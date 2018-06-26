-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
More Money Than God Wealthy, powerful, and potentially dangerous, hedge fund moguls have become the It Boys of 21st-century capitalism. Drawing on his unprecedented access to the industry, esteemed financial writer Mallaby tells the inside story of the hedge funds, from their origins in the 1960s to their role in the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009. Full description
Author : Sebastian Mallaby
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Sebastian Mallaby ( 1✮ )
Link Download : https://lukminmincuk21.blogspot.com/?book=0143119419
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment