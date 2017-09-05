Do we really need Sanity Testing?
Nowadays, enterprises want software applications that deliver optimal user experience across many devices, operating systems, and browsers. While developing a custom software application, the developers have to create a large number of source code files to meet complex business requirements. They also use software builds to compile the source code files into executable code efficiently. They can even run the executable code as standalone software artefact on a computer. The programmers can further handover the build as a specific version of the software to the QA professionals for testing.

  3. 3. They also perform smoke testing to ensure that the critical functionalities of the software are working flawlessly before handing over the software to testers. The smoke test results help developers to decide if the software is stable or ready enough for elaborate testing. Additionally, they have to perform sanity testing to check if the defects and performance issues found in the software are fixed. In addition to being unscripted and undocumented, sanity testing helps testers to evaluate limited features and functionality of the software efficiently. However, each enterprise must perform sanity testing to check if the functionality of the software is working as expected.
  Why Enterprises Must Perform Sanity Testing? A Subset of Regression Testing The testing professionals perform regression testing to assess the impact of recent program or code change on the existing features and functionalities of the software. The regression testing results help testers to determine if the software is working in the expected way despite changes made to its source code. They can perform sanity testing as a subset of regression testing after the defects found during regression testing are fixed. Sanity testing will help them to check if the defect fixes and code changes are affecting the software's specific functionality.
  5. 5. Ensure User Requirements are met The primary aim of sanity testing is to check if the software is working as expected despite bug fixes and code changes. While performing sanity testing, the testers check if the specific functionality or section of the code is working as expected despite changes made to the code. Also, they evaluate the software based on specification documents. Also, they check if the software is meeting precise user requirements despite changes made to its source code. That is why; many enterprises also perform sanity testing as a subset of acceptance testing.

