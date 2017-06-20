ORIENTACION VOCACIONAL Nombres: Álvaro Aravena Álvaro Bustos Rodrigo Silva Jorge Zamorano Universidad de valparaiso Carrer...
Vocación
¿Qué es la vocación? • En primer lugar, es importante saber que la vocación no es algo con lo cual uno nace. Las personas ...
¿Qué es la vocación? • La palabra vocación suele utilizarse como garantía de felicidad; es decir, quien realiza algo para ...
¿Qué es la vocación? • La vocación se cree que es algo interno, que nos impulsa hacia una determinada actividad, la cual h...
La búsqueda vocacional • La búsqueda vocacional tiene por ende que ir de la mano de una búsqueda personal, del autoconocim...
La búsqueda vocacional • Así, la vocación se va construyendo a partir de las experiencias familiares, sociales, escolares,...
• En la medida que cada uno de nosotros realice actividades en las cuales podamos desarrollar nuestros talentos y podamos ...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional
No Psicológicas Psicológicas Globales e Integrales - Factores Causales o Fortuitos (Miller y Form) - Factores Económicos (...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques No Psicológicos. – La elección vocacional es conforme a una serie de fa...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques No Psicológicos. – Factores causales o fortuitos. • La elección vocacio...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques No Psicológicos. – Factores Sociológicos. • Influencia de la cultura y ...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Hacen hincapié en los elementos internos del individuo ...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Enfoque de Rasgos y Factores. • Adecuar los rasgos pers...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Enfoque de Rasgos y Factores. • Adecuar los rasgos pers...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Enfoque de Rasgos y Factores. • Adecuar los rasgos pers...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Modelo Psicodinamico. • Elección vocacional según la mo...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Modelo Psicodinamico. • Enfoque Psicoanalítico. – La el...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Modelo Psicodinamico. • Enfoque de las Necesidades. – E...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Modelo Psicodinamico. • Enfoque del Concepto de Si Mism...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Modelo Psicodinamico. • Enfoque del Concepto de Si Mism...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Modelo Psicodinamico. • Enfoque del Concepto de Si Mism...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Enfoque Evolutivo de E. Ginberg. • Hacer una elección v...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Enfoque Evolutivo de E. Ginberg. • Estadio de la Fantas...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Enfoque Evolutivo de E. Ginberg. • Estadio Provisional....
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Enfoque Evolutivo de E. Ginberg. • Estadio Provisional....
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Enfoque Evolutivo de E. Ginberg. • Estadio Relista. – A...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Psicológicos. – Los Enfoques de Toma de Decisiones. • Ferdrickson enume...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Generales. – Integran las tendencias psicológicas, sociológicas y econó...
Teorías sobre la Orientación Vocacional • Enfoques Generales. – Modelo Tipologico de J. L. Holland. • Las personas selecci...
¿Quienes influyen en la elección?
Los padres • Los padres influyen directamente. • Una forma mediante la herencia directa, si un hijo hereda el negocio de l...
• También influyen mediante los materiales que les proporcionan para jugar, fomentando o desanimando, determinadas aficion...
Los amigos • La mayoría de los adolescentes tienen planes que concuerdan con los de sus padres y amigos. • Los adolescente...
Los profesionales de la educación • Los profesores tienen una gran influencia en los planes de los estudiantes vinculados ...
La capacidad mental factor para la orientación vocacional
Inteligencia • Los adolescentes brillantes tienden mas a hacer elecciones vocacionales de acuerdo con sus habilidades inte...
Aptitudes • La posesión o falta de ciertas aptitudes puede ser crucial en el éxito profesional. • Las diferentes ocupacion...
Remuneración y satisfacción en el trabajo. • Cada vez es mas evidente que las elecciones y motivaciones en la selección de...
Elección: trabajo, ejército o universidad • El trabajo es elegido por los hijos de familias numerosas, de estratos socioec...
• La universidad aceptada por jóvenes de familias mas pequeñas, con nivel socioeconómico más alto, que tenían puntuaciones...
Roles Sexuales y Orientación Vocacional Los adolecentes están muy influenciados por las expectativas sociales en cuanto al...
Expectativas Culturales • Hay diferencias entre los intereses por alguna carrera entre hombres y mujeres. • Los hombres pr...
• Las preferencias de los varones están muy estereotipadas. • Las mujeres no estereotipan como los hombres. • En la actual...
Barreras Culturales • Hay un cierto estigma de desviación en la adolescencia en mostrar algún interés en carreras o trabaj...
Trabajos no tradicionales: mujeres • PREFIEREN • NO PREFIEREN Prefieren No prefieren Ejercito Electrónica Mecánica Automot...
Trabajos no tradicionales: hombres Prefieren No prefieren Técnico de laboratorio médico Comerciante minorista Asistente mé...
Motivación Femenina • Algunas mujeres, especialmente las que tienen un bajo nivel educativo, no están suficientemente moti...
Nivel Socioeconómico y Prestigio • Hay factores socioeconómicos y de prestigio que influye en la elección vocacional de lo...
Prestigio • Algunos adolescentes quieren hacer un trabajo simplemente porque suena atractivo o porque tiene mucho prestigi...
4. La importancia de un empleo en una empresa depende del tamaño de la empresa. 5. El servicio personal es degradante. Val...
Clase Social y Aspiraciones • Dependiendo de la clase social es la tendencia vocacional, es decir, entre mayor nivel econó...
• En ocasiones los padres, profesores, orientadores o otras personas, intervienen en la decisión de los jóvenes, persuadié...
Raza y Aspiraciones • No hay datos concretos que la raza sea por sí sola un factor determinante en las aspiraciones ocupac...
• Los adolescentes afroamericanos tienen mucho menos oportunidades de empleo que los adultos y sus pares blancos caucasian...
En un estudio de aspiraciones según la raza se concluyo: 1. Parece haber más diferencias de género que étnicas. 2. Las dif...
Objetivos de la Orientación Vocacional Según Aguirre Baztán (1996)
los objetivos de todo proceso de orientación están dirigidos: • - En primer lugar, al conocimiento del alumno, es decir, a...
los objetivos de todo proceso de orientación están dirigidos: • - En segundo lugar, deben dirigirse hacia los padres, ya q...
los objetivos de todo proceso de orientación están dirigidos: • - Por último, la escuela, la cual debe entregar a sus alum...
Algunos de test de orientación vocacional en Chile
Test Vocacionales • Entre algunos de los test que suelen ser aplicados a los jovenes chilenos encontramos: • Test de Kuder...
Test de Kuder • Fue creado por la Facultad de Psicología de UNIACC. Esta prueba se realiza en línea. Contiene 168 pregunta...
Test Voceduc • Esta es la versión en línea del Test Inventario de Intereses Profesionales. Puedes realizarlo en www.vocedu...
TEST DE ADECUACIÓN VOCACIONAL • Elaborado por A. Campos y J. Bofill. • brindado por el Preuniversitario Interactivo UC.. C...
• Las universidades suelen tener sus propios Test Vocacionales, ofrecidos a los interesados en estudiar en sus establecimi...
Técnicas de Orientación Vocacional
Técnicas de Orientación Vocacional • López Bonelli plantea tres técnicas de investigación: – La entrevista. – La técnica d...
La entrevista en orientación vocacional • es individual, el objetivo es que el individuo sea capaz de elegir qué profesión...
La técnica de reflejo • Pretende que el sujeto se autocomprenda y resuelva sus problemas Consiste en que el sujeto exprese...
Entrevista de información • Trata de clarificar la imagen distorsionada sobre un trabajo o profesión, ya sea por falta de ...
×