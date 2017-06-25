Arranjo Físico e Fluxos em Operações MILTON HENRIQUE DO COUTO NETO miltonhenrique@mhempresarial.com
Arranjo Físico (Layout) É a disposição no espaço dos recursos físicos da operação Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 4
Objetivos do Arranjo Físico Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 5  Reduzir o custo de manuseio de materiais;  Garantir e...
Benefícios do Arranjo Físico 1. Segurança inerente ◦ Saídas de emergência sinalizadas e desimpedidas ◦ Passagens marcadas ...
Importância do Arranjo Físico O arranjo físico inadequado pode levar a: ◦padrões de fluxo longos ou confusos; ◦estoque de ...
Sintomas de Problemas no Arranjo Físico Demora excessiva ◦ Perda de tempo no deslocamento Fluxo confuso de trabalho ◦ Deci...
Tipos Básicos de Arranjo Físico 1. Posicional ou de Posição Fixa 2. Por Processo ou Funcional ou Departamental 3. Celular ...
Importante Tipos de Arranjo Físico ≠ Tipos de Processos Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 10
Processos Está relacionado com os tipos de produção de uma fábrica, que variam significativamente de acordo com suas carac...
Tipos de Processos de Manufatura Projeto ◦ São os processos de manufatura com maior variedade e menor volume ◦ Exemplo: co...
Tipos de Processos de Manufatura Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 13 Processos de manufatura Projeto Intermitente Job s...
Tipos de Processos de Serviços Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 14 Serviços profissionais Podem ser definidos como serv...
Relação entre os Tipos de Processos e os Tipos Básicos de Arranjo Físico Tipo de Processo de Manufatura Tipo Básico de Arr...
O Arranjo Físico Define o Fluxo dos Recursos Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 16 Manufatura Serviços
Arranjo Físico Posicional Os recursos transformados não se movem entre os recursos transformadores. Em vez de materiais, i...
Arranjo Físico Posicional Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 18
Arranjo Físico Posicional Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 19 Outros Exemplos...
Arranjo Físico por Processo Os processos similares (ou processos com necessidades similares) são localizados juntos um do ...
Arranjo Físico por Processo Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 21
Arranjo Físico Celular Os recursos transformados são pré-selecionados para movimentar-se para uma parte específica da oper...
Arranjo Físico Celular Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 23
Arranjo Físico por Produto o arranjo físico por produto envolve localizar os recursos produtivos transformadores inteirame...
Arranjo Físico por Produto Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 25
Arranjo Físico Misto ou Combinado Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 26
Vantagens e Desvantagens de Cada Tipo Básico de Arranjo Físico Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 27 Tipo de Arranjo Físi...
Custos x Arranjos Físicos Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 28 Os custos fixos tendem a aumentar à medida que se migra d...
Orientações Gerais para o Arranjo Físico Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 29 Funções inter-relacionadas devem ficar pró...
Orientações Gerais para o Arranjo Físico Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 30 Separar as áreas com ruídos Os funcionário...
Orientações Gerais para o Arranjo Físico Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 31 Móveis e equipamentos com tamanho uniforme...
Bibliografia CORRÊA, H. L. ; CORRÊA, C. A. Administração de Produção e Operações. São Paulo: Atlas, 2009 GIANESI, I. G. N....
  4. 4. Arranjo Físico (Layout) É a disposição no espaço dos recursos físicos da operação Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 4
  5. 5. Objetivos do Arranjo Físico Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 5  Reduzir o custo de manuseio de materiais;  Garantir espaço para os equipamentos e máquinas de produção;  Permitir elevada utilização e produtividade da mão de obra, das máquinas e do espaço;  Garantir espaço para banheiros e outros cuidados pessoais dos empregados;  Permitir facilidade de supervisão;  Permitir facilidade de manutenção;  Atingir os objetivos com o menor investimento de capital.
  6. 6. Benefícios do Arranjo Físico 1. Segurança inerente ◦ Saídas de emergência sinalizadas e desimpedidas ◦ Passagens marcadas e livres 2.Extensão do fluxo ◦ Canalização do fluxo de materiais, clientes ou informações ◦ Minimização das distâncias percorridas pelos recursos transformados 3.Clareza de fluxo ◦ Fluxo de materiais e clientes sinalizado clara e evidentemente para todos 4.Conforto da mão-de-obra ◦ Alocação da mão-de-obra em locais menos desconfortáveis. 5.Coordenação gerencial 6.Acesso 7.Uso do espaço 8.Flexibilidade de longo prazo ◦ Alterações no arranjo físico à medida que as necessidades da operação mudarem. Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 6
  7. 7. Importância do Arranjo Físico O arranjo físico inadequado pode levar a: ◦padrões de fluxo longos ou confusos; ◦estoque de materiais; ◦filas de clientes formando- se ao longo da operação; ◦inconveniências para os clientes; ◦tempos de processamento longos; ◦operações inflexíveis; ◦fluxos imprevisíveis e altos custos. Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 7
  8. 8. Sintomas de Problemas no Arranjo Físico Demora excessiva ◦ Perda de tempo no deslocamento Fluxo confuso de trabalho ◦ Decisões errôneas e consultas desnecessárias, por proximidade ◦ Excesso de fluxos secundários Excessiva acumulação de pessoas e documentos ◦ As unidades “incham” e aumentar o espaço físico é difícil Projeto deficiente de locais de trabalho ◦ Devido a vontades do grupo ou preferências pessoais Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 8
  9. 9. Tipos Básicos de Arranjo Físico 1. Posicional ou de Posição Fixa 2. Por Processo ou Funcional ou Departamental 3. Celular 4. Por Produto ou Linear ou em Fluxo Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 9
  10. 10. Importante Tipos de Arranjo Físico ≠ Tipos de Processos Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 10
  11. 11. Processos Está relacionado com os tipos de produção de uma fábrica, que variam significativamente de acordo com suas características de volume e variedade. Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 11 Variedade Volume- + +
  12. 12. Tipos de Processos de Manufatura Projeto ◦ São os processos de manufatura com maior variedade e menor volume ◦ Exemplo: construção naval e a produção cinematográfica Jobbing ou Job Shop ◦ A variedade é grande e o volume pode ser também ◦ Exemplo: caso das gráficas, que produzem um tipo de material em grande número Lote ◦ Existe a possibilidade de cada lote produzir tipos de produtos diferentes ou somente um tipo de produto, em um processo relativamente repetitivo. ◦ Exemplo: os alimentos congelados, a produção da maioria das roupas e sapatos e móveis comuns. Massa ◦ É o processo que produz bens em larga escala e com pequena variedade, geralmente em linhas de montagem ◦ Exemplo: as montadoras de carros, televisores, geladeiras, entre outras. Contínuo ◦ Refere-se aos processos de produção ininterruptos e inflexíveis ◦ Exemplo: a instalação de eletricidade e a produção de café. Slide 12Milton Henrique do Couto Neto
  13. 13. Tipos de Processos de Manufatura Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 13 Processos de manufatura Projeto Intermitente Job shop Em lotes Fluxo em linha Em massa Contínuo Baixo Volume Alto Volume Alta Customização Baixa Customização
  14. 14. Tipos de Processos de Serviços Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 14 Serviços profissionais Podem ser definidos como serviços de fácil adaptação para atender as vontades dos clientes. Ex: arquitetos, cirurgiões, consumidores de gestão, advogados, auditores, entre outros. Lojas de serviço Combinação dos dois outros, com um certo grau de customização e autonomia dos envolvidos no processo de atendimento e prestação de serviço.. Ex: bancos, lojas, restaurantes, escolas, hotéis, entre outros. Serviços de massa Caracteriza-se como um serviço padronizado, com baixo grau de customização. Ex: livrarias, supermercados, aeroportos, emissoras de televisão, policia, serviço publico, entre outros
  15. 15. Relação entre os Tipos de Processos e os Tipos Básicos de Arranjo Físico Tipo de Processo de Manufatura Tipo Básico de Arranjo Físico Tipo de Processo de Serviço Produção por Projeto Posicional Serviços Profissionais Produção sob Encomenda Por Processo Produção por Lotes Loja de Serviços Celular Produção em Massa Serviços de Massa Por ProdutoProdução Contínua Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 15
  16. 16. O Arranjo Físico Define o Fluxo dos Recursos Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 16 Manufatura Serviços
  17. 17. Arranjo Físico Posicional Os recursos transformados não se movem entre os recursos transformadores. Em vez de materiais, informações ou clientes fluírem por uma operação, quem sofre o processamento fica estacionário, enquanto equipamento, maquinário, instalações e pessoas movem-se na medida do necessário. Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 17
  18. 18. Arranjo Físico Posicional Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 18
  19. 19. Arranjo Físico Posicional Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 19 Outros Exemplos...
  20. 20. Arranjo Físico por Processo Os processos similares (ou processos com necessidades similares) são localizados juntos um do outro. Isso significa que, quando produtos, informações ou clientes fluírem pela operação, eles percorrerão um roteiro de processo a processo, de acordo com suas necessidades. Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 20
  21. 21. Arranjo Físico por Processo Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 21
  22. 22. Arranjo Físico Celular Os recursos transformados são pré-selecionados para movimentar-se para uma parte específica da operação na qual todos os recursos transformadores necessários se encontram Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 22
  23. 23. Arranjo Físico Celular Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 23
  24. 24. Arranjo Físico por Produto o arranjo físico por produto envolve localizar os recursos produtivos transformadores inteiramente segundo a melhor conveniência do recurso que está sendo transformado. Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 24
  25. 25. Arranjo Físico por Produto Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 25
  26. 26. Arranjo Físico Misto ou Combinado Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 26
  27. 27. Vantagens e Desvantagens de Cada Tipo Básico de Arranjo Físico Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 27 Tipo de Arranjo Físico Vantagens Desvantagens Posicional Flexibilidade de mix Produto não movido Variedade de tarefas Custo unitário alto Programação de espaços e atividades complexa Movimentação de equipamentos e mão de obra Funcional Flexibilidade de mix Boa reação no caso de paradas para manutenção Supervisão facilitada Baixa utilização de recursos Estoques elevados Fluxo complexo e indefinido Celular Flexibilidade de mix Lead-time baixo Trabalho em grupo Reconfiguração de equipamento Pode requerer capacidade adicional Pode reduzir utilização dos recursos Por Produto Baixo custo unitário Especialização de equipamento Fluxo continuado Baixa flexibilidade de mix Trabalho repetitivo Susceptível a paradas para manutenção
  28. 28. Custos x Arranjos Físicos Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 28 Os custos fixos tendem a aumentar à medida que se migra do arranjo posicional para o arranjo por produto. Os custos variáveis por produto ou serviço, por sua vez, tendem a decrescer. Os custos totais para cada tipo básico de arranjo físico dependerão dos volumes de produtos ou serviços produzidos. Há faixas de volumes para as quais mais de um arranjo poderiam prover os custos de operação mínimos
  29. 29. Orientações Gerais para o Arranjo Físico Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 29 Funções inter-relacionadas devem ficar próximas Aproximar as pessoas com contatos freqüentes Serviços centrais e equipamentos muito utilizados devem ficar próximos aos usuários O trabalho deve seguir um fluxo contínuo e para a frente, de preferência em linha reta ◦ Mobiliário deve ficar em linha reta (ou em simetria) ◦ Posições angulares devem ser restritas à supervisão Chefia em posição que facilite a supervisão Salas particulares somente quando justificadas ◦ Chefias de alta hierarquia, tarefas com grande concentração ou natureza confidencial
  30. 30. Orientações Gerais para o Arranjo Físico Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 30 Separar as áreas com ruídos Os funcionários devem ficar numa mesma direção Áreas com contato de público devem ficar próximas à entrada ◦ Balcões de atendimento ao público devem ter divisórias ou gavetas O trânsito até a chefia não deve perturbar o trabalho Espaço adequado às necessidades de trabalho e conforto Usar áreas grandes e contínuas quando possível ◦ Melhor iluminação e supervisão (layout panorâmico) A iluminação deve atingir o posto de trabalho por trás, acima e ligeiramente à esquerda (se o funcionário for destro) ◦ Quando possível, utilizar profissionais especializados
  31. 31. Orientações Gerais para o Arranjo Físico Milton Henrique do Couto Neto Slide 31 Móveis e equipamentos com tamanho uniforme e mesma marca permitem: ◦ Maior flexibilidade de remanejamento ◦ Melhor aparência estética ◦ Reduzir o custo de compra e manutenção Localização de equipamentos pesados ◦ Observar a capacidade de carga Instalação de equipamentos de segurança ◦ Combate a incêndio Evitar cobrir superfícies de trabalho (tampo de mesa) com material reflexivo
  32. 32. Bibliografia CORRÊA, H. L. ; CORRÊA, C. A. Administração de Produção e Operações. São Paulo: Atlas, 2009 GIANESI, I. G. N.; CORRÊA, H. L. Administração Estratégica de Serviços: operações para satisfação do cliente. São Paulo: Atlas, 1994 SLACK, N. et al. Administração da Produção. São Paulo: Atlas, 2002 Slide 32Milton Henrique do Couto Neto

