XXX Campeonato Sudamericano Mayores XX Campeonato Sudamericano Under 21, Juvenil & Cadetes I Campeonato Suramericano de Parakarate

XXX Campeonato Sudamericano Mayores
XX Campeonato Sudamericano Under 21, Juvenil & Cadetes
I Campeonato Suramericano de Parakarate
Santa Cruz 2020

Published in: Sports
XXX Campeonato Sudamericano Mayores XX Campeonato Sudamericano Under 21, Juvenil & Cadetes Kata y Kumite I Campeonato Suramericano de Parakarate

  1. 1. XXX Campeonato Sudamericano Mayores XX Campeonato Sudamericano Under 21, Juvenil & Cadetes Kata y Kumite I Campeonato Suramericano de Parakarate Santa Cruz 2020 BOLETIN Nº 01 Santa Cruz, 06 de Enero de 2020 Señores: Presidentes de Federaciones Nacionales Miembros de la Confederación Sudamericana de Karate Presente.- Cordiales Saludos: La Confederación Sudamericana de Karate y la Federación Boliviana de Karate (Fe.Bo.Ka), tienen el agrado de invitarlos a participar en el “XXX Campeonato Sudamericano de Mayores, XX Campeonato Sudamericano Under-21, Juvenil y Cadetes y I Campeonato Suramericano de Parakarate”, a realizarse del 20 al 26 de Abril de 2020 en la Ciudad de Santa Cruz de la Sierra – Bolivia. De la misma manera, nos complace informar que a partir del presente campeonato suramericano iniciamos con la competencia de Parakarate dando paso a que atletas tanto en damas como en varones con discapacidad motora en silla de ruedas, discapacidad visual y discapacidad intelectual a partir de 16 años en adelante, puedan representar a sus países bajo la modalidad de kata. Asimismo, ratificamos el compromiso asumido de poder coadyuvar a 1 árbitro por país con los gastos pagados de Alojamiento por nuestra federación nacional para todos los países participantes que se hospeden en hoteles oficiales. Por otro lado informamos de nuestro compromiso firme de apoyar con el pago de alimentación a la totalidad de los árbitros participantes con calificación internacional de los diferentes países que participarán del presente campeonato Suramericano. Adjunto en este 1er Boletín encontraran, detalles del campeonato, categorías a disputarse, Programa Oficial, local del Campeonato como así también los hoteles Seleccionados tanto Sede como Sub Sedes. Con este motivo, saludamos a ustedes Atentamente Dr. Julio Escudero Lic. Kjarol Herrera Balderas PRESIDENTE C.S.K. PRESIDENTE Fe.Bo.Ka COMITÉ ORGANIZADOR Dr. José Bazoalto Medrano COMITÉ ORGANIZADOR
  2. 2. XXX Campeonato Sudamericano Mayores XX Campeonato Sudamericano Under 21, Juvenil & Cadetes Kata y Kumite I Campeonato Suramericano de Parakarate Santa Cruz 2020 DETALLES DEL CAMPEONATO LUGAR Y FECHA El Campeonato se llevará a cabo en la ciudad de Santa Cruz, Bolivia del 20 al 26 de Abril de 2020 en el COLISEO CERRADO JHON PICTOR BLANCO ubicado en calle Roberto Cuellar entre Teniente Hormando Balcázar y 27 de Mayo, zona barrio lindo. Coliseo Jhon Pictor Blanco Ubicación: Roberto Cuellar, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia https://maps.app.goo.gl/ZoeBz PARTICIPANTES Podrán participar todos los países afiliados a la Confederación Sudamericana de Karate INSCRIPCIONES Todos los países, deberán proceder a la inscripción de sus participantes (atletas, técnicos, oficiales, jueces, árbitros, etc.) a través de la plataforma ON LINE hasta el día 06 de abril de 2020 IMPOSTERGABLEMENTE, mayores detalles se enviará en el boletín 02. El sistema On line de registro, estará abierto a hasta horas 00:00 del día 06 de abril de 2020, las inscripciones fuera de plazo tendrán un recargo de $us 10 adicionales. PREMIACION Medalla al primer, segundo y dos terceros lugares por prueba. PESAJE Se llevará a cabo el miércoles 22 de abril de 2020 de 07:00 hasta las 09:00 en cada hotel oficial.
  3. 3. XXX Campeonato Sudamericano Mayores XX Campeonato Sudamericano Under 21, Juvenil & Cadetes Kata y Kumite I Campeonato Suramericano de Parakarate Santa Cruz 2020 REGLAMENTO Se aplicará el reglamento oficial vigente de la W.K.F. KUMITE INDIVIDUAL Podrán participar un máximo de dos (2) atletas por país y por cada categoría de peso. KUMITE EQUIPOS Hasta un (1) equipo por país y por categoría. Se emplearán 4 áreas de tatamis para el desarrollo de la competencia y se instalará áreas de calentamiento ENTRENAMIENTOS Se realizarán desde el lunes 20, martes 21 y miércoles 22 de abril en el COLISEO JHON PICTOR BLANCO, Sede de la competencia. Estos entrenamientos deberán ser reservados con cita previa para utilización del área de competencia, las cuales serán programadas a partir del día lunes 20 de abril por los respectivos responsables. Las reservas deberán enviar al correo electrónico: feboka1@gmail.com con copia a jose_remberto11@hotmail.com hasta el día 06 de abril de 2020 IMPOSTERGABLEMENTE. Importante: Sólo se atenderá a las delegaciones que se hospeden en el Hotel Sede y Subsedes. SEGURO MEDICO El Comité Organizador se responsabilizará por el servicio médico de primeros auxilios en el lugar de competencia, como así también del traslado en caso de ser necesario para atención médica o internación hospitalaria llegado el caso, lo cual será cubierto con el Seguro obligatorio de $us 10.00 pagados por cada atleta a la Federación Boliviana de Karate de acuerdo a nómina otorgada por cada país. La Federación Nacional que NO abone el Seguro deberá presentar la constancia de la contratación de su Seguro particular, siendo de su exclusiva responsabilidad toda atención médica fuera del Área de competencia, debiendo firmar además la correspondiente Exención de Responsabilidad. TRANSPORTE Para poder garantizar el transporte del Aeropuerto a los Hoteles Oficiales donde se hospedarán las Delegaciones es necesario que envíen al Comité Organizador hasta el día 06 de abril de 2020, la cantidad de personas, línea aérea, número de vuelo y hora de llegada de
  4. 4. XXX Campeonato Sudamericano Mayores XX Campeonato Sudamericano Under 21, Juvenil & Cadetes Kata y Kumite I Campeonato Suramericano de Parakarate Santa Cruz 2020 sus delegaciones. El Comité Organizador ha previsto que cada delegación tendrá un máximo de 2 traslados Aeropuerto – Hoteles Oficiales – Aeropuerto, en consecuencia cada país deberá coordinar con especial cuidado las llegadas de sus delegaciones a los fines que estos arribos NO se produzcan en forma individual alterando el transporte Aeropuerto – Hotel Oficial – Aeropuerto. De plantearse alguna situación, deberá aguardar el transporte general con alguna otra Delegación. El Comité Organizador no se responsabiliza del transporte del aeropuerto para aquellas Delegaciones que no informen su llegada hasta el día 06 de abril de 2020, y tampoco se atenderá a las Delegaciones que NO estén hospedadas en los Hoteles Oficiales del evento. El transporte Hotel – Coliseo Jhon Pictor Blanco, partirá únicamente desde los Hoteles Oficiales dispuesto por el Comité Organizador CURSOS Los cursos de arbitraje y entrenadores se realizarán en el Hotel Sede, los días estipulados en el Programa. HOTELES OFICIALES Todas las reservaciones hoteleras se deben hacer a través de la Agencia Oficial: SEATUR AGENCIA DE VIAJES Y TURISMO comunicándose con la señora Lic. VERÓNICA OSINA LIMALOBO hasta el día 06 de Abril de 2020 mediante correo electrónico veosli1@hotmail.com teléfono Celular/WhatsApp: (+591) 75444081. Se adjunta relación de Hoteles Oficiales. Atentos saludos José Bazoalto Medrano Comité Organizador jose_remberto11@hotmail.com Kjarol Herrera Balderas Presidente Fe.Bo.Ka Comité Organizador feboka1@gmail.com
  5. 5. XXX Campeonato Sudamericano Mayores XX Campeonato Sudamericano Under 21, Juvenil & Cadetes Kata y Kumite I Campeonato Suramericano de Parakarate Santa Cruz 2020 PROGRAMACION FECHA HORA ACTIVIDAD LUGAR LUNES, 20 DE ABRIL DE 2020 TODO EL DIA Llegadas de las Delegaciones participantes HOTELES OFICIALES 09:00 Inicio de inscripciones de las Delegaciones HOTEL SEDE 09:00 Inscripciones curso Kata y Kumite árbitros y coach 09:30 Curso teórico Kumite (árbitros) 12:00 Examen escrito Kumite (árbitros) 15:30 Evaluación practica Kumite (árbitros) 18:00 CIERRE DE INSCRIPCIONES MARTES, 21 DE ABRIL DE 2020 09:00 Inscripciones de las delegaciones HOTEL SEDE 09:00 Curso teórico de Kata (árbitros) 11:30 Examen teórico Kata (arbitro) 11:30 Evaluación practica Kata (arbitro) 16:00 Curso, reglas WKF COACH 18:00 CIERRE DE INSCRIPCIONES MIERCOLES 22 DE ABRIL DE 2020 07:00 a 09:00 Pesaje oficial HOTELES OFICIALES 10:30 Entrega de resultados (árbitros) 11:30 Congresillo técnico HOTEL SEDE 15:00 - 18:00 INICIO DE COMPETENCIA. HOTEL SEDE Kata equipo 14-17 (Femenino – Masculino) COLISEO JHON PICTOR BLANCO Kata individual 12-13, 14-15, 16-17 (Femenino – Masculino) 19:30 Asamblea Anual de la C.S.K. HOTEL SEDE 20:30 Cena de bienvenida a Autoridades e invitados especiales POR DESIGNAR JUEVES 23 DE ABRIL DE 2020 09:00 A 16:30 Kata Individual Under 21 Femenino y Masculino Kata Equipo Under 21 Femenino y Masculino JHON PICTOR BLANCO Kumite individual Femenino 12-13, -42kg, -47kg, +47kg Kumite individual Masculino 12 - 13, -40kg, -45kg, - 50kg, -55kg, +55kg. Kumite Individual Femenino Under 21 -50kg, - 55kg, - 61kg, -68kg, + 68kg. Kumite Individual Masculino Under 21 -60kg, - 67kg, -75kg, -84kg, +84 kg. 17:00 INAGURACION
  6. 6. XXX Campeonato Sudamericano Mayores XX Campeonato Sudamericano Under 21, Juvenil & Cadetes Kata y Kumite I Campeonato Suramericano de Parakarate Santa Cruz 2020 PROGRAMACIÓN FECHA HORA ACTIVIDAD LUGAR VIERNES 24 DE ABRIL DE 2020 09:00 - 18:00 ** Competencia Categorías Parakarate ** Modalidad Kata atletas damas y varones con discapacidad motora en silla de ruedas, discapacidad visual y discapacidad intelectual a partir de 16 años en adelante JHON PICTOR BLANCO Kumite individual Femenino 14 -15, -47kg, - 54kg, +54 Kg Kumite individual Masculino 14-15, -52kg, - 57kg,- 63kg, -70kg, +70kg. Kumite Individual Femenino 16-17, -48kg, - 53kg, - 59kg, + 59kg. Kumite Individual Masculino 16-17, -55kg, - 61kg, - 68kg, -76kg, +76kg SÁBADO 25 DE ABRIL DE 2020 09:00 - 18:00 Campeonato Suramericano Mayores: JHON PICTOR BLANCO Kata Individual Adulto Fenemino y Masculino Kata Equipo Femenino y Masculino Kumite Individual Femenino -50kg, -55kg. - 61kg, - 68kg, +68kg. Kumite Individual Masculino -60kg, -67kg, - 75kg, - 84kg, +84kg. Kumite Equipo Femenino y Masculino DOMINGO 26 DE ABRIL DE 2020 --- RETORNO DELEGACIONES AEROPUERTO VVI EsobligatorioparalosCoach participantes del CampeonatoSuramericano 2020, realizar el curso respectivo ya que, de no hacerlo, NO podrán participar en el Campeonato antesmencionado. ASPECTOS ECONOMICOS CONCEPTO VALOR INSCRIPCION DE COMPETIDORES KUMITE USD $ 80.- INSCRIPCION DE COMPETIDORES KATA USD $ 80.- INSCRIPCIÓN AL SEMINARIO DE KUMITE USD $ 150.- INSCRIPCIÓN AL SEMINARIO DE KATA USD $ 150.- INSCRIPCIÓN AL SEMINARIO DE KUMITE Y KATA USD $ 250.- INSCRIPCIÓN CURSO COACH USD $ 100.- CUOTA AFILIACIÓN ANUAL POR PAIS USD $ 400.- INSCRIPCIÓN DE CADA EQUIPO USD $ 150.- INSCRIPCION FUERA DE PLAZO USD $ 10.- Adicional SEGURO MEDICO USD $ 10.- ** LA INSCRIPCIÓN A LOS CAMPEONATOS JUVENIL Y SENIOR SERÁ INDIVIDUAL Y POR SEPARADO. *** TODOS LOS VALORES SERÁN CANCELADO A TESORERIA DE LA CONFEDERACIÓN SURAMERICANA DE KARATE.
  7. 7. XXX Campeonato Sudamericano Mayores XX Campeonato Sudamericano Under 21, Juvenil & Cadetes Kata y Kumite I Campeonato Suramericano de Parakarate Santa Cruz 2020 HOTELES Disponemos de los siguientes hoteles los mismos que deberán ser reservados y confirmados hasta el día 06 de ABRIL DE 2020, caso contrario la organización NO se hace responsable de coadyuvar en la gestión del hospedaje tanto en el hotel sede como en los Subsede, las reservas y pago se recibirán en la siguiente dirección: Agencia Oficial: SEATUR Contacto: Lic. Verónica Osina Limalobo Mail: veosli1@hotmail.com Cel./WhatsApp: +591 75444081 A continuación detallamos precios y características de los hoteles: HOTEL SEDE 5***** ESTRELLAS DIRECCIÓN: Av. San Martín Nro. 7 (Zona Equipetrol) Check In: A partir de las 12:00 Check Out: De 00:00 a 11:00 a.m Capacidad: Para 250 Personas. Contacto: Lic. Verónica Osina Limalobo Mail: veosli1@hotmail.com Cel./WhatsApp: +591 75444081 TIPO DE SUITE CANTAIDAD DE PERSONAS TARIFA SUITE EJECUTIVA Departamento de: 1 habitación 1 persona – 1 Cama 2 Personas – 1 o 2 Camas 3 Personas – 3 Camas $us 90.- $us 130.- $us 150.- SUITE SENIOR Departamento de: 2 habitaciones 2 personas – 2 Camas 3 personas – 3 Camas 4 personas – 4 Camas $us 155.- $us 180.- $us 205.-
  8. 8. XXX Campeonato Sudamericano Mayores XX Campeonato Sudamericano Under 21, Juvenil & Cadetes Kata y Kumite I Campeonato Suramericano de Parakarate Santa Cruz 2020 SUITE FAMILIAR Departamento de: 3 habitaciones 3 personas – 3 Camas 4 personas – 4 Camas 5 personas – 5 Camas 6 personas – 6 Camas $us 190.- $us 210.- $us 235.- $us 260.- SUITE EJECUTIVA: SUITE SENIOR: SUITE FAMILIAR:
  9. 9. XXX Campeonato Sudamericano Mayores XX Campeonato Sudamericano Under 21, Juvenil & Cadetes Kata y Kumite I Campeonato Suramericano de Parakarate Santa Cruz 2020 Todas las habitaciones del Hotel ***** YOTAÚ ALL SUITES incluyen Desayuno Buffet Americano, además disponen de: Cocina: Cocina compartida Comida & bebida: Snack-bar Internet: ¡Gratis! Hay conexión a internet Wi-Fi disponible en todo el establecimiento. Servicios de recepción: Registro de entrada / salida / Servicio de conserjería / Guardaequipaje / Información turística / Cambio de moneda / Recepción 24 horas Servicios de limpieza: Servicio diario de camarera de pisos / Servicio de planchado / Servicio de lavandería. General: Zona TV / salón de uso compartido / Zona de fumadores / Servicio de despertador / Habitaciones / familiares / Habitaciones no fumadores El hotel se encuentra en la mejor Zona residencia y empresarial de Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Zona Equipetrol. HOTEL SUBSEDE: SEMSES HOTEL BOUTIQUE PLAZA 5***** ESTRELLAS Dirección: Calle 24 de Septiembre esquina Sucre Nº5 – Plaza Central Check In: A partir de las 14:00 Check Out: 12:00 del medio dia. Contacto: Lic. Verónica Osina Limalobo Mail: veosli1@hotmail.com Cel./WhatsApp: +591 75444081 TARIFAS TIPO DE HABITACIÓN CANTAIDAD DE PERSONAS TARIFA SIMPLE – 1 HABITACIÓN 1 Cama KING SIZE (2.00mx2.00m) 1 persona – 1 Cama 2 Personas – 1 o 2 Camas $US. 55.- $US. 70.- DOBLE – 1 HABITACIÓN 2 camas TWIN (1.90mx 1.00m) 2 personas – 2 Camas $us 80.- TRIPLE – 1 HABITACIÓN 3 camas individuales TWIN 3 personas – 3 Camas $us 105.- La tarifa incluye lo siguiente: - Welcome drink - Desayuno Buffet Americano. - Internet Wi Fi áreas comunes y habitaciones. - Piscina - Sauna seco y vapor. - Parqueo
  10. 10. XXX Campeonato Sudamericano Mayores XX Campeonato Sudamericano Under 21, Juvenil & Cadetes Kata y Kumite I Campeonato Suramericano de Parakarate Santa Cruz 2020 XXX Campeonato Sudamericano Mayores XX Campeonato Sudamericano Under 21, Juvenil & Cadetes Kata y Kumite I Campeonato Suramericano de Parakarate Santa Cruz 2020 HOTEL SUBSEDE: SEMSES HOTEL BOUTIQUE CENTRO 5***** ESTRELLAS Dirección: Calle René Moreno Nº 247 – Zona Central. Check In: A partir de las 14:00 Check Out: 12:00 del medio dia. Contacto: Lic. Verónica Osina Limalobo Mail: veosli1@hotmail.com Cel./WhatsApp: +591 75444081 TARIFAS TIPO DE HABITACIÓN CANTAIDAD DE PERSONAS TARIFA SIMPLE – 1 HABITACIÓN 1 Cama KING SIZE (2.00mx2.00m) 1 persona – 1 Cama 2 Personas – 1 o 2 Camas $US. 55.- $US. 70.- DOBLE – 1 HABITACIÓN 2 camas TWIN (1.90mx 1.00m) 2 personas – 2 Camas $us 80.- TRIPLE – 1 HABITACIÓN 3 camas individuales TWIN 3 personas – 3 Camas $us 105.- La tarifa incluye lo siguiente: - Welcome drink - Desayuno Buffet Americano. - Internet Wi Fi áreas comunes y habitaciones. - Piscina - Sauna seco y vapor. - Parqueo

