นำเสนอขันธ์5

เรื่อง หลักธรรมทางพระพุทธศาสนา ชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ ๔ ครูชูชาญ จันที ครูผู้สอน
ขันธ์ 5 (เบญจขันธ์) เป็นหลักธรรมในศาสนาพุทธ ที่สอดคล้องกับเรื่ องของ “ทุกข์” ตามหลักอริยสัจ 4 โดยหมายถึง กองแห่งรูปธรรมและ...
ขันธ์ 5 ประกอบด้วยกองรูปธรรม และ นามธรรมทั้ง 5 คือ รูป เวทนา สัญญา สังขาร และวิญญาณ ซึ่งสามารถแยก ออกเป็น 1 รูป และ 4 นาม ...
1.รูปขันธ์ หมายถึง กองรูป ส่วนที่เป็นร่างกาย พฤติกรรม คุณสมบัติต่างๆ ของร่างกาย และ ส่วนประกอบที่เป็นรูปธรรมทั้งหมด รูป เม...
2.เวทนาขันธ์ หมายถึง กองเวทนา ส่วนที่เป็น ความรู้สึกทุกข์ สุข ดีใจ พอใจ เวทนา ความสุข-ทุกข์ เช่น เราลองตั้งใจให้เป็นสุข สั...
3.สัญญาขันธ์ หมายถึง กองสัญญา ส่วนที่เป็นการจาสิ่งที่ได้รับ
4.สังขารขันธ์ หมายถึง กองสังขาร ส่วนที่เป็น การคิดปรุงแต่ง โดยสามารถแยกแยะสิ่งที่รู้สึก หรือจดจาได้ เช่น ความรู้สึกดีใจ รู...
5.วิญญาณขันธ์ หมายถึง กองวิญญาณ หรือ จิต เป็นการรู้แจ้งถึงสิ่งต่างๆ ผ่านทางตา หู จมูก ลิ้น กาย และใจ เช่น เมื่อยมาก แต่สัก...
ขันธ์5

×