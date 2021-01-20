Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
El uso de las Tic en la vida cotidiana Diana Fabiola Castillo Cepeda M1C3G28-131
Introducción Cuando hablamos de las TIC o Tecnologías de Información y Comunicaciones, nos referimos a un grupo diverso de...
Las TIC en casa La incorporación de las tics en los hogares genera diversos cambios en las formas de comunicación, uniendo...
Las TIC en el ámbito educativo Las escuelas se han visto en la necesidad de incluir las TICS en la preparación de las futu...
Las TIC en el ámbito laboral Las nuevas tecnologías han transformado el mundo laboral, tanto para la búsqueda de empleo, c...
Conclusión El termino de las TIC se emplea de modo semejante al de la “Sociedad de la información”, es decir, se usan para...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El uso de las tic en la vida

27 views

Published on

presentación sobre el uso de las tic

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El uso de las tic en la vida

  1. 1. El uso de las Tic en la vida cotidiana Diana Fabiola Castillo Cepeda M1C3G28-131
  2. 2. Introducción Cuando hablamos de las TIC o Tecnologías de Información y Comunicaciones, nos referimos a un grupo diverso de prácticas, conocimientos y herramientas, vinculados con el consumo y la transmisión de la información y desarrollados a partir del cambio tecnológico vertiginoso que ha experimentado la humanidad en las últimas décadas, sobre todo a raíz de la aparición de Internet.(Raffino,2020)
  3. 3. Las TIC en casa La incorporación de las tics en los hogares genera diversos cambios en las formas de comunicación, uniendo a los miembros de la familia incluyendo a los no presentes en el entorno familiar. El internet en especial ha llegado a ser una herramienta básica para cada uno de los miembros del hogar, tanto como para los niños y jóvenes en la toma de sus clases en línea debido a estos tiempos de pandemia, como para los adultos en realizar pagos, consultas de diferentes temas, realizar compras
  4. 4. Las TIC en el ámbito educativo Las escuelas se han visto en la necesidad de incluir las TICS en la preparación de las futuras generaciones y para ello debe integrar la nueva cultura: alfabetización digital, material didáctico, fuente de información, instrumento para realizar trabajos, etc. Gracias a esto ha mejorado su satisfacción personal, el rendimiento en su trabajo y la relación con el alumnado, debido a la amplia gama de posibilidades que ofrecen estimulando la creatividad, la experimentación y la manipulación. Aunque también tiene sus desventajas como la distracción, perdida de tiempo, la adicción el
  5. 5. Las TIC en el ámbito laboral Las nuevas tecnologías han transformado el mundo laboral, tanto para la búsqueda de empleo, como para la contratación o la forma de trabajar. Las TIC es una herramienta importante para las empresas ya que les ayudan a difundir su imagen corporativa. Esta es una manera muy eficaz de promocionar el producto, diferenciarse de los competidores y tener más presencia en la sociedad. Las TIC también facilitan la comunicación entre los trabajadores y agilizan gestiones y tareas administrativas varias que se pueden automatizar o hacer por Internet sin tener que desplazarse.(2016)
  6. 6. Conclusión El termino de las TIC se emplea de modo semejante al de la “Sociedad de la información”, es decir, se usan para indicar el cambio en la manera en que consumimos la información hoy en día, respecto a épocas pasadas. Esto tiene que ver con áreas tan distintas como las relaciones amorosas, las finanzas corporativas, la industria del entretenimiento e incluso el trabajo cotidiano. Con ello se quiere decir que las nuevas Tecnologías de la Información y las Comunicaciones han revolucionado nuestra manera de vivir, permitiendo la invención de nuevos bienes y servicios. (Raffino,2020)

×