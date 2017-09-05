Do we really need sanity testing?

Nowadays, enterprises want software applications that deliver optimal user experience across many devices, operating systems, and browsers. While developing a custom software application, the developers have to create a large number of source code files to meet complex business requirements. They also use software builds to compile the source code files into executable code efficiently. They can even run the executable code as standalone software artefact on a computer. The programmers can further handover the build as a specific version of the software to the QA professionals for testing.