thái 150 trả góp 2 Bảng giá Click Thái 125i trả góp 3 Quy trình trả góp Honda Click Thái 3.1 Bước 1: Xác định mức trả trước phù hợp 3.2 Bước 2: Chuẩn bị giấy tờ tùy thân 3.3 Bước 3: Làm thủ tục trả góp xe Click Thái 3.4 Bước 4:  Kiểm tra và mang Click Thái về nhà 4 Tại sao nên mua Honda Click Thái trả góp 5 Một số câu hỏi về Click Thái 150 trả góp Bảng giá Click Thái 150 trả góp Giá Click Thái trả góp sẽ được tính dựa trên giá ra biển số xe của từng khu vực. Đối với mỗi khu vực khác nhau sẽ có mức thuế khác nhau, từ đó dẫn đến mức giá ra biển sẽ khác nhau. Bảng giá trả góp ở dưới chỉ mang tính chất tham khảo tại khu vực cụ thể và có thể thay đổi theo thời gian. Khách hàng liên hệ Hotline: 0786.0000.36 để được cập nhật giá mới nhất. Mua xe Honda Click 150 trả góp dễ dàng tại Minh Long Motor Rate this post Liên hệ
  2. 2. 14/5/2021 Mua xe Click Thái trả góp với mức lãi suất tốt nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/mua-xe-click-thai-tra-gop/ 2/6 Giá xe Click Thái 150 Màu xe Khu vực Giá đại lý Giá ra biển số Trắng Cam, Đen Cam, Đen, Trắng, Xanh TP HCM 95.500.000 105.200.000 Hà Nội 96.500.000 106.200.000 Đơn vị: 1.000 đồng Bảng lãi suất trả góp Honda Click Thái 150 ra biển số tại TP HCM (Tạm tính) TRẢ TRƯỚC 9 THÁNG 12 THÁNG 18 THÁNG 50% 51,950 6,876 5,423 3,981 60% 62,340 5,503 4,341 3,187 Bảng giá Click Thái 125i trả góp Giá xe Click Thái 125 Màu xe Khu vực Giá đại lý Giá ra biển số Trắng, Đen, Đỏ Đô TP HCM 74.500.000 81.700.000 Hà Nội 75.500.000 81.700.000 Đơn vị: 1.000 đồng Bảng lãi suất trả góp Honda Click Thái 125 ra biển số tại TP HCM (Tạm tính) TRẢ TRƯỚC 9 THÁNG 12 THÁNG 18 THÁNG 50% 40,950 5,422 4,277 3,141 60% 49,140 4,340 3,424 2,515 Quy trình trả góp Honda Click Thái Bước 1: Xác định mức trả trước phù hợp Đầu tiên dựa vào bảng bên trên, khách hàng cần xác định giá và mức trả trước phù hợp đối với kinh tế của bản thân. Tùy vào mức trả trước mà các ngân hàng sẽ có các chế độ hỗ trợ khác nhau, cụ thể: Mức trả góp < 50%: ngân hàng/công ty tài chính sẽ tiến hành giữ cà vẹt gốc và cấp cho khách hàng cà vẹt photo. Bạn sẽ nhận bản gốc sau khi hoàn tất giá trị xe. Mức trả góp > 50%: khách hàng sẽ được cấp cà vẹt gốc. Ở Click 150 khách cần đưa trước 50-60% giá trị xe nên thường sẽ rơi vào trường hợp 2. Bước 2: Chuẩn bị giấy tờ tùy thân Khi mua Click Thái 150 trả góp khách hàng cần: Liên hệ
  3. 3. 14/5/2021 Mua xe Click Thái trả góp với mức lãi suất tốt nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/mua-xe-click-thai-tra-gop/ 3/6 Là công dân đủ 18 tuổi trở lên Chứng Minh Nhân Dân/Căn cước hoặc Passport Sổ hộ khẩu hoặc bằng lái xe Bảng kê sao lương trong 6 tháng gần nhất (nếu có) Thẻ Bảo hiểm y tế do công ty cấp (nếu có) Hợp đồng lao động (nếu có) Bước 3: Làm thủ tục trả góp xe Click Thái Cách 1: Sau khi chuẩn bị đầy đủ giấy tờ cần thiết khách hàng có thể liên hệ chi nhánh Minh Long Motor gần nhất để đặt lịch hẹn (tránh phải xếp hàng chờ làm thủ tục, lấy xe). Cách 2: Để hỗ trợ khách hàng ở xa, Minh Long Motor hỗ trợ trả góp Click Thái 150 Online và trả góp Click Thái 125i. Khách hàng chỉ cần chụp ảnh giấy tờ cần thiết ở Bước 2 và gửi cho nhân viên. Hình thức này sẽ tiết kiệm rất nhiều thời gian đối với khách hàng ở xa. Tránh trường hợp khách hàng ở tỉnh thiếu hồ sơ phải đi lên đi về nhiều lần. Sau khi nhận được hồ sơ, nhân viên sẽ tiến hành xét duyệt Online và trả kết quả cho khách hàng.  Khách hàng nhận được thông báo đạt hồ sơ, chỉ cần đến trực tiếp cửa hàng để hoàn tất thủ tục trả góp và mang xe về trong ngày. Bước 4:  Kiểm tra và mang Click Thái về nhà Ở bước này nhân viên sẽ giao xe và tiến hành đồng kiểm với khách hàng. Nếu trong quá trình kiểm tra có phát sinh vấn đề, khách hàng cần phản hồi ngay cho nhân viên để khắc phục. Trường hợp nhân viên phục vụ không tốt khách hàng có thể phản hồi tại Hotline: 078600 0036. Đối với dòng xe tay ga Click Thái, khách hàng cần đến cửa hàng sau khi chạy đủ 150 km đầu tiên để nhân viên tiến hành kiểm tra và thay nhớt lần đầu cho xe. Tại sao nên mua Honda Click Thái trả góp Honda Click Thái là mẫu xe tay ga nổi tiếng bởi ngoại hình, thiết kế và chất lượng. Honda Click luôn là mẫu xe lý tưởng được đem ra so sánh với các mẫu xe tay ga khác trong phân khúc. Liên hệ
  4. 4. 14/5/2021 Mua xe Click Thái trả góp với mức lãi suất tốt nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/mua-xe-click-thai-tra-gop/ 4/6 Màu sắc cam trắng vô cùng đẹp mắt Sở hữu thiết kế thể thao và phong cách phối màu mới lạ của thị trường Thái Lan, Honda Click dễ dàng chinh phục những khách hàng khó tính ngay từ cái nhìn đầu tiên. Khóa Smartkey nâng cao tính bảo mật cho xe Hệ thống khóa Smartkey với chức năng định vị và mở cốp từ xa gia tăng tính bảo mật và tiện ích. Liên hệ
  5. 5. 14/5/2021 Mua xe Click Thái trả góp với mức lãi suất tốt nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/mua-xe-click-thai-tra-gop/ 5/6 Đồng hồ LCD thể hiện thông số đẹp mắt rõ ràng Đồng hồ LCD hiện đại dạng kỹ thuật số với nền xanh cho khả năng hiển thị tốt dưới mọi điều kiện thời tiết. Động cơ bền bỉ theo năm tháng Một số câu hỏi về Click Thái 150 trả góp Mua Honda Click Thái trả góp đưa trước bao nhiêu? Nếu làm biển số thành phố cần trả trước 25 triệu khi mua Click 125 và trả trước tối thiểu 40 triệu khi mua click 150. Lãi suất khi mua trả góp có cao không? Liên hệ
  6. 6. 14/5/2021 Mua xe Click Thái trả góp với mức lãi suất tốt nhất 2021 https://minhlongmoto.com/mua-xe-click-thai-tra-gop/ 6/6 Lãi suất phụ thuộc vào các giấy tờ trong hồ sơ và mức trả trước, số tháng trả góp mà bạn lựa chọn. Nếu trả trước càng nhiều, số góp tháng càng ngắn thì lãi suất càng thấp. Bạn xem chi tiết bảng lãi suất trong bài nhé! Tôi không có bảng lương, hợp đồng lao động thì sao? Bạn sẽ được duyệt hồ sơ trả góp nếu không bị nợ xấu. Và bạn chỉ cần chụp CMND và sổ hộ khẩu (hoặc bằng lái xe) gửi qua online để được duyệt hồ sơ góp. Honda Click 150 tay ga được yêu thích của Thái Lan Bảng giá và review xe Click 125 mới nhất Nguyễn Vũ Phúc Đạt Nguyễn Vũ Phúc Đạt có niềm đam mê và am hiểu về các dòng xe Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki... Với mục tiêu xây dựng cồng động xe với thương hiệu Minh Long Motor, uy tín và chất lượng. Tạo sân chơi đến cho những người đam mê có chung niềm vui về xe pkl        Liên hệ

