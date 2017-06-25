Elaboração de Organograma e Estruturação Organizacional MILTON HENRIQUE DO COUTO NETO miltonhenrique@mhempresarial.com
Breve Apresentação Engenheiro Mecânico, UFF MBA em Gestão Empresarial, UVV MBA em Marketing Empresarial, UVV Mestre Ac...
Atuação como Docente Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 3 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 ... Sale...
Elaboração de Organograma e Estruturação Organizacional
Estrutura Organizacional Estrutura organizacional é o instrumento administrativo resultante da identificação, análise, ord...
Estrutura Organizacional Estrutura Física, Organograma, Setores, Fluxos Internos, etc. Pessoas, Relações Pessoais, etc. Mi...
Objetivos da Estrutura Organizacional Identificar as tarefas físicas e mentais que precisam se desempenhadas Agrupar as ta...
Componentes da Estrutura Organizacional Sistema de Responsabilidade Sistema de Autoridade Sistema de Comunicações Sistema ...
Componentes da Estrutura Organizacional Sistema de Responsabilidades ◦ Resultado da alocação das atividades, constituído p...
Componentes da Estrutura Organizacional Sistema de Autoridades ◦ Resultado da distribuição do poder, constituído por: ◦ Am...
Componentes da Estrutura Organizacional Sistema de Comunicações ◦ Resultado da interação entre as unidades organizacionais...
Componentes da Estrutura Organizacional Sistema de Decisão ◦ Resultado da ação sobre as informações, constituído por: ◦ An...
Estrutura Organizacional Estrutura Formal Estrutura Informal Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 13
Estrutura Formal É aquela deliberadamente planejada e formalmente representada, em algum aspecto pelo organograma Milton H...
Estrutura Informal É a rede de relações sociais e pessoas que não é estabelecida ou requerida pela estrutura formal Ocorre...
Fator Humano ◦ A eficiência de uma estrutura depende de sua qualidade intrínseca e do valor e integração das pessoas que n...
Organograma •Organograma é um gráfico que representa a organização formal, configurada na estrutura que foi delineada pelo...
Requisitos •Fácil leitura •Permitir boa interpretação dos componentes da organização •Fazer parte de um processo organizac...
Objetivos Demonstrar a divisão do trabalho Destacar a relação superior-subordinado e a delegação de autoridade e responsab...
Benefícios Permite detectar: ◦ Funções importantes negligenciadas e funções secundárias com demasiada importância ◦ Funçõe...
Limitações Exibe apenas uma dimensão dos relacionamentos existentes entre indivíduos e as frações organizacionais Mostra a...
Tipo Mais Comum de Organograma Clássico (Vertical ou Retangular) É o tipo de organograma mais completo e usual, o qual per...
Significado dos componentes Divisão horizontal do trabalho Autoridadeehierarquia (cadeiadecomando) Unidades de trabalho (c...
Técnicas para Construção Representação dos órgãos 1. Assessores – ligados à linha 2. Assistentes – ligados ao órgão Direto...
Técnicas para Construção Representação das Linhas Órgãos de decisão – representada por linhas verticais Órgãos de assessor...
Organograma Linear de Responsabilidade •Quem participa e em que grau, quando uma atividade ou decisão deve ocorrer na empr...
Organograma Vertical Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 27
Organograma Funcional ou Funcionograma Possibilitar um conhecimento mais íntimo da organização Fornecer detalhes do órgão ...
Outros Tipos de Organogramas Em Barras São representados por intermédio de longos retângulos a partir de uma base vertical...
Em Setores (Setorial ou Setograma) São elaborados por meio de círculos concêntricos, os quais representam os diversos níve...
Outros Tipos de Organogramas Radial (Solar ou Circular) O seu objetivo é mostrar o macro sistema das empresas componentes ...
Outros Tipos de Organogramas Informativo Apresenta um máximo de informações de diversas naturezas relacionadas com cada un...
Modelos de Estruturas Organizacionais Linear Linear (escalar, hierárquica, vertical ou militar) É um tipo de estrutura no ...
Modelos de Estruturas Organizacionais Funcional Funcional Surgiu em oposição à estrutura linear. Na concepção atual, ela g...
Modelos de Estruturas Organizacionais Matricial Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 35
Bibliografia ARAUJO, L. C. G. de. Organização, Sistemas e Métodos e as Tecnologias de Gestão Organizacional. São Paulo: At...
×