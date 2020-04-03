A2 Level Media Film Webpage Codes and Conventions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Webpage Codes & Conventions By Ana Vasilescu
Layout and Design Layout & Design Centre Of Page: The centre of the page must contain the most important information Image...
Layout and Design The websites’ home page uses a picture of the film’s postcard as the centre of the page so as to grab th...
Technical Codes Technical codes are interactive parts of the website, such as clickable links, videos or moving images. Mo...
Content A website must contain useful and informative content that gives the viewer all the information necessary. The inf...
Content The website provides an entire section of links to buying the soundtrack of the film, the film’s facebook and the ...
Genre The website creator’s choice of layout and design is based on existing genres (e.g. Tabloid, Comedy Film, Lifestyle ...
Target Audience Different audiences find specific layouts and fonts more appealing than other, this is used to attract the...
